Transform your winter blazers with Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors style trick - be bold with your sleeves!
Claudia Winkleman's ruffled sleeves took her timeless black blazer to another level of chicness and it's such an easy trick to copy
Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors style trick of being bold with sleeves is an easy way to transform your winter blazers.
Having classic pieces in your winter capsule wardrobe helps to ensure you get maximum wear out of your staples, but sometimes we can struggle for ideas on how to style them a little differently. A timeless black blazer is something many of us will have and Claudia Winkleman and her stylist Sinead McKeefry have once again delivered all the inspiration we need. The return of The Traitors for season 3 is every bit as exciting for the fashion as it is for the dramatic twists and one of Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors outfits featured a simple white blouse and black blazer.
As simple as it sounds, this is such an impactful look thanks to the ruffles on the sleeves and at the front which give it a Victorian vintage feel. Claudia gave us a brilliant glimpse of her sleeves in an Instagram post that showed her holding up a board with a hilarious misspelling of The Traitors as a nod to the inevitable misspellings of contestants’ names in the roundtables.
A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)
A photo posted by on
Shop Ruffled Shirts and Blouses
Claudia Winkleman's exact blouse might have sold out but Sister Jane also make this one which has a similar feel. It has fun ruffled sleeves with black trims that are echoed at the neckline and the subtle white spots are a pretty addition.
Also available in dark green, this chiffon blouse is such a feminine addition to a winter wardrobe and is great for spring and summer too. It has a bow collar, a double-layered yoke with a box pleat at the black and flared sleeves. The pleated cuffs with a frilly trim would be beautiful under a blazer or jumper.
This pure silk blouse is sensational, with its ruffle neckline and Sienna Miller's signature velvet ties at the cuffs. You can choose to wear it with the neckline more undone and can layer over camis or vest tops to adjust the sheerness. Throw a blazer on top and let the frilled cuffs poke through as a fun finishing touch.
Shop Black Blazers
A timeless black blazer is a go-to for so many people and this one is about as classic as it gets. It's single-breasted and has an on-trend oversized fit and lining for comfort. The button is horn-effect and fastens the blazer securely at the front and it has neat flap pockets.
This black blazer has a structured, straight silhouette and is single-breasted. The lapel collar is smart and there are buttons on the cuffs as well as a button fastening at the front. Wear with everything from jeans and a shirt to cosy jumper dresses.
The blouse looks to be the same one by Sister Jane she wore early on in season 3. Very sadly - though not at all unsurprisingly - Claudia’s exact blouse appears to be sold out but the similar £110 Dream Shirley Blouse is still available. The Traitors host’s shirt was white and had beautiful frilled sleeves with tiers that gave them so much movement but also made them stand out even more under her blazer.
Claudia pulled the sleeves down below the cuffs of the jacket and left her shirt untucked over her streamlined black trousers. This allowed the blouse to drape down beautifully and the contrast between the structure of her blazer and the whimsical shirt was striking. If this top was the same one the TV star wore in promotional images and trailers and early on in The Traitors season 3 then it also had ruffles across the front too.
A post shared by Studio Lambert (@studiolambert)
A photo posted by on
She completed the black and white look with a black rose-shaped adornment that looked to be tied around the neckline of her ruffly white shirt. Whilst not everyone will be tempted to fully recreate Claudia Winkleman’s somewhat Gothic style on The Traitors, this particular outfit showed how much of a difference sleeves can make to a simple shirt and blazer combination.
Ruffled sleeves or even those with a slightly more unusual shape like a flare or bell sleeve don’t take away from the versatility of a blouse or shirt, but make it slightly more fun and statement, especially when worn under a blazer.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Opting for bolder sleeves that you can make a feature of is a great trick to jazz up a jacket for an evening out or special occasion. It’s also something that you can embrace as subtly or adventurously as you like, depending on your personal style.
It might have come early on, but this ruffle shirt and blazer look from Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors season 3 has already inspired us to mix up how we wear our staples this January. With so many episodes to come before the finale airs on 24th January we’re also looking forward to seeing what other eye-catching outfits she steps out in as the pressure to identify this year’s treacherous contestants intensifies.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
After years of bleach and heat styling, my hair snapped off – here’s everything I’m doing to bring it back to life
A beauty editor shares every step she's taken to heal her damaged hair
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
The ocean's most unique and colourful sea creatures, from ethereal jellyfish to vibrant and curious lionfish
The underwater world is pure magic
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
Amal Clooney's chic boucle coat, leather trousers, and cosy knitted hat prove winter layering doesn't have to be boring
We're taking notes on mixing and layering our textured staples this January
By Molly Smith Published
-
Zoe Saldana dazzles in the colour of 2025 to accept her Golden Globe Award
The actress wore a jaw-dropping sequinned dress paired with a draping long cape in Pantone's colour of the year.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes crisp white power suit was a masterclass in tailored elegance with a nod to Titanic
Kate Winslet went for a timeless white suit for this year's Golden Globes and the delicate embroidery took it to another level
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller’s colourful chunky trainers are the hit of dopamine this dreary winter needs
They're the comfy and practical shoe that'll add a pop of bright colour to your wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Planning an outdoors adventure? Helen Skelton’s long green parka and walking boots are the staples that’ll keep you cosy
Helen effortlessly balanced practicality with style in a long waterproof coat and fleece-lined boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Tartan trousers and tan loafers? Claudia Winkleman's latest Traitors look is the understated take on country chic we can't get enough of
Her knit is the ultimate cosy piece for winter
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm copying Trinny Woodall's innovative ways to wear scarves and "making them into skirts" this season
If you've ever wondered how to get more use out of your scarf collection Trinny has all the answers...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Dopamine dressing to the rescue! Emilia Fox’s pink jumper is the style solution to brighten up frosty January
Emilia Fox's pink jumper proves that a bright staple can have such an impact and bring a sense of fun to an outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published