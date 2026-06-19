Anita Rani's breezy white maxi skirt, brown tank top and suede sandals create the chicest heatwave outfit

This season, FatFace's womenswear collection has really delivered something special, and we've spotted Anita Rani in a breezy summer outfit that is entirely from the British clothing brand. Her white skirt, suede chocolate-brown sandals, and knitted tank top look is an outfit you could wear on repeat in the warmer season.

It's also a reminder of just how strong FatFace's current collection is this year. Not only are they channelling the latest trends, but they also prioritise using natural fibres, making it a sustainable place to shop if you're looking to update your summer capsule wardrobe.

Anita was spotted in an Instagram post wearing a floaty white skirt, a soft brown knitted tank and some brown suede sandals, a formula that feels relaxed yet put together, exactly the kind of outfit to turn to for easy weekend styling.

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Anita's summer look is worn in a Father's Day campaign featuring her dad, who is also wearing an effortlessly stylish outfit from the brand. He wears cream linen cotton trousers, a striped knitted t-shirt in a dusky green and a natural linen blazer.

In the warmer season, a floaty white skirt is a must-have investment, and if you're wondering how to style it, this formula is perfect. A fitted knitted t-shirt or vest will help to balance the volume of a breezy summer skirt.

You can tuck in your tank top to highlight your waist or opt for a half-tuck for a more relaxed feel. Finish with your most comfortable sandals and your best sunglasses, and you're good to go.

We also love how she's tied a linen shirt draped around her shoulders, a styling choice that adds depth to your outfit and that feels extremely chic and effortless. Plus, it's a practical choice for when the weather turns chilly, too.