I am an Autumn, so Cheryl's toffee, copper and chocolate brown outfit is just my cup of tea

As Richard Gilmore says in the famous quote from Gilmore Girls, I can confidently say I am an autumn. I love rich colours, pumpkin spice lattes and sunny but chilly days when the weather quite simply cannot make up its mind.

It's my absolute favourite season of the year, but I can't deny it's tricky to know what to wear, which is where Cheryl comes into her own. She was photographed attending the Hadestown Gala Night at the Lyric Theatre in London on Wednesday, and her outfit couldn't have been more perfect to mark the first day of October.

Offering us plenty of inspiration when it comes to autumn outfit ideas, she layered a Dries van Noten wool blend coat in chocolate brown over a copper-coloured Max Mara linen suit , adding a toffee-toned turtleneck top underneath for good measure. It's the epitome of Quiet Luxury, and although I've seen a lot about pastels and striking colour combinations lately, these rich tones are where it's at for me.

Cheryl and her bandmate Kimberley Walsh were at the gala to support Nicola Roberts, who is starring in Hadestown. They enjoyed a sweet reunion backstage, which Cheryl shared on Instagram, with the caption "Congratulations @hadestownuk on a brilliant opening night 🌟🥳🙌🏼 @lilcola I am so very proud of you.. watching you step so far out of your comfort zone and still delivering at that level was overwhelming for me. 🥹 The entire cast and score are incredible."

Kimberley wore a similarly autumnal ensemble, teaming a brown suede shirt with matching trousers and statement gold earrings for the occasion.