Amanda Holden perfectly blends comfort with chic in wide leg satin trousers and cosy knit jumper

Amanda Holden on January 23, 2025 in London
Looking for the perfect weekday outfit that effortlessly blends comfort with style? Amanda Holden's chic wide leg trousers and metallic heels elevate her cosy knit jumper for a put-together and casual outfit we adore.

As we transition out of our winter capsule wardrobes and into warmer months where we can start to try out all the exciting Spring/Summer trends for 2025, there will still be those days where cosy staples call out and the weather demands a little extra layering.

On those days, we're going to be taking inspiration from Amanda Holden's striking monochrome outfit that she was spotted in in January, with her pairing of satin wide leg trousers, a knitted jumper and a white trench coat perfectly blending comfort with style - and those metallic heels! They elevate the look into the perfect mid-week pick me up outfit.

Amanda Holden wearing satin wide leg trousers, white knit jumpers, trench coat and metallic heels on January 23, 2025 in London

Get Amanda's Look

satin high-waisted, wide leg trousers
MissPap Tailored Satin Waistband Trousers

With a billowing wide leg creating a bold silhouette that's both luxurious and comfortable, these high-waisted satin trousers are easily dressed both up and down for a glamorous look. 

cream knitted jumper
Urban Bliss Wool Blend Crew Neck Jumper

Offering a polished yet cosy look, this knitted jumper is a timeless addition to any wardrobe. Made from a premium wool blend, it's both warm and soft, perfect for cooler days.

White trench coat from H&M
H&M Brushed-finish Twill Trench Coat

The trench coat style is so timeless and works to add effortless elegance to any outfit. This H&M piece boasts a neatly tailored collar, wide peak lapels and a detachable tie belt at the waist for a luxe look.

Wide Leg Trousers
Long Tall Sally Tall Satin Wide Leg Trousers

Made from a hammered satin fabric, these wide leg trousers bring a pop of luxe, subtle texture to any look - and they feature an elasticated waistband for ultimate comfort.

White turtle neck jumper
Dexia Turtleneck Jumper Soft Textured Cosy Off White Sweater

With a relaxed silhouette offering a snug, flattering fit that's slightly oversized without feeling bulky, this classic turtleneck knit blends casual with elegance for a versatile style.

Gold metallic court heel pumps
New Look Gold Metallic Pointed Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

The classic court pump gets a fun, elegant update with this metallic finish adding shine to the luxe leather-look fabric. This pair are super comfortable too, with cushioned padding, a softer lining and flexible sole.

Battling the chill in a selection of cosy staples, Amanda put together a stunning monochrome outfit here that looked impossibly elegant while still being comfortable, cosy and just casual enough to work for an array of different occasions.

Her cosy knitted jumper, with its asymmetrical hemline and rouched crew neck, is a great neutral piece that has a place in any capsule wardrobe no matter the season. With a fine knit texture, versatile sandy-cream shade and a relaxed fit, it's easily paired with your favourite pair of jeans for a casual look, or with a luxe patterned midi skirt for a more elevated style. It can also work as a great summer evening staple that can be thrown over a flowing dress or denim skirt for an extra warming layer.

But Amanda's choice to pair the knit with some luxe satin trousers really worked to elevate the look. The wide leg silhouette billowed as she walked, with the satin texture bringing a lovely sheen to the outfit as its neutral cream shade complimented the knitwear beautifully.

Adding another layer to the look, Amanda opted for a forever on-trend trench coat style, leaving it undone for a more laid-back and casual feel. The relaxed fit and neutral tone complimented her trousers and jumper combination while also elevating the style with its clean lines and gentle structure.

With her hair styled in tousled waves and her jewellery kept to a minimum, Amanda finished off her outfit with a striking pair of metallic gold heels.

They may not be the first choice of footwear that comes to mind when styling a laid-back look like this, with comfortable loafers or a pair of timeless white trainers feeling perhaps more appropriate for a casual outfit. But the gold court pumps work to elevate this neutral, monochrome outfit into a striking, put-together style that oozes sophistication and elegance.

