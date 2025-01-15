Add a strapless swimsuit and beach-ready co-ord to your holiday checklist - Anita Rani has proved how chic they are

If you haven’t already got a strapless swimsuit and co-ord on your holiday checklist, Anita Rani’s chic look might persuade you to pick some up for your next trip.

Whether you’re already planning a winter getaway, looking ahead to summer breaks or the return of warmer weather at home, now might be the perfect time to eye up some stylish swimwear before they all sell out. So many gorgeous options are out there right now and when you want a chic one-piece that’s easy to layer over, a strapless swimsuit is perfect. It seems that broadcast star Anita Rani is just as much of a fan as we are and she recently wore a plain black bandeau swimming costume during a day on a beautiful secluded beach.

Anita is currently enjoying a trip to India and has swapped her winter capsule wardrobe favourites of jumpers and beanie hats for this beautiful swimsuit. It had a square neckline and was cut high on the legs, which is a great silhouette to go for if you want your swimsuits to have more of a leg-elongating effect.

Shop Strapless Swimsuits

Pour Moi Twist Front Bandeau Swimsuit £42 at M&S This swimsuit comes with removable straps which mean it's even more versatile and can be adapted to suit your preferences. It's made from fabric that helps to smooth and sculpt and has a twist front detail. Pack on your next holiday and style with beach cover-ups in whatever tone or pattern you love. Seafolly Sea Dive Bandeau Swimsuit £95 at M&S With a simple design that will work with so many beach outfits over the top, this relaxed fit bandeau swimsuit is a handy addition to your swimwear collection. It has a non-wired bodice, is non-padded and is high rise on the leg. Mint Velvet Contrast Belted Swimsuit £62 at Mint Velvet If you want a slightly more detailed design that's still monochrome, this bandeau swimsuit with the contrasting black and white panels is a great choice. The belt across the front accentuates the waist and it comes with detachable straps.

Complete The Look

Whistles Black Swirl Shirt Was £89, Now £65 at Whistles The softly swirling pattern and neutral tones come together to make this linen blend shirt a fabulous choice for throwing over a bandeau swimsuit like Anita's. Whistles also sell shorts to match and you can also wear this with denim shorts and a vest top on holiday or in the summer. Whistles Black Swirl Shorts Was £79, Now £55 was Whistles These shorts can be worn with or without the matching shirt and they have an elasticated waistband which is so comfortable. They are also made from a linen blend material and are perfect for holidays and warmer weather. M&S Faux Leather Bag £39.50 at M&S Crafted from woven faux leather, this bag has a secure zip fastening and an adjustable strap. It's fully lined inside and has an internal zip and slip pockets to help keep your essentials organised. Take on holiday or for daytime outings or evenings out at home.

Knowing how to pick the right swimwear for your body shape isn’t always as straightforward as we’d like, but ultimately what matters most is that the style you choose makes you feel fabulous and comfortable at the same time. Bandeau swimsuits like Anita’s often come with detachable straps which mean you can adjust the look of them to suit different outfits and occasions.

This style is also so easy to slip on and off when you’re on holiday without worrying about battling with wet straps after you’ve been in the sea or swimming pool. The broadcaster isn’t afraid to wear vibrant colours and we’ve regularly seen her step out in vivid pinks, red and green, but for her day on the beach a plain black swimsuit was perfect.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for WFTV Awards)

Monochrome swimwear is the easiest to style when you want to throw on a pair of shorts and a top or a beach dress to take you from the shoreline to a lunch spot as you can effortlessly pair it with any other shade or pattern. Having a neutral swimming costume or bikini means you can add a pop of colour with the rest of your outfit and there is so much mix-and-match potential.

Anita Rani went for a pattern with her co-ord instead of vivid tones and her shorts and matching robe were covered with a delicate black and white paisley pattern. This contrasted against the swimming costume but kept to the same colour palette which made her outfit so cohesive. The robe had loose short sleeves that fell to just above the elbow and she wore it open to give a glimpse at her one piece underneath.

Her matching shorts were equally light and comfy-looking, with what looked to be a drawstring at the waist. These items could easily be worn with a vest top instead of swimwear, or as separates rather than a full co-ord, but we love how she styled them together. Anita finished off her beach day outfit with a simple black shoulder bag that was big enough for all her holiday essentials without being overly bulky.

If you’re ever unsure what to wear during the day when you’re on holiday then something this simple but effective as a plain strapless swimsuit, shorts and a shirt is a winner.