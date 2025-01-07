Transform your winter blazers with Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors style trick - be bold with your sleeves!

Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors style trick of being bold with sleeves is an easy way to transform your winter blazers.

Having classic pieces in your winter capsule wardrobe helps to ensure you get maximum wear out of your staples, but sometimes we can struggle for ideas on how to style them a little differently. A timeless black blazer is something many of us will have and Claudia Winkleman and her stylist Sinead McKeefry have once again delivered all the inspiration we need. The return of The Traitors for season 3 is every bit as exciting for the fashion as it is for the dramatic twists and one of Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors outfits featured a simple white blouse and black blazer.

As simple as it sounds, this is such an impactful look thanks to the ruffles on the sleeves and at the front which give it a Victorian vintage feel. Claudia gave us a brilliant glimpse of her sleeves in an Instagram post that showed her holding up a board with a hilarious misspelling of The Traitors as a nod to the inevitable misspellings of contestants’ names in the roundtables.

A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer) A photo posted by on

Shop Ruffled Shirts and Blouses

Sister Jane Shirley Blouse £110 at Sister Jane Claudia Winkleman's exact blouse might have sold out but Sister Jane also make this one which has a similar feel. It has fun ruffled sleeves with black trims that are echoed at the neckline and the subtle white spots are a pretty addition. H&M Pink Chiffon Blouse Was £44.99, Now £26 at H&M Also available in dark green, this chiffon blouse is such a feminine addition to a winter wardrobe and is great for spring and summer too. It has a bow collar, a double-layered yoke with a box pleat at the black and flared sleeves. The pleated cuffs with a frilly trim would be beautiful under a blazer or jumper. M&S x Sienna Miller Blouse £99 at M&S This pure silk blouse is sensational, with its ruffle neckline and Sienna Miller's signature velvet ties at the cuffs. You can choose to wear it with the neckline more undone and can layer over camis or vest tops to adjust the sheerness. Throw a blazer on top and let the frilled cuffs poke through as a fun finishing touch.

Shop Black Blazers

M&S Single Breasted Blazer £69 at M&S A timeless black blazer is a go-to for so many people and this one is about as classic as it gets. It's single-breasted and has an on-trend oversized fit and lining for comfort. The button is horn-effect and fastens the blazer securely at the front and it has neat flap pockets. Mango Structured Suit Jacket £79.99 at Mango This black blazer has a structured, straight silhouette and is single-breasted. The lapel collar is smart and there are buttons on the cuffs as well as a button fastening at the front. Wear with everything from jeans and a shirt to cosy jumper dresses. Phase Eight Jacquard Jacket Was £169, Now £85 at Phase Eight If you're looking for a black blazer that is a little different then this could be just the piece for you, with its subtle zig zag print running all over. The pattern is subtle and is balanced out by the classic lapels, flap pockets and suit design.

The blouse looks to be the same one by Sister Jane she wore early on in season 3. Very sadly - though not at all unsurprisingly - Claudia’s exact blouse appears to be sold out but the similar £110 Dream Shirley Blouse is still available. The Traitors host’s shirt was white and had beautiful frilled sleeves with tiers that gave them so much movement but also made them stand out even more under her blazer.

Claudia pulled the sleeves down below the cuffs of the jacket and left her shirt untucked over her streamlined black trousers. This allowed the blouse to drape down beautifully and the contrast between the structure of her blazer and the whimsical shirt was striking. If this top was the same one the TV star wore in promotional images and trailers and early on in The Traitors season 3 then it also had ruffles across the front too.

A post shared by Studio Lambert (@studiolambert) A photo posted by on

She completed the black and white look with a black rose-shaped adornment that looked to be tied around the neckline of her ruffly white shirt. Whilst not everyone will be tempted to fully recreate Claudia Winkleman’s somewhat Gothic style on The Traitors, this particular outfit showed how much of a difference sleeves can make to a simple shirt and blazer combination.

Ruffled sleeves or even those with a slightly more unusual shape like a flare or bell sleeve don’t take away from the versatility of a blouse or shirt, but make it slightly more fun and statement, especially when worn under a blazer.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge)

Opting for bolder sleeves that you can make a feature of is a great trick to jazz up a jacket for an evening out or special occasion. It’s also something that you can embrace as subtly or adventurously as you like, depending on your personal style.

It might have come early on, but this ruffle shirt and blazer look from Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors season 3 has already inspired us to mix up how we wear our staples this January. With so many episodes to come before the finale airs on 24th January we’re also looking forward to seeing what other eye-catching outfits she steps out in as the pressure to identify this year’s treacherous contestants intensifies.