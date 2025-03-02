Most gorgeous Oscars dress of all time? Angelina Jolie's Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown has to be up there
Angelina's gorgeous white Oscars gown has been iconic ever since she wore it in 2004
Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars gown inspired by fashion icon Marilyn Monroe has to be one of the most gorgeous pieces ever worn at the coveted award show.
There are many contenders who could claim to have worn the best Oscars red carpet looks of all time, but arguably none have been so timeless, memorable or impossibly elegant as Angelina Jolie's Marilyn Monroe-esque Marc Bouwer gown.
The actress wore the exquisite white dress when she attended the ceremony back in 2004 and it is just as gorgeous today as it was back then. One of the most beautiful red carpet dresses that oozes old Hollywood glamour, the gown was clearly inspired by the classic, ultra-feminine style of Marilyn Monroe and Angelina nailed her timeless look by accessorising with sparkling jewels.
With its delicate ruching around the waist complimenting the sultry, plunging neckline, the entirely backless design skimmed Angelina's figure and created a luxe, silky silhouette.
Molly Smith, woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, adores the radiant red carpet moment from almost two decades ago, reminiscing on the showstopper look ahead of the 2025 Oscars.
Molly says, "Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars dress is simply timeless, nodding to Marilyn Monroe's classic Hollywood glamour, yet feeling ethereal too. The designer Marc Bouwer has worked on plenty of sensational red carpet looks, including both Beyoncé and Shania Twain too.
"We're hoping this year to see something quite as exquisite from our favourite a-listers."
There's no better occasion for a train than a red carpet and the pooling silk fabric of Angelina's dress perfectly blended drama with understated glamour. The striking detail did so much to emphasise the timeless appeal of the dress style, with the train adding a heavy, luxurious flair to the skirt that introduces movement and flow to the straight-falling silhouette.
When it came to accessories, Angelina chose to emphasise the gown's deep V-neckline by adding a multi-layered necklace to bring some stunning shine to the outfit.
Dripping in diamonds, the necklace featured waterfall-inspired drop details to fill the chest with glittering gems and the designer H. Stern named it the Athena Necklace to pay homage to its ethereal, Grecian feel.
Featuring a whopping $10million worth of diamonds, with her diamond stud earrings complimenting the shine, the jewellery highlighted the luxurious sheen of the silk dress and played further into the Marilyn Monroe-inspired feel.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
