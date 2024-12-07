We can't stop thinking about Charlotte Hawkins' stunning burgundy maxi coat and matching velvet accessories

Charlotte Hawkins looked impossibly sophisticated in a monochrome burgundy outfit at Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas Carol Concert last night - her luxe burgundy maxi coat, matching satin dress and velvet accessories created the perfect elevated formal look for the festive season.

It wasn't only the royals who stunned at Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas Carol Concert last night, celebrities were out in full force too - and we've been spoilt for choice when it comes to finding Christmas party outfit inspiration from the crowd who gathered at Westminister Abbey.

Charlotte Hawkins' outfit was a clear standout, with the presenter oozing sophistication in a monochrome burgundy look. She created a striking, eye-catching style with the Lydia Millen Embellished Taffeta Woven Halter Prom Dress from Karen Millen, with its taffeta fabric, cinched in silhouette, and appliqué details making a stunning base for the one-toned outfit. Over the top, she layered Holland and Cooper's Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in the shade Mulberry to keep her warm while the sleek and sophisticated piece leaned into a classic and timeless festive look. For accessories, she added a pair of suede point-toe heels and finished off the look with the Holland and Cooper Knightsbridge Shoulder Bag in Merlot Velvet.

Shop Charlotte Hawkins' Look

Exact Match Karen Millen Lydia Millen Embellished Taffeta Woven Halter Prom Dress Was £349, Now £105 at Karen Millen Made from a party-ready taffeta fabric, this party dress boasts a flattering belted waistline to cinch in the silhouette, while a formal, flowing skirt adds tonnes of volume to the style. The halter neckline and appliqués on the bodice create a striking look that's sure to turn heads at any party. Next Berry Red Revere Collar Coat £65 at Next The deep, plum red shade of this coat makes it the perfect winter piece, with the shade being both striking and neutral-feeling at the same time. The sharp lapel collar, metallic buttons, and button cuffs create a lovely sleek look, while the regular fit and single breasted design keep it wearable enough for casual wear too. Next Burgundy Red Bow Clutch Bag £26 at Next Hold this festive handbag as a clutch, getting a good grip by slipping your hand between the bag and the stunning bow detail, or carry it as a crossbody by attaching the sleek silver chain strap. We love how the velvet brings out the rich burgundy shade, with the textured finish making this bag the perfect addition to any monochrome look. Mango Pointed-Toe Heeled Shoes £45.99 at Mango These burgundy slingbacks are a super versatile shoe, with their sleek and simple design meaning they can be dressed both up and down depending on the occasion. Their 7.5 cm kitten heel is the perfect height for a little comfortable elevation and the pointed toe is super classic and timeless. Next Berry Red Satin And Jersey Racer Occasion Midi Dress £68 at Next Perfectly balancing comfort with style, this formal wear dress boasts a striking satin skirt while the racer-style bodice is made from a soft jersey fabric. We love this coming together of styles and think it creates a super striking and unique look that's perfect for the festive party season. New Look Burgundy Long Belted Unlined Coat £59.99 at Next This New Look coat looks so cosy! The tie-belt waist helps you to wrap up nice and warm as well as offering a flattering fit and we love the textured material and slightly oversized fit that add a cosy-chic edge to the warm, party-ready style.

Charlotte was perhaps taking notes from Kate Middleton's favourite go-to brands with her outfit for the event, with her Holland and Cooper Marlborough Trench Coat being a favourite winter piece for the Princess of Wales who is often seen wearing the flattering winter coat in a multitude of different colours and patterns.

The longline style looked so classic and timeless, with the rich and deep burgundy tone complimenting the lighter plum shade of her taffeta dress. We love the juxtaposition of textures here, with the differing fabrics going a long way to add interest and character to the one-toned burgundy look. Even the most minimal of textured additions works hard to elevate the style, with Charlotte's luxe velvet handbag and stunning suede heels adding tonnes of interest and eye-catching detail.

We're calling this a monochrome outfit, but you could argue that the blue appliqués on the bodice of the dress make this look at least a two-toned one - we're not that picky though and think the jewel-toned blue shade compliments the burgundy elements of the outfit beautifully for a subtle pop of colour that really pulls the entire look together.

When it came to hair and makeup, Charlotte kept things simple yet glamorous, with her short hair styled in bouncy and voluminous waves that framed her face beautifully as they swept up and away from her features.

Her make up was flawless, with a sun-kissed bronzer bringing a touch of warmth and dimension to her face, while a thin flick of eyeliner and some sultrily smudged out burgundy eyeshadow drew attention to the eye and added depth and a complimentary colour to her effortlessly glam style.

We can't wait to catch another glimpse of her outfit when Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas Carol Concert airs on Christmas eve!