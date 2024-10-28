Anita Rani’s mini skirt and chunky trainers combination is the casual take on office wear we want to replicate
Anita Rani knows how to keep comfortable in her chic autumn outfits
Anita Rani's effortlessly chic mini skirt and chunky trainers combination is the ultimate autumn outfit, balancing warmth with playful styling.
As we move into the colder months, jumpers are an autumn capsule wardrobe staple we all turn to time and time again. They're so versatile, working on their own for a casual look when paired with some ultra-chic wide leg jeans and a pair of white trainers, while also being perfect for layering up against the cold over a smart shirt with a crisp collar.
And Anita Rani has balanced these two approaches perfectly with her latest outfit, styling a cosy, oversized jumper with a crisp white shirt, a mini skirt, and a pair of chunky, colourful trainers.
Anita's outfit looks so comfortable, as she demonstrated brilliantly while dancing around her studio. But, as well as that, she also looks effortlessly chic.
The deep green shade of her jumper is such a lovely autumn colour, being both bright and bold while still playing into the more muted tones we gravitate towards in cooler months.
Her styling is genius. Anita layered a white shirt underneath the jumper, letting the crisp collar pop out from the crew neck for a smart, office-friendly look, while she also kept the hem of the shirt hanging out from the bottom of the hem, and the cuffs of her sleeves peeking out from the jumper's arms, which created a more laid-back and relaxed feel.
The layering didn't stop there, with Anita adding a pair of practical sheer black tights under her navy mini skirt for added warmth. We love the playful feel created by pairing the jumper and shirt with a short skirt style and while a pair of jeans or chic suit trousers would have worked great with the look, the skirt adds even more sophistication.
And who could ignore her colourful trainers? With the muted tones of her outfit, the bright yellow, pink and green block colour in the chunky trainers brought a whole new feel to the look and brought in a super fun element that we can't wait to recreate.
Of course, suede boots and other chunky winter boot styles are always going to be autumn staples, but a colourful pair of comfortable trainers like Anita's are a great way to add a pop of colour and fun to your days as the weather gets colder and wetter.
