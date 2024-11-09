Cat Deeley just wore the most flattering winter-ready black shift dress - the versatile piece works day or night

Like everyone else online, we can't get over how stunning Cat Deeley's black maxi dress look is, with the comfortable shift style creating a flattering silhouette that's perfect for the winter party season.

Florals are everywhere this winter, with celebrities across the board stepping out in the spring-ready print. But the classic pattern has seen a winter-appropriate update this season, with darker hues, muted tones and more covered-up silhouettes working to turn the lively print into one that's perfect for the cooler months.

If you're looking to incorporate florals into your winter capsule wardrobe this year, look no further for inspiration than Cat Deeley who just wore the most stunning floral maxi dress with a pair of chic knee-high boots - the look oozes sophistication and is perfect whether you're heading out for a festive party or are putting together an elevated casual outfit for a day of shopping and lunch dates.

A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) A photo posted by on

Get Cat Deeley's Floral Look

Exact Match NRBY x BOYD Jade Floral Print Pure Silk Dress, Floral Placement £299 at John Lewis Made from 100% silk, you don't get much more luxe than this gorgeous midi dress by NRBY. The sleek and simple shift silhouette is oh-so flattering, with the 3/4 balloon sleeves and elegant boat neckline creating a beautiful and wearable style. We love the bold floral pattern, which is printed on both the front and back of the dress for a striking element that's sure to turn heads. RO&ZO Satin Floral Bandeau Maxi Column Dress £139 at M&S The striking and vibrant flower pattern adorning this black maxi dress is simply stunning and allows you to recreate Cat's statement look with ease. The satin fabric is so luxurious and is cut to a figure-defining column silhouette that's super flattering - and comfortable to wear too. Highlight the simple bandeau neckline with a selection of dainty necklaces and finish the look with some strappy heels or a pair of sleek heeled boots. Floral Kew Collection Mesh Bardot Maxi Dress £76 at Next This stunning floral maxi dress from Next was created in collaboration with Kew Gardens, with the floral design being inspired by the botanical prints from the archives at Kew's Royal Botanic Gardens. Layers of mesh fabric create a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette, with a bardot neckline adding a timeless and classic touch that's oh-so chic. We also love the mesh sleeves which are perfect for adding a touch more coverage in winter.

Shop Cat Deeley's Other This Morning Looks

Cat's striking shift dress is part of the BOYD X NRBY collaboration, which is available to shop at John Lewis, with Tracey Boyd using her skills as an award-winning designer and illustrator to add bright and striking pattern and colour to the fluid, easy-to-wear clothing designs of Jo Hooper, the founder of luxury brand NRBY.

The Jade Floral Print Pure Silk Dress is one of the collaboration's standouts, with the hand-printed floral design on its front and back boasting deep, rich jewel tones that stand out beautifully against the luxurious black silk fabric of the dress.

With pinks, oranges and reds giving the florals an autumn and winter feel, the piece is an ideal one for the transitional and cooler months, with the comfortable shift silhouette also allowing you to slip on the best thermal under-layers underneath without anyone else even noticing - Who ever said you can't be practical and stylish?

Leaning into this winter-ready feel, Cat styled the dress with a pair of pointed-toe, knee-high boots from LK Bennett London. As well as adding some warming coverage for the legs, the boots created a sleek and streamline look against the black of the shift dress and the stiletto heel had a flattering leg-lengthening effect too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For accessories, Cat added a pair of bold, golden chainlink necklaces to the look. This was a great styling choice, with the bulkier chain style complimenting the large pattern on the dress while also making sure it both didn't get lost in and, at the same time, didn't overwhelm the look. The longer chain styles worked brilliantly with the boat neckline as they hung lower on the chest, and the heart-shaped metal pendant was both bold and subtle for a sophisticated and fun look.

If you're planning on recreating and wearing Cat's look this season, like we definitely are here at Woman&Home, a black leather jacket or, for those really chilly days, a longline tailored coat in a black or red shade to tie in with the floral pattern, would work perfectly to finish off the outfit and keep you cosy no matter the weather.