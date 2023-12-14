Amal Clooney just wore a baby pink fringe mini dress with an elegant black blazer as her and George step out for date night

On a night out with husband George Clooney, Amal Clooney wore a mini baby pink dress with stunning fringe detailing, as well as an oversized black blazer.

George and Amal Clooney are, to put it lightly, relationship goals. The actor and human rights activist not only make the most beautiful pair of people of all time basically, but they both also have immense talent in their respective fields. Even outside of their careers, the couple is constantly making waves both together and individually - for example, Amal Clooney's most stylish moments are by far one of our most looked at sartorial inspirations.

Recently, the power couple was spotted out in NYC while having a date night, and they both looked gorgeous - but we can't stop thinking about Amal's baby pink fringe mini dress that she sported for the romantic evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment of silence, please, for the beauty and power of this image.

Anyway - the couple headed out for a romantic evening on 13 December in NYC, as the two went to the infamous Polo Bar in New York City. For the special night, Amal sported a truly stunning and timeless baby pink fringe mini dress, which featured some very trendy, fringe feather detailing throughout - making for a very elegant evening wear look. On top of the dress, she wore one of the best blazers, a tailored black one, which perfectly complemented her long black hair, making for an incredible accessory to her statement dress.

Debut London Embellished Strappy Cami Dress With Fringe Hem View at Debenhams RRP: was £99 now £35 | This embellished dress features a fringe hem, adding a touch of playful elegance to your look. Velvet Tailored Tuxedo Blazer View at M&S RRP: £199 | This velvet blazer by Jaeger has a luxurious sheen, thanks to its cotton-rich fabric. Suede Mesh Detail Stiletto Heel Court Shoes View at M&S RRP: £79 | These suede court shoes from Sosandar are made with an inset mesh panel, for a strikingly contemporary look

With her dress and blazer, she wore a classy pair of pointed toe heels, adding that extra touch of elegance to her look - and then styled it to completion with a very small black clutch purse. In her one hand, she held this purse, and in the other, her husband's hand.

George, on the other hand, sported a handsome combination of jeans, a black shirt, and a masculine brown suede shacket - both of them choosing timeless pieces.

Recently Amal chatted to Michelle Obama and French Gates with Glamour about their philanthropy work, and how they feel as though the company of each other, as well as their husbands, keep them motivated in their efforts to make a difference.

Ultimately, Amal noted that she hopes, if anything, she inspires young people to follow in her footsteps. "I would say the greatest compliment would be if we can inspire someone younger," she said. "Whether it’s our own children or, for me, students or young lawyers. If we can inspire them to be empathetic, to be kind, to care about other people, and to try to be part of the solution to some of these problems. To try and move the needle in the right direction, then I think that’s a great contribution."