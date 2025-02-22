Cat Deeley perfectly styled her anglaise blouse with gold hoops and a simple sun-kissed makeup look - the soft, feminine style has us dreaming of spring

Cat Deeley has reminded us exactly why broderie anglaise is such a spring staple, with her embroidered blouse looking oh-so chic when styled with a simple pair of gold hoops and a glowing, sun-kissed makeup look.

There are so many staples to include in a spring capsule wardrobe; wide leg denim jeans for those cooler days, midi skirts that look as good paired with boots as they do hiking sandals, and of course, there's nothing like some broderie anglaise to take your spring looks up a notch and add some soft, feminine flair to your styling.

The stunning embroidery is classic, timeless and perfect for spring with its delicate, floral-looking design and, especially with a blouse, you will find endless ways to style it over the spring and summer seasons. Take Cat Deeley's latest look for inspiration, with her chunky gold hoops and simple makeup look complimenting the style beautifully.

M&S Pure Cotton Broderie Frill Detail Blouse £29.50 at M&S Made of pure cotton for a breathable spring style, this M&S blouse boasts a stunning all-over broderie design whose feminine flourish is highlighted by the pretty frills at the v-neckline and long sleeves' cuffs. New Look White Broderie Anglaise Square Neck Top £17.99 at New Look The silhouette of this top is so stunning, with a straight neckline, puffed sleeves and relaxed though figure-skimming shape creating a soft and flattering style. The all-over broderie anglaise embroidery is lovely. Roman Broderie Anglaise Frill Sleeve Top £28 at Debenhams With a beautiful frilled crew neckline and matching frill cap sleeves, this long top with a floating peplum silhouette is ideal for spring. The intricate broiderie anglaise details are stunning - plus, the top is crafted from breathable cotton fabric.

The Colourful Aura Sterling Silver U Shape Rectangle Hoop Earrings Was £17.99, Now £13.49 at Debenhams These small U-shaped earrings are a super versatile piece of jewellery that blend classic with contemporary beautifully. Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Chunky Molten Hoop Earrings £16 at Debenhams With a fluid and fun irregular hoop shape, these earrings feel super contemporary while also not being overwhelming to style. Mood Gold Recycled Polished Oval Hoop Earrings £14 at Debenhams Made with recycled materials, these hoops are oh-so sleek and stylish while also being sustainable too - it's a win-win.

Wearing a now discontinued Ganni top and Jenny Bird's Mega U-Link Earrings, Cat looks more-than ready to step into spring. Her delicately embroidered blouse, whose puffed sleeves we can just catch a glimpse of in the Instagram snap, is a beautiful piece whose intricate broiderie anglaise details blend contemporary with classic beautifully.

While we're used to seeing more traditional broiderie anglaise patterns that are incredibly busy and full, Cat's blouse boasts a much more spread-out pattern that feels more wearable and pared back, which is something she leaned into with her minimal styling.

A pair of gold hoops by Jenny Bird hung from her lobes, with the elongated U-shape of the jewellery and the chunky make-up of the hoop being both sleek and chic, but not overly classic. This introduced a really fresh feel to the traditional embroidered look of the blouse and it is a great trick to use if you slip into a broiderie anglaise piece and feel that you look too 'old school' - though that sort of vintage look is stunning for spring too.

We can't see what type of trousers or skirt Cat chose to finish off her outfit with but if you sit back and imagine the options, you realise just how versatile and easily styled the blouse can be.

Maybe she wore it with some wide-leg denim jeans and a pair of stylish white trainers for a laid-back and casual look. Or she could've gone for some sleek skinny jeans and a pair of summer-ready espadrilles.

If she was really leaning into the warm-weather styling, a floating midi skirt with a striking floral pattern would've looked great - especially with some ballet flats or mule-like sandals finishing everything off. A mini skirt would work beautifully too, whether you opt for a comfortable denim style and slip into some chunky boots, or you go for a sleeker, more modern look with a black mini skirt and some loafers - the options really are endless.

No matter how you choose to style broiderie anglaise, we can all agree that complimenting the delicate, feminine pattern with a fresh-faced makeup look like Cat's is a stunning finishing touch. Her skin is glowing here, with a pretty pink blush bringing a beautiful flush of colour to her cheeks while a shining pink lipstick ties in the colour beautifully.