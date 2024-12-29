Back to work this week? Elevate your office wear with Amal Clooney's clever shoe styling hack
You only need one pair of comfortable and colourful heels to get her look
If you want to elevate your office wear in 2025 and give your work wardrobe a whole new lease of life, you'll want to try out Amal Clooney's clever shoe styling hack - it's a super easy way to change up your look.
You've probably made a handful of New Year's resolutions as you've been putting together your New Year's Eve outfit, whether they're to better your health and wellbeing or maybe you're thinking of making some beauty-related resolutions. But one simple change, that's a little more doable than a whole routine-changing resolution, is to change up your office wear look - and with Amal Clooney clever shoe styling hack, it's impossibly simple to do and could go a long way in boosting your mood as well as the look of your work wear style.
Amal Clooney is always on hand to give us impeccable outfit inspiration and her shoe styling hack is one she often relies on to elevate her look. It's all about colourful shoes which she adds to monochrome and neutral outfits for a pop of fun and interest - and we can all easily incorporate them into our own office wear looks.
Shop Colourful Heels
This olive green tone is so sophisticated and, with a comfortable kitten heel and a secure ankle strap, you'll be kept in comfort all day long. The pointed toe gives a sleek finish and we love the rouched detailing.
The vintage-inspired floral pattern on these shoes is simply stunning, with the soft textile material and twisted strap adding tonnes of texture and charm to the look.
In a bright and bold green that's made all the more striking thanks to the patent leatherette fabric, these charming slingback heels with a playful heart accent on their toe are sure to elevate any simple look.
A bold leopard print heel can have just as much impact on an outfit as a striking and 'out there' pair of stilettos in a bright colour. This pair are great for all-day wear at work with their short and comfortable heel.
We can't get over how stunning these yellow kitten heels are, with their bamboo-inspired mini heel and minimal, strappy design. The colour is striking and acts as a great mood-boosting shade.
Whether she's wearing a crisply tailored power suit, or she's stepped out in a classically chic two-piece skirt and blazer set, Amal always makes sure to add a statement pair of heels to her outfits.
This choice of bright footwear is something she opts for mainly when wearing more muted colours without patterns or in neutral shades and it's a really clever trick that immediately injects any look with a playful pop of colour or pattern.
Styling shoes with a vibrant hue might first appear to be challenging, but a quick look at Amal's styling shows that it's really quite simple. She often puts together monochrome outfits in neutral tones, like off-whites, creams, greys and striking head-to-toe all-black looks, which makes choosing colourful footwear an easy task as every tone under the sun goes with these neutral basic colours.
You could opt for a bold and bright patent red court pump, or a soft pastel pink. A snake print pattern in a trending olive-green colourway could add a striking flair to a plain and simple black power suit look, while a forever on-trend leopard print heel will bring a pop of pattern to a cream skirt and blouse blend.
Even with more casual work wear looks on those days where wide-leg jeans and a cosy knitted jumper are all you want to wear, finishing off the outfit with some pink slingback kitten heels will give it a whole new feel.
While Amal often accessorises her outfits with a sleek pair of heels, most frequently with a pointed-toe silhouette and sharp stiletto heel, if you're more of a flat shoe fan, or the idea of wearing heels to the office fills you with dread and dreams of discomfort, there are plenty of striking and bold flats out there to choose from. Ballet flats and loafers are especially trendy choices that are perfect for work wear and they have the same more formal wear look as heels when paired with tailored trousers, leather-look skinny jeans and satin midi skirts too.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
