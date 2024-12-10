Trust us, Claudia Winkleman's black sparkly suit is the dazzling festive outfit you need to take inspiration from
Claudia was head-to-toe perfection in her shimmering suit
A sparkly blazer and matching flared glittering trousers - what more could you need for party season? Claudia Winkleman rocked this look, and now we want to do the same.
We can't stop thinking about Claudia Winkleman's outfits - they can live rent free in our heads for ever, quite frankly. From the white satin mini dress and matching heels that not only catapulted the icon out of her comfort zone but made her look an absolute snowy vision, to the all black Strictly outfit of the chicest order, we thought Claudia might have peaked. Fear not, the presenter was back with yet another outfit we absolutely want to own ourselves.
For the Strictly semi-final, Claudia stepped out in the Zadig & Voltaire Velvet Valse Blazer and Prevy Velvet Trousers, and we couldn't be more in love. The outfit not only tied perfectly with the glittering vibe of the Strictly set, it's also the perfect piece for the winter party season. Both the trousers and the blazer could be styled separately, to make other items from your capsule wardrobe pop with the glamour of their sparkle. Here's how you can emulate Claudia's perfect ensemble yourself.
Shop Sparkly Blazers
Exact match!
Channel your inner Claudia with the exact blazer she wore during the Strictly semi-final. The black velvet blazer features gold sequin motifs, and tailored collar and shoulder pads. Two side pockets with flaps and the long sleeves and mitered cuffs add extra detail to a staple blazer that stands out in a crowd.
Covered in a sparkle foil print this blazer is gorgeous for parties during any season. The oversize fit is right on trend and has been crafted from a luxurious feeling stretch velvet.
Shop sparkly trousers
Exact match!
The actual trousers worn by Claudia, these feature a mid-rise waist, sequins and the absolute bonus of pockets.
Sparkly and oh so pretty, the wide leg fit of these trousers is right on trend and the stretch velvet offers a luxurious feel.
Styled by Sinead McKeefry, Claudia wore a buttoned up cream blouse underneath her blazer that had a slight vintage look, with the shirt sleeves peeping out from the under the blazer cuffs. This acted to break up the dark hues from the suit and her signature dark looks.
Claudia wore her shiny dark hair loose with a very slight wave, and of course, her enigmatic fringe looked absolutely perfect. Her smoky makeup pulled the entire outfit together seamlessly, and we applaud the star for another stunning outfit to brighten our Saturday nights.
