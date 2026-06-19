Anita Rani's breezy white maxi skirt, brown tank top and suede sandals create the chicest heatwave outfit

And it's all available to buy from FatFace

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Anita Rani attends the special screening of &quot;Polite Society&quot; presented by Focus Features and Universal Pictures at The Curzon Mayfair on April 19, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

This season, FatFace's womenswear collection has really delivered something special, and we've spotted Anita Rani in a breezy summer outfit that is entirely from the British clothing brand. Her white skirt, suede chocolate-brown sandals, and knitted tank top look is an outfit you could wear on repeat in the warmer season.

It's also a reminder of just how strong FatFace's current collection is this year. Not only are they channelling the latest trends, but they also prioritise using natural fibres, making it a sustainable place to shop if you're looking to update your summer capsule wardrobe.

Anita was spotted in an Instagram post wearing a floaty white skirt, a soft brown knitted tank and some brown suede sandals, a formula that feels relaxed yet put together, exactly the kind of outfit to turn to for easy weekend styling.

Anita's summer look is worn in a Father's Day campaign featuring her dad, who is also wearing an effortlessly stylish outfit from the brand. He wears cream linen cotton trousers, a striped knitted t-shirt in a dusky green and a natural linen blazer.

In the warmer season, a floaty white skirt is a must-have investment, and if you're wondering how to style it, this formula is perfect. A fitted knitted t-shirt or vest will help to balance the volume of a breezy summer skirt.

You can tuck in your tank top to highlight your waist or opt for a half-tuck for a more relaxed feel. Finish with your most comfortable sandals and your best sunglasses, and you're good to go.

We also love how she's tied a linen shirt draped around her shoulders, a styling choice that adds depth to your outfit and that feels extremely chic and effortless. Plus, it's a practical choice for when the weather turns chilly, too.