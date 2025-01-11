Claudia Winkleman 'went full yeti' in shaggy coat and matching furry boots that made for one of her best Traitors looks yet
A statement shaggy coat and the fluffiest boots we've ever seen? Claudia nailed it
Claudia Winkleman's shaggy coat and statement furry boots made for one of the most epic Traitors looks we've seen so far.
If you're anything like us, you'll have been eagerly awaiting a new season of The Traitors ever since series 2 came to a close last January. And while we're glued to the deceitful drama of murders, banishments and Traitors vs Faithful, Claudia's outfits have us hooked, too.
Claudia's collection of castle clothes, put together by celebrity stylist Sinead McKeefry, is made up of countless gorgeous winter staples, from classic knitwear and trusty black leggings to sturdy boots and plenty of Hunter wellies. There's ultra bold pieces that really turns our heads, too - and last night it was her furry coat and boots that had us swooning.
Shop Shaggy Coats
This shaggy high street number is one we've got our eye on after seeing Claudia's furry moment on The Traitors.
Love lavender? This Free People number is a pastel piece that'll provide a pop of colour and plenty of cosiness.
After a shorter style? This cropped shaggy coat with a cute toggle fastening is a versatile and chic option.
This one is no doubt an investment piece but we can't help but need it - its longline and insanely furry design screams warmth and style.
Crisp white and gorgeously fluffy, we adore this Faux Mongolian Fur pick by Topshop at ASOS.
Much like her fringed Saint Laurent coat named Mick from last year, Claudia's head-to-toe faux fur look really made a statement in the episode and provided levels of cosy-chic we dream of on a daily basis throughout winter.
Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot of her look, Claudia dubbed the look "full yeti" in the caption. Sounds like an aesthetic we can totally get on board with.
Naturally, Sinead had Claudia go simplistic underneath the shaggy showstopper, with black leggings making for a sleek and streamlined under layer.
In fact, a pair of great quality legging is something Sinead hailed a style staple when we got the chance to pick her brain.
She told us, "Go on to Wardrobe.NYC and invest in the fantastic range of leggings. Some are plain, some have zips – I totally love the ones with zips at the back.
"Some have a little kick flare at the bottom. They are investment piece, but how many times have you tried to find the perfect black trouser? They are made from bonded lycra, and really suit every shape.
"I love these leggings because they work in so many ways – I've used them on The Traitors in the day, but also as parts of different outfits on Strictly as well," Sinead added.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
