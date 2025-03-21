Cat Deeley just made this trending fabric look so luxurious - and here's exactly how

Crochet and broderie are everywhere this spring, falling in line with the boho revival we've been seeing for several seasons now. Cat Deeley recently showed us exactly how to wear this trend on the set of This Morning.

This retro-style white crochet skirt and blouse co-ord feel like the ultimate warm-weather duo, and they are from none other than Zara, meaning that they are available to shop right now. This white crochet set perfectly blends that vintage, boho feel with something that's immediately wearable and easy to style.

Recently, I went on a shopping spree for some additional spring capsule wardrobe items and to grab some pieces for my upcoming holiday in May. I tried on numerous skirts and blouses with no luck; however, had Cat's floaty skirt and blouse been available, I would have undoubtedly got them straight away.

There is something undeniably whimsical and feminine about a white maxi skirt, especially when it's made from a crochet material, and when it's paired with a matching blouse it feels holiday-ready, or even just warm-weather ready.

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) A photo posted by on

Joining her on the show was actress Vanessa Williams, who has been starring in The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre, London since 2024.

Shop Cat's Crochet Look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Like florals, broderie anglaise and crochet is one of those trends that always emerges when the sun comes out. But it's a particularly big deal this year! Cat's co-ord could definitely pass for designer, and I wouldn't be surprised if it was sold out by the weekend. Don't forget that the beauty of investing in a two-piece is that you can mix and match, meaning even more wardrobe options. Hurrah!"

Cat styles her co-ord with some split suede boots that are now in the sale at Zara; she also adds a sophisticated gold bracelet and some refined gold hoop earrings. You could easily team this skirt and blouse with some heeled espadrilles and a raffia tote bag for a warm-weather look that's perfect for any occasion.