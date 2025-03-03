Switch things up for spring like Clodagh McKenna - her romantic heart print shirt is the ultimate whimsical piece

Clodagh McKenna’s heart print shirt is the ultimate whimsical piece and it’s got us excited to switch things up for spring.

As we stride excitedly into spring we’re eyeing up the new spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but deep down we know that there’s one classic combination we’ll still reach for the most - jeans and a nice top. In the colder months the ‘nice top’ tends to be a jumper for practical reasons but now March is here shirts and blouses will become our new best friend. Chef Clodagh McKenna was a few weeks ahead of us with this one when she wore a heart print shirt with flared jeans on ITV’s This Morning. She appeared on the show to cook a 3 course Valentine’s Day and her outfit tied in with the theme but in a very subtle way.

Clodagh wore the Debonnaire cotton shirt in the magenta hearts colourway which is now reduced to £50 in the sale and sadly only available in two sizes. It’s made from breathable, lightweight cotton and the whimsical micro heart pattern is a subtle take on this romantic print.

Boden Felicity Heart Shirt £80 at John Lewis This shirt is a gorgeous alternative to Clodagh's that's still available in almost all sizes and has a beautiful red heart pattern that adds some fun to an outfit but isn't overwhelming. Made from 100% cotton, this breathable blouse can be worn with your favourite jeans and boots for a spring look. Exact Match Donna Ida Minnie Jeans £215 at Selfridges Clodagh's exact jeans are an investment piece for your wardrobe but one that you'll get plenty of wear out of thanks to their timeless design. They come in this deeper indigo wash and a lighter blue tone and have flared legs with patch pockets on the front and buckle details on the front. Oliver Bonas Necklace £29.50 at Oliver Bonas If you want a layered necklace look like Clodagh's but don't want the hassle of finding different pieces to pair together then a combined chain necklace like this is perfect. It comes in gold and silver toned finishes and has a freshwater pearl and a bar detail to bring extra glamour.

Nobody's Child Dot Blouse £65 at Nobody's Child You can never go wrong with polka dots if you want to wear a print and this beautiful understated blouse is perfect for spring and summer. It features flowing balloon sleeves, a crew neckline and a subtle frill on the cuffs and at the collar. M&S Leopard Print Shirt £25 at M&S Made from pure cotton with a comfy regular fit, this leopard print shirt is a stand-out piece that nails the leopard print trend in a wearable way. It has a button-up front, neat collared neckline and the brown and beige tones of the pattern mean this would work well with so many other colours. Phase Eight Heart Shirt Was £75, Now £50 at phase Eight This is another take on a heart print shirt and the monochrome colours mean that you don't need to worry about what tones to pair it with. It has a classic collar, full length sleeves and ruching at the front which gives it such a stunning shape.

Although some of us might not be as drawn to a larger heart print piece for wearing day-to-day, the delicacy of the pattern on Clodagh’s shirt made it feel more sophisticated and elegant. The combination of the neutral white and cherry red together also softened the pattern slightly.

The chef made her shirt more relaxed by rolling up the sleeves and unbuttoning the collar. This is also how we love to wear fitted shirts during the day, but for date night outfits you can go for a more formal approach and tuck your shirt into a midi skirt or crisp tailored trousers.

If you’ve never been sure about how to wear prints then a shirt like Clodagh McKenna’s is a simple place to start and polka dots, stripes and bolder animal prints are gorgeous alternatives to romantic hearts.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Green Tree Badge)

In early spring you can layer a vest underneath for extra warmth and printed shirts make a refreshing change after months of knitwear. The chef tucked her shirt into a pair of Donna Ida flared jeans that ticked all our boxes for a ‘jeans and a nice top’ ensemble. They are an investment piece and come in different washes, but hers were a deeper indigo shade. The flared design, patch pocket and buckle detailing on the waistband made these feel very cool and contemporary.

When we wear a more fitted top like Clodagh’s shirt, we tend to style it with looser trousers or jeans and it helps balance out a silhouette perfectly. Her outfit also reminded us that darker denim washes still have their place in spring to give an outfit a smarter edge.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Penelope Chilvers)

She finished off her look with black New Look boots that could just be seen poking out from underneath her flares, as well as layered gold jewellery from Annoushka. Jewellery can make a huge difference to a simple outfit and the sparkle of Clodagh’s necklaces dressed up her jeans and heart print shirt a little more for her work day on This Morning.

As the weather warms up we’ll be swapping our ankle boots for our best white trainers more often and they’d look just as great with jeans and a shirt like hers. However you want to wear them, though, a printed shirt is such a fun but versatile way to switch up your style this spring.