Cat Deeley perfectly styled her anglaise blouse with gold hoops and a simple sun-kissed makeup look - the soft, feminine style has us dreaming of spring
We love Cat's soft, simple and stunning spring look
Cat Deeley has reminded us exactly why broderie anglaise is such a spring staple, with her embroidered blouse looking oh-so chic when styled with a simple pair of gold hoops and a glowing, sun-kissed makeup look.
There are so many staples to include in a spring capsule wardrobe; wide leg denim jeans for those cooler days, midi skirts that look as good paired with boots as they do hiking sandals, and of course, there's nothing like some broderie anglaise to take your spring looks up a notch and add some soft, feminine flair to your styling.
The stunning embroidery is classic, timeless and perfect for spring with its delicate, floral-looking design and, especially with a blouse, you will find endless ways to style it over the spring and summer seasons. Take Cat Deeley's latest look for inspiration, with her chunky gold hoops and simple makeup look complimenting the style beautifully.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Shop broderie anglaise blouses
Made of pure cotton for a breathable spring style, this M&S blouse boasts a stunning all-over broderie design whose feminine flourish is highlighted by the pretty frills at the v-neckline and long sleeves' cuffs.
The silhouette of this top is so stunning, with a straight neckline, puffed sleeves and relaxed though figure-skimming shape creating a soft and flattering style. The all-over broderie anglaise embroidery is lovely.
Shop Chunky Gold Hoops
These small U-shaped earrings are a super versatile piece of jewellery that blend classic with contemporary beautifully.
With a fluid and fun irregular hoop shape, these earrings feel super contemporary while also not being overwhelming to style.
Wearing a now discontinued Ganni top and Jenny Bird's Mega U-Link Earrings, Cat looks more-than ready to step into spring. Her delicately embroidered blouse, whose puffed sleeves we can just catch a glimpse of in the Instagram snap, is a beautiful piece whose intricate broiderie anglaise details blend contemporary with classic beautifully.
While we're used to seeing more traditional broiderie anglaise patterns that are incredibly busy and full, Cat's blouse boasts a much more spread-out pattern that feels more wearable and pared back, which is something she leaned into with her minimal styling.
A pair of gold hoops by Jenny Bird hung from her lobes, with the elongated U-shape of the jewellery and the chunky make-up of the hoop being both sleek and chic, but not overly classic. This introduced a really fresh feel to the traditional embroidered look of the blouse and it is a great trick to use if you slip into a broiderie anglaise piece and feel that you look too 'old school' - though that sort of vintage look is stunning for spring too.
We can't see what type of trousers or skirt Cat chose to finish off her outfit with but if you sit back and imagine the options, you realise just how versatile and easily styled the blouse can be.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Maybe she wore it with some wide-leg denim jeans and a pair of stylish white trainers for a laid-back and casual look. Or she could've gone for some sleek skinny jeans and a pair of summer-ready espadrilles.
If she was really leaning into the warm-weather styling, a floating midi skirt with a striking floral pattern would've looked great - especially with some ballet flats or mule-like sandals finishing everything off. A mini skirt would work beautifully too, whether you opt for a comfortable denim style and slip into some chunky boots, or you go for a sleeker, more modern look with a black mini skirt and some loafers - the options really are endless.
No matter how you choose to style broiderie anglaise, we can all agree that complimenting the delicate, feminine pattern with a fresh-faced makeup look like Cat's is a stunning finishing touch. Her skin is glowing here, with a pretty pink blush bringing a beautiful flush of colour to her cheeks while a shining pink lipstick ties in the colour beautifully.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
We've discovered the unexpected mascara Judi Dench relies on for her sensitive eyes
Enjoy long-lasting volume and definition with this comfortable serum-infused formula
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Can a hand mixer replace a stand mixer? Experts bake down the differences
If you're wondering which side you fall on in the stand mixer vs hand mixer debate, I've got the answers, wIth insights from bakers, chefs, and pastry experts.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Why Kylie Minogue's bottle green leather trench coat feels more relevant than ever
As we anticipate Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, we're revisiting Kylie's luxe leather look
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're going to live in Serena Williams' baggy jeans, white top and trainers combination this spring
Her pastel accessories are so pretty
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Move aside winter, Kate Garraway’s fabulous floral dress is a breath of fresh spring air
Kate Garraway's Boden shirt dress has a fun floral print that would brighten up even the greyest of days
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 5 trainer trends you'll see everywhere in 2025, from suede sneakers to high fashion hybrids
These are the trainer trends that will put a spring in your step for 2025
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I wasn't sold on the oversized suit and tie trend until I saw Michelle Pfeiffer's Wall Street chic look
The Eighties are calling...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Snow was no match for Naomi Watts’ snuggly Sorel boots and we’re ready to take the plunge and pick up a pair
Naomi Watts wore a gorgeous pair of Sorel boots back in 2018 and her simple styling is something we still want to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Katie Holmes was way ahead of the curve with her barrel leg jeans and puffer coat combination that's a 2025 must-copy
Katie Holmes has been a fan of barrel leg jeans for years and she once showed how gorgeous they are styled with a cropped puffer coat
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Renée Zellweger just styled a sheer lace skirt in a surprisingly casual way – and it's perfect for spring
The Bridget Jones star gave a masterclass in blending glam and casual
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published