Cat Deeley's streamlined skinny jeans look is exactly why they'll never truly be out of style
Cat Deeley is a fan of skinny jeans and her way of wearing them shows how sleek and sophisticated they can be
Cat Deeley's approach to wearing streamlined skinny jeans prove exactly why they'll never truly go out of style.
Denim trends come and go but there are some key designs we’ll always have in our spring capsule wardrobe and skinny jeans are one of them. Looser, more relaxed jeans are having a resurgence right now but skinny jeans have earned their place as a classic and Cat Deeley’s way of styling them shows why they’ll never really go out of style. The This Morning host recently shared a video of herself in a barn wearing a pair of skinny jeans tucked into black boots with a striking blue zebra print blazer.
She looked very city-chic despite the countryside setting and the jeans were sleek and a mid-blue tone. Indigo and black jeans often feel a bit smarter, whilst light washes are more off-duty, but something in between like Cat’s jeans is perhaps the most versatile option.
This shade of blue strikes a wonderful balance between formality and casualness and can be dressed up or down effortlessly to suit different occasions. Cat Deeley’s jeans looked to be high-rise, with her black roll neck jumper left loose and draped over the waistband. Although everyone has their own preferences when it comes to jeans, we prefer a high-waisted fit like this for skinny jeans as it accentuates their leg-elongating effect.
Cat leaned into this even more by tucking the hems of her skinny jeans into her black ankle boots, creating a seamless silhouette. In the summer we enjoy wearing jeans with our best white trainers but something like these boots which come a little higher up the leg is so gorgeous and perfect for a more elevated edge.
The presenter’s shoes had a zip up the front as a contemporary twist on classic plain black boots, and a chunky sole. She accessorised with a simple black crossbody bag that tied in with her boots and jumper and added a subtle splash of colour with her blazer. This was quite an eye-catching piece thanks to its zebra stripe pattern running horizontally all over.
The blend of black, slate blue and grey was a contrast against the rest of her outfit but was muted enough not to be overpowering. Tailored blazers or coats work well with the shape of skinny jeans, especially long-line ones and Cat’s fell to just below her waist. This was a simple outfit but one that’s so easy to recreate using our own wardrobe staples and Cat Deeley highlighted why skinny jeans are one of those styles that feel timeless.
She’s been a fan of this style for a long time and always tends to wear skinny jeans like this - tucked into boots and with a longer length jacket or coat. It’s not clear where she was when she filmed her recent video in front of the haybales, as Cat’s cryptic caption declared only "Sometimes… context isn’t always needed". However, she was incredibly chic and we would happily wear an outfit like this to plenty of different occasions.
