Cat Deeley just made this trending fabric look so luxurious - and here's exactly how

Her sophisticated crochet co-ord is available to shop at Zara today

Image of Cat Deeley
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

Crochet and broderie are everywhere this spring, falling in line with the boho revival we've been seeing for several seasons now. Cat Deeley recently showed us exactly how to wear this trend on the set of This Morning.

This retro-style white crochet skirt and blouse co-ord feel like the ultimate warm-weather duo, and they are from none other than Zara, meaning that they are available to shop right now. This white crochet set perfectly blends that vintage, boho feel with something that's immediately wearable and easy to style.

Recently, I went on a shopping spree for some additional spring capsule wardrobe items and to grab some pieces for my upcoming holiday in May. I tried on numerous skirts and blouses with no luck; however, had Cat's floaty skirt and blouse been available, I would have undoubtedly got them straight away.

There is something undeniably whimsical and feminine about a white maxi skirt, especially when it's made from a crochet material, and when it's paired with a matching blouse it feels holiday-ready, or even just warm-weather ready.

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

A photo posted by on

Joining her on the show was actress Vanessa Williams, who has been starring in The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre, London since 2024.

Shop Cat's Crochet Look

Image of white crochet skirtexact match
Zara Crochet Skirt

Not only could you pair this with the matching co-ord shirt, but this skirt could be styled a variety of ways. For example, opt for a colourful t-shirt and select some of the lastest trainer trends of 2025 to pair with it, or style with heeled wedges for an evening dinner.

Image of crochet shirtexact match

Zara Crochet Shirt

Made from 100% cotton yarn, this shirt will see you through years of wear. It features a crochet applique detail and mid-length sleeves. Team with the matching skirt or pair with your favourite denim barrel leg jeans for a laid-back feel.

Image of suede knee high bootsexact match
Split Suede Heeled Boots

Cat styles her co-ord with these light beige suede knee high boots which provide some added colour, and a luxurious texture to this all-white look. You could wear these all year round, from now into the cooler months.

Image of maxi skirt
River Island White Broderie Maxi Skirt

This floaty skirt has a broderie design and beautiful cutwork details that feel sophisticated and elevated, making it a perfect choice for holidays, garden parties or even for a warm weather date night outfit.

Image of white blouse
River Island Cutwork Blouse

If you're looking for a white blouse, this cutwork option should be a top contender. The tie-front detail and the pretty broderie design make it ideal for wearing to special occasions or for when you want to elevate your everyday wear.

Image of gold hoops
Monica Vinader Siren Muse Large Hoop Earrings

Monica Vinader are home to some of the best everyday jewellery pieces and these large hoop earrings are an absolute must-have. Wear solo or pair with a gold bangle and chunky gold rings.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Like florals, broderie anglaise and crochet is one of those trends that always emerges when the sun comes out. But it's a particularly big deal this year! Cat's co-ord could definitely pass for designer, and I wouldn't be surprised if it was sold out by the weekend. Don't forget that the beauty of investing in a two-piece is that you can mix and match, meaning even more wardrobe options. Hurrah!"

Cat styles her co-ord with some split suede boots that are now in the sale at Zara; she also adds a sophisticated gold bracelet and some refined gold hoop earrings. You could easily team this skirt and blouse with some heeled espadrilles and a raffia tote bag for a warm-weather look that's perfect for any occasion.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸