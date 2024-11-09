Cat Deeley just wore the most flattering winter-ready black shift dress - the versatile piece works day or night
It's a masterclass in adding florals to a winter wardrobe
Like everyone else online, we can't get over how stunning Cat Deeley's black maxi dress look is, with the comfortable shift style creating a flattering silhouette that's perfect for the winter party season.
Florals are everywhere this winter, with celebrities across the board stepping out in the spring-ready print. But the classic pattern has seen a winter-appropriate update this season, with darker hues, muted tones and more covered-up silhouettes working to turn the lively print into one that's perfect for the cooler months.
If you're looking to incorporate florals into your winter capsule wardrobe this year, look no further for inspiration than Cat Deeley who just wore the most stunning floral maxi dress with a pair of chic knee-high boots - the look oozes sophistication and is perfect whether you're heading out for a festive party or are putting together an elevated casual outfit for a day of shopping and lunch dates.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Get Cat Deeley's Floral Look
Exact Match
Made from 100% silk, you don't get much more luxe than this gorgeous midi dress by NRBY. The sleek and simple shift silhouette is oh-so flattering, with the 3/4 balloon sleeves and elegant boat neckline creating a beautiful and wearable style. We love the bold floral pattern, which is printed on both the front and back of the dress for a striking element that's sure to turn heads.
The striking and vibrant flower pattern adorning this black maxi dress is simply stunning and allows you to recreate Cat's statement look with ease. The satin fabric is so luxurious and is cut to a figure-defining column silhouette that's super flattering - and comfortable to wear too. Highlight the simple bandeau neckline with a selection of dainty necklaces and finish the look with some strappy heels or a pair of sleek heeled boots.
This stunning floral maxi dress from Next was created in collaboration with Kew Gardens, with the floral design being inspired by the botanical prints from the archives at Kew's Royal Botanic Gardens. Layers of mesh fabric create a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette, with a bardot neckline adding a timeless and classic touch that's oh-so chic. We also love the mesh sleeves which are perfect for adding a touch more coverage in winter.
Shop Cat Deeley's Other This Morning Looks
CAT'S TUESDAY LOOK
This stylish and understated blouse is a great staple that can elevate any casual wear look you wear across seasons. Cat styled hers with a pair of striking patent trousers and some equally shining black leather boots, but the blouse works just as well when worn with a pair of wide leg jeans and some comfortable white trainers for a casual and laid-back look.
CAT'S WEDNESDAY LOOK
Keeping cosy in style, Cat paired Sosandar's Chunky Roll Neck Jumper with the brand's matching Knit Midaxi Skirt for a chic, coordinated look. The jumper is a great staple piece for the cooler months, with its cosy roll neckline, chunky knit style and relaxed fit keeping you both feeling warm and looking stylish too.
CAT'S THURSDAY LOOK
We love Cat's Raw Denim Wide-leg Jeans from Sandro, though we don't love the price tag as much. So we were so excited when we came across this Mango pair that look incredibly similar and cost a fraction of the price. Like the Sandro pair, they feature a wide leg silhouette with a striking front-pleated detail and the deep, dark denim hue is almost identical!
Cat's striking shift dress is part of the BOYD X NRBY collaboration, which is available to shop at John Lewis, with Tracey Boyd using her skills as an award-winning designer and illustrator to add bright and striking pattern and colour to the fluid, easy-to-wear clothing designs of Jo Hooper, the founder of luxury brand NRBY.
The Jade Floral Print Pure Silk Dress is one of the collaboration's standouts, with the hand-printed floral design on its front and back boasting deep, rich jewel tones that stand out beautifully against the luxurious black silk fabric of the dress.
With pinks, oranges and reds giving the florals an autumn and winter feel, the piece is an ideal one for the transitional and cooler months, with the comfortable shift silhouette also allowing you to slip on the best thermal under-layers underneath without anyone else even noticing - Who ever said you can't be practical and stylish?
Leaning into this winter-ready feel, Cat styled the dress with a pair of pointed-toe, knee-high boots from LK Bennett London. As well as adding some warming coverage for the legs, the boots created a sleek and streamline look against the black of the shift dress and the stiletto heel had a flattering leg-lengthening effect too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For accessories, Cat added a pair of bold, golden chainlink necklaces to the look. This was a great styling choice, with the bulkier chain style complimenting the large pattern on the dress while also making sure it both didn't get lost in and, at the same time, didn't overwhelm the look. The longer chain styles worked brilliantly with the boat neckline as they hung lower on the chest, and the heart-shaped metal pendant was both bold and subtle for a sophisticated and fun look.
If you're planning on recreating and wearing Cat's look this season, like we definitely are here at Woman&Home, a black leather jacket or, for those really chilly days, a longline tailored coat in a black or red shade to tie in with the floral pattern, would work perfectly to finish off the outfit and keep you cosy no matter the weather.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Our contributing beauty ed's Bellissima Italia B-Travel Dryer review: how does this portable tool stack up?
We've compiled a thorough guide to the pint-sized Bellissima Italia B-Travel Dryer to help you decide if it's right for you
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
At last! I've found wellies comfortable to wear all day, and wide enough to tuck trousers in
fitflop's technologically advanced welly boots allow non-restricted movement, and the wide fit opens up a world of outfit options
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
I've been looking for Christmas party outfits, and Amal Clooney's asymmetric jumpsuit is the best by miles
She's the queen of jumpsuits, but this all-in-one from 2019 is surely her chicest. And it's still available to buy...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress, relaxed coat and flat boots have got us excited for festive styling with a comfy twist
Helen Skelton wore a gorgeous knitted dress last December and proved that festive outfits can be snuggly and elegant
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're shopping Claudia Winkleman's stunning white winter coat from one of our favourite brands
This is an investment piece that you'll reach for time and time again
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez ditches dark shades in a luxurious winter white look that we're rushing to recreate
Attending a screening of her new film in London, Lopez glowed in an all-white ensemble that's perfect for the party season ahead
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's cosy borg-lined boots and matching crossbody gave practicality, style and warmth all at once - with a good dose of Chanel
Sienna Miller never fails to dress for winter with perfection
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Olivia Colman redefines festive glamour in bold pink jumpsuit - we're shopping similar styles from our favourite brands
This look offers a fresh take on winter colours
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's winter white trouser suit is the minimalist outfit that will make party season easy
She even matched with her mini-me daughter Harper Beckham
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Victoria Beckham's bright green trousers and grandad coat combination is the winter outfit formula to follow if you're after vibrancy and warmth
Victoria Beckham's colourful street style is so chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published