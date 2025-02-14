Cat Deeley's merlot blouse is a subtle way to wear red for Valentine's Day - and it's from our go-to high street store

If you're still debating what to wear this Valentine's Day, or you're simply looking for fresh inspiration on what to wear for evenings out with your friends, Cat Deeley's recent This Morning look offers the perfect solution.

What makes this such a great date night outfit is that it combines a stand-out piece—a ruffled dark red blouse—with simple black high-waisted wide-leg jeans and some pointed-toe heels in a matching red shade. This outfit formula seems so simple, yet it really works to create a polished, glamorous feel. And you could easily recreate this combination from your existing wardrobe staples, which is another bonus.

The best part is that Cat's exact & Other Stories frilled blouse is available to buy right now, and trust me, I've already added this to the top of my wishlist. Whether you opt to dress it up for an evening out with slingback heels or you fancy wearing it to the office styled with your favourite barrel leg jeans, this boho-frilled blouse is a staple that you'll get lots of wear out of.

The Batch Lady appeared on This Morning , and she posted a picture of herself alongside Cat and co-host Ben Shephard.

I'm a big fan of a stand collar as it frames the face in the most flattering way, and this blouse does just that. Cat styles this voluminous blouse in a way that feels effortless yet incredibly flattering. The airy silhouette and smock cuffs make this piece feel boho-inspired, and the simple way she tucks in the bottom of this piece defines her waist and balances out the volume.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, "If you're a fan of red but find that flaming shades don't work for you, this much softer tone will suit you down to the ground.

"An easy way to update your wardrobe as we head towards spring, the frill detailing will really elevate jeans and boots. And if you're anything like me, you can't wait to wear something other than knitwear!"