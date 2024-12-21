Looking for a white winter coat? Cat Deeley's timeless trench is the sophisticated staple we’re adding to our wardrobe

Cat Deeley just wore the most elegant winter coat, with its versatile white shade, timeless longline silhouette and cosy-chic fabric making it a functional and stylish piece you can style for any and all occasions.

A white coat is a super versatile, functional and basic piece to add to any winter capsule wardrobe, with the crisp and clean shade promising to work with any outfit you put together throughout the cool, cold season - though nailing down exactly which style of flattering winter coat we want to invest in can be a challenge.

But Cat Deeley is on hand to provide outfit inspiration and we've fallen in love with her chic and versatile winter coat. Stepping out at SpaceNK to shop for fragrances, she looked effortlessly chic in a relaxed-fit longline white trench coat which she paired with some wide-leg, light-wash denim jeans, a figure-hugging white top and a pair of white, heeled boots - it's the elevated casual look we're going to be wearing all season.

Get Cat's Look

H&M Tie-Belt Felted Coat £49.99 at H&M Cut to a short, loose-fit silhouette, this relaxed-fit coat is made from a soft, felted fabric to give the same look at Cat's cosy-chic piece. The collar, notch lapels and pocket details give an elevated look, while the long raglan sleeves and detachable tie belt at the waist allow the piece to be easily dressed down for a more casual look. H&M Brushed-Finish Twill Trench Coat £69.99 at H&M With a classic trench coat silhouette, this stunning white coat from H&M is so timeless and classic, as well as being very on trend. The longline, double-breasted look is elevated by the brushed-finish twill fabric, while the collar, wide peak lapels and buttons at the front add to the luxe feel. Mango Coat With Lapels And Belt Was £159.99, Now £99.99 at Mango Made from a cosy fabric combining wool, cotton and lyocell, this Mango coat is sure to keep you warm no matter how cold this winter gets. The textured finish of the fabric adds so much interest, with the midi length, lapel-collar and ribbon tie belt at the waist creating an interesting, elegant and unique style. M&S Lyocell Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 at M&S With nearly every one of the 684 reviews giving these jeans five out of five stars, it's no wonder they're a bestseller for M&S. They have a super wide-leg fit, with a high waist creating a figure-hugging focal point that gives these jeans a super flattering silhouette. Dress them up with heeled boots and a blouse, or keep it casual with some trainers and a chunky knit. Mango Perkins-Neck Sweater With Zip £35.99 at Mango With a medium-knit giving subtle texture to the finish of this simple yet elevated jumper by Mango, it's a staple basic piece that you can style in numerous different ways. The simple straight design, with a high collar and zip closure detail, is understated, chic and elegant - which is everything you want from a capsule wardrobe staple. M&S Stiletto Heel Sock Boots £59 at M&S With a regular fit and leg-elongating stiletto heel that boasts a contemporary curved silhouette, these off-white ankle boots are a sleek and chic addition to any shoe capsule wardrobe. The simple look, with a zip fastening and subtle seam detailing running down the front, makes them super versatile and functional as well as stylish too.

The brilliance of Cat's white coat is its simplicity. The relaxed, trench-like fit gives it a cosy and warm appeal, almost like that of a longline cardigan which is only enhanced by the relaxed collar and the fact Cat left the waist-cinching belt undone and hanging down the back of her look.

Cat lent into this casual, laid-back style with the rest of her outfit and used a selection of white pieces, like her figure-hugging white jumper, to elevate her choice of basics and create a crisp and sleek outfit. She opted to play into this lighter shade even through her jeans, whose light-wash blue denim kept the look feeling light and bright.

No matter the season, a flattering pair of denim jeans is a must-have and this wide-leg style is so fun while also being comfortable and easy-to-style. The relaxed fit worked brilliantly with the coat, while adding the tight jumper and sleek stiletto heels elevated the casual style into something more elegant, done up and chic. We love the boots, which are a cosy staple for winter that still give that elegant and polished look, though the entire outfit would work just as well with some sleek white trainers or some leather ballet flats too if flat shoes are more your style.

Adding a chunky, oversized knit would further add to a more casual look if you're recreating this outfit and want an even more laid-back touch, with the coat working to elevate and add a chic flair to whatever pieces you choose to style with it.

But while the coat was used as an elevated casual piece with Cat's look and has endless appeal as a casual wear staple, it has a versatile silhouette that widens your styling choices. With the collar detail, belted waist, and sleek colour, it would be easy to dress up with any number of more formal looks from power-suit combos to elegant floral maxi dresses, with the white shade and simple silhouette letting it compliment these looks perfectly.