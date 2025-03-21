Cat Deeley just made this trending fabric look so luxurious - and here's exactly how
Her sophisticated crochet co-ord is available to shop at Zara today
Crochet and broderie are everywhere this spring, falling in line with the boho revival we've been seeing for several seasons now. Cat Deeley recently showed us exactly how to wear this trend on the set of This Morning.
This retro-style white crochet skirt and blouse co-ord feel like the ultimate warm-weather duo, and they are from none other than Zara, meaning that they are available to shop right now. This white crochet set perfectly blends that vintage, boho feel with something that's immediately wearable and easy to style.
Recently, I went on a shopping spree for some additional spring capsule wardrobe items and to grab some pieces for my upcoming holiday in May. I tried on numerous skirts and blouses with no luck; however, had Cat's floaty skirt and blouse been available, I would have undoubtedly got them straight away.
There is something undeniably whimsical and feminine about a white maxi skirt, especially when it's made from a crochet material, and when it's paired with a matching blouse it feels holiday-ready, or even just warm-weather ready.
A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)
A photo posted by on
Joining her on the show was actress Vanessa Williams, who has been starring in The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre, London since 2024.
Shop Cat's Crochet Look
exact match
Not only could you pair this with the matching co-ord shirt, but this skirt could be styled a variety of ways. For example, opt for a colourful t-shirt and select some of the lastest trainer trends of 2025 to pair with it, or style with heeled wedges for an evening dinner.
exact match
Made from 100% cotton yarn, this shirt will see you through years of wear. It features a crochet applique detail and mid-length sleeves. Team with the matching skirt or pair with your favourite denim barrel leg jeans for a laid-back feel.
exact match
Cat styles her co-ord with these light beige suede knee high boots which provide some added colour, and a luxurious texture to this all-white look. You could wear these all year round, from now into the cooler months.
This floaty skirt has a broderie design and beautiful cutwork details that feel sophisticated and elevated, making it a perfect choice for holidays, garden parties or even for a warm weather date night outfit.
If you're looking for a white blouse, this cutwork option should be a top contender. The tie-front detail and the pretty broderie design make it ideal for wearing to special occasions or for when you want to elevate your everyday wear.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Like florals, broderie anglaise and crochet is one of those trends that always emerges when the sun comes out. But it's a particularly big deal this year! Cat's co-ord could definitely pass for designer, and I wouldn't be surprised if it was sold out by the weekend. Don't forget that the beauty of investing in a two-piece is that you can mix and match, meaning even more wardrobe options. Hurrah!"
Cat styles her co-ord with some split suede boots that are now in the sale at Zara; she also adds a sophisticated gold bracelet and some refined gold hoop earrings. You could easily team this skirt and blouse with some heeled espadrilles and a raffia tote bag for a warm-weather look that's perfect for any occasion.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Hold on - did Emilia Fox’s candy pink Wyse London dress just make us fall for spring florals all over again?
Emilia Fox has shown why spring florals deserve their place as a classic seasonal trend and her Wyse dress is sensational
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Denim trends 2025: what's hot and what's not for the months ahead
Our style expert breaks down the top 7 denim trends for 2025 - and tries them on for size
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
Hold on - did Emilia Fox’s candy pink Wyse London dress just make us fall for spring florals all over again?
Emilia Fox has shown why spring florals deserve their place as a classic seasonal trend and her Wyse dress is sensational
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Denim trends 2025: what's hot and what's not for the months ahead
Our style expert breaks down the top 7 denim trends for 2025 - and tries them on for size
By Antonia Kraskowski Published
-
I'm a fashion editor with a vast collection of trainers - these Russell & Bromley flatforms are my new favourite
Are the Park Mid trainers worth the premium price tag? Our Fashion Editor certainly thinks so
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Moss reveals this season's must-have wardrobe piece - and it will immediately elevate your all-black outfits
Shop our favourite versions just in time for spring
By Molly Smith Published
-
I tried Mango's viral barn jacket - here's why it really does deserve a place in your spring wardrobe
Available to shop now, snap this style up quickly before it sells out
By Molly Smith Published
-
If you've got big boobs you're going to love this minimiser bra from Next - you get two confidence-boosting bras for the price of one
Great value for money, this pack of 2 bras is available in sizes F-K cup
By Julie Player Published
-
Forget raffia, crochet is the style we’re reaching for and Lisa Snowdon’s vibrant dress is what’s convinced us
Lisa Snowdon has just worn a fabulous crochet dress and this textured style isn't as hard to wear as you might think
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I haven't worn a dress in years, but with expert styling, this versatile midi from Nobody's Child changed my mind
You can shop this dress today, just in time for spring
By Kerrie Hughes Published