Anita Rani ticks two trends off the list for autumn in her burgundy tank top - it's the layering piece you'll be wearing all season
A knitted tank top is the ultimate must-have for layering up your autumn staples
Anita Rani recently wore the ultimate seasonal look that we’re eager to recreate, combining a navy short skirt and a burgundy knitted tank. It's the bold, rich hue and delightful pattern of the tank that truly stole the show, giving us all the autumn/winter style inspiration we need.
As we edge later into September, our autumn capsule wardrobes need staples that transition with the changing climate. And a knitted tank top is the ultimate layer—not as heavy or constricting as a jumper, but warm and cosy enough for when the weather turns, making it ideal for these transitional months ahead.
And Anita's recent outfit shows us how stylish this staple can look too. She shared a video of herself on Instagram where she wore a fabulous printed knit tank top styled with a navy mini-skirt. The look was finished off with small gold hoop earrings, giving it a stylish yet sophisticated finish that's perfect for daytime wear.
Shop knitted vest tops
This round neck vest features a Welsh Tapestry inspired pattern that gives it a retro flare, and it's also made from 100% merino wool so you just know it's super soft. Style with tailored trousers for work and your best white trainers.
Offering a relaxed fit, this Fair Isle tank is a sophisticated piece of knitwear for the cooler months ahead. Layer over a smart white blouse, and some tailored trousers, for the ultimate daytime look.
Anitia's fabulous knitted tank and skirt are actually vintage, and she talks about eco-friendly shopping choices in her video, saying, "Everything I'm wearing this evening is secondhand." Her decision to style vintage clothing items is something we should all take note of this season, and a great tip for being more sustainably minded is styling new items with older ones from your existing wardrobe staples.
Knitted tanks are the perfect layer for these transitional months, offering a unique and fashionable layer that’s also super practical too. They provide just enough warmth without the bulk of a full jumper, making them great for those in between days, and you can also style them so many ways. Layer a tank over a long-sleeve t-shirt, a blouse, or simple wear solo. And you can wear these with your favourite denim jeans, or even create a sophisticated white jeans outfit with them too.
Jennifer Johnson, a second-hand clothing specialist, advises, "Choosing resale isn't just great for the planet—it's also a win for your wallet! When you buy pre-loved items, you're giving them a second life and keeping them out of landfills."
Later advising, "Plus, your budget will thank you as you buy quality items at amazing prices. But that's not all—shopping resale is like treasure hunting. You'll discover unique, one-of-a-kind pieces from all corners of the globe.".
