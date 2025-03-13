Cat Deeley's streamlined skinny jeans look is exactly why they'll never truly be out of style

Cat Deeley's approach to wearing streamlined skinny jeans prove exactly why they'll never truly go out of style.

Denim trends come and go but there are some key designs we’ll always have in our spring capsule wardrobe and skinny jeans are one of them. Looser, more relaxed jeans are having a resurgence right now but skinny jeans have earned their place as a classic and Cat Deeley’s way of styling them shows why they’ll never really go out of style. The This Morning host recently shared a video of herself in a barn wearing a pair of skinny jeans tucked into black boots with a striking blue zebra print blazer.

She looked very city-chic despite the countryside setting and the jeans were sleek and a mid-blue tone. Indigo and black jeans often feel a bit smarter, whilst light washes are more off-duty, but something in between like Cat’s jeans is perhaps the most versatile option.

A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) A photo posted by on

Shop Skinny Jeans Like Cat's

Levi's 721 Skinny Jeans Was £103.05, Now £100 at Amazon Skinny jeans will always be a classic style and these Levi's 721 jeans are something you'll have in your collection for many years. They come in so many different washes, including this rich blue tone, and we'd wear them like Cat did - with a pair of ankle boots and a blazer. M&S Ivy Supersoft Skinny Jeans £35 at M&S These soft skinny jeans are high-waisted and have added stretch to help make them extra comfortable. They feature classic five-pocket styling, a neat button and zip closure and this mid-blue wash can be dressed up or down to suit different occasions. Zara Sculpt Skinny Jeans £27.99 at Zara Made from super stretch fabric with five pockets, these skinny jeans are an affordable addition to your denim collection. This smokey blue shade looks amazing with a white T-shirt and is a little smarter for evening occasions.

Shop The Rest Of Cat's Outfit

Mango Monochrome Zebra Print Jacket £109.99 at Mango If you love the stripes on Cat Deeley's jacket but aren't as keen on the colour then this striking zebra print jacket is a lovely alternative. It has a lapel collar, two pockets on the front and is covered all over with a dynamic black and white zebra pattern. Katie Loxton Crossbody Bag £42.99 at Katie Loxton Designed to hold all of your essentials, this useful bag is made from faux leather and has a handy zipped interior pocket. The crossbody strap is adjustable as well as detachable so you can switch up it's appearance to suit you. You can also have it personalised with your embroidered or monogrammed initials. Next Zip Front Heeled Boots £70 at Next Crafted from leather, these stylish black ankle boots have zip running up the front, similar to Cat's boots. They also feature a Forever Comfort® cushioned footbed and a sturdy chunky heel. Tuck skinny jeans in to create a streamlined silhouette.

This shade of blue strikes a wonderful balance between formality and casualness and can be dressed up or down effortlessly to suit different occasions. Cat Deeley’s jeans looked to be high-rise, with her black roll neck jumper left loose and draped over the waistband. Although everyone has their own preferences when it comes to jeans, we prefer a high-waisted fit like this for skinny jeans as it accentuates their leg-elongating effect.

Cat leaned into this even more by tucking the hems of her skinny jeans into her black ankle boots, creating a seamless silhouette. In the summer we enjoy wearing jeans with our best white trainers but something like these boots which come a little higher up the leg is so gorgeous and perfect for a more elevated edge.

(Image credit: Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

The presenter’s shoes had a zip up the front as a contemporary twist on classic plain black boots, and a chunky sole. She accessorised with a simple black crossbody bag that tied in with her boots and jumper and added a subtle splash of colour with her blazer. This was quite an eye-catching piece thanks to its zebra stripe pattern running horizontally all over.

The blend of black, slate blue and grey was a contrast against the rest of her outfit but was muted enough not to be overpowering. Tailored blazers or coats work well with the shape of skinny jeans, especially long-line ones and Cat’s fell to just below her waist. This was a simple outfit but one that’s so easy to recreate using our own wardrobe staples and Cat Deeley highlighted why skinny jeans are one of those styles that feel timeless.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouet)

She’s been a fan of this style for a long time and always tends to wear skinny jeans like this - tucked into boots and with a longer length jacket or coat. It’s not clear where she was when she filmed her recent video in front of the haybales, as Cat’s cryptic caption declared only "Sometimes… context isn’t always needed". However, she was incredibly chic and we would happily wear an outfit like this to plenty of different occasions.