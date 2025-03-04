Charlotte Hawkins’ lemon jumper is fun, fruity and making its way into our wardrobe

Charlotte Hawkins’ lemon jumper has reminded us that spring is the perfect time to incorporate more fun pieces into your style.

After months of colder weather and dark evenings we’re looking forward to having some fun with our spring capsule wardrobe and incorporating pops of colour and pattern. This is something many people love to do in the warmer months when they feel a bit braver about being bold with their clothes to match the sunshine-filled days. As much as we love classic polka dots and stripes we were on the look out for a new style of pattern to try out this year and Charlotte Hawkins has just made a case for fruit prints as an alternative.

The newsreader combined print and colour with her Joe Browns lemon jumper which she paired with white jeans. Charlotte shared a glimpse of this look in a snap on social media which showed her proudly holding up the amazing trainer-shaped cake she baked for a fundraising event.

Shop Charlotte Hawkins' Lemon Jumper

Exact Match Joe Browns Lemon Jumper £55 at Joe Browns Charlotte Hawkins' beautiful jumper screams spring with its baby blue base material and 3D lemons adding pops of vibrant colour. The ribbed cuffs and a crew neckline are so classic and we'd tuck this into a pair of blue or white jeans and add white trainers for a fun everyday look. M&S White Mid-Rise Slim Leg Jeans £25 at M&S Crafted from cotton-rich denim with added stretch, these mid-rise jeans fall to an ankle-grazer length. They have a streamlined slim leg silhouette and comes in a range of colours but if you want to recreate Charlotte's look then these white jeans are perfect. Superga Unisex Cotu Classics £19.99-£39.99 at Amazon We might not have got a glimpse of Charlotte's actual footwear in her photo but we would style white jeans and her lemon jumper with a pair of classic white trainers. The Supergas are made from cotton canvas with vulcanised gum soles and their plimsoll design makes them feel more elevated than sporty.

Shop More Fruit Print Tops

Boden Fruit Fair Isle Jumper £98 at Boden This Edie Fair Isle fruit print jumper is a talking point whenever you wear it and it's made from a wool blend with a hint of cashmere for softness and warmth. The straight fit makes it easy to layer underneath and to tuck into jeans and trousers. Blue Vanilla Lemon Jumper £35 at Debenhams Covered with a cute lemon print, this cream jumper is an affordable way to add some fun into your wardrobe. It's got a relaxed shape and can be tucked into jeans or left draped over them for a more casual feel. With a jacket and ankle boots, this is a cosy spring outfit. Boden Fruit Embroidered Shirt £76 at Boden You can pair this top with jeans, trousers, skirts, shorts and even swimwear, and it will look fabulous. The Evie shirt is made from two layers of crinkled cotton and shaped with blousy sleeves and a buttoned front. Running all over it are embroidered cherries, lemons and strawberries.

Charlotte’s husband Mark is running the London Marathon to raise money for the MND Association and she was inspired by his trainers with her design - which coincidentally complemented her knit. Her jumper was a beautiful baby blue shade and had a crew neckline and ribbed trims that gave it a very timeless feel.

This was the perfect base for the lemon decorations which transformed the classic jumper into something still wearable but undeniably fun. Instead of being embroidered or part of the knitwear itself, Charlotte Hawkins’ lemon jumper had 3D knitted citrus fruits spaced out all over it.

We love the contrast of the vivid yellow and the green of the lemon leaves against the blue base fabric and although fruit prints aren’t a spring/summer fashion trend for 2025 if spring isn’t a time to wear a jumper like this we don’t know when is.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The start of the season is often chilly in the UK and so we want to still be wearing knitwear but this is something a little different and more flamboyant to our day-to-day winter jumpers.

Even if 3D lemons aren’t for you, you’d be surprised by how many other jumpers and tops with fruit prints are available right now, from a medley of fruits to cherries and strawberries. Something like Charlotte’s lemon jumper is a lovely way to add some colour and pattern into an outfit but without it being overpowering.

She mellowed her outfit by styling her knit with a pair of white skinny jeans. White jeans outfits can sometimes be tricky to put together but the presenter’s jeans worked so well as a neutral tone to balance the blue, yellow and green. They were high waisted and streamlined and she left her jumper draped over the waistband rather than tucking it in.

This is an easy way to make a jumper look more relaxed and although we couldn’t see Charlotte’s shoes in the picture, we would have worn classic white trainers with this outfit. If she’d wanted to make her ensemble even more fun she could alternatively have worn blue trainers like the ones represented by her cake.

We’d love to see Charlotte wear this jumper more this season and she’s also a big fan of colourful animal print items too. In February she wore several leopard print items as part of her Good Morning Britain outfits, including a stunning multicoloured Scamp & Dude dress.