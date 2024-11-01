Amal Clooney's claret-coloured jumpsuit is the polished way to try the burgundy trend this season

Her one shoulder, one piece wonder is top of our shopping list

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend a screening of &quot;The Boys In The Boat&quot; in Seattle, 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's official: burgundy is the colour of the season. You'll have spotted head-turning hues of merlot and wine a lot lately, but knowing how to work rich red shades into your wardrobe is another matter.

Forget shoes or knitwear. We say the easiest way is a burgundy jumpsuit, and Amal Clooney is on hand to show you how it's done. Always one step ahead of us, she's pictured here back in 2018 at the Giambattista Valli store opening in London, and isn't this one of the best jumpsuits you've ever seen?

Crafted from a laser cut lace fabric and featuring a one shoulder shape with a frill detailing, Amal looked completely beautiful in the all-in-one. It's a Giambattista Valli design (of course!), and when paired with statement earrings, these gold Gianvito Rossi heels and a matching metallic clutch bag, this look particularly piqued my interest when thinking about Christmas party outfits.

Giambattista Valli and Amal Clooney at the Giambattista Valli London store opening in London, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's style

Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

I challenge you to find a better match for Amal's designer style. This is phenomenal! It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, and the bow trim on the shoulder is incredibly festive. It will see you through any occasion you've got coming up in the run up to Christmas, and beyond.

Phase Eight Ayla Ruffle Wrap Jumpsuit
Phase Eight Ayla Ruffle Wrap Jumpsuit

The beauty of a jumpsuit is that it's one outfit, all ready to go. It's minimal maintenance as well - you don't have to worry about fake tanning your legs, or even really think too much about which shoes to wear with a wide leg style like this one.

Quiz Plum Tie Front One Shoulder Jumpsuit
Quiz Plum Tie Front One Shoulder Jumpsuit

When embracing burgundy, first ask yourself what colour suits me? There's a shade for everyone, and I really love the plum tone of this style. If you're looking for the best bras for large busts, our tester found one that works really well with a single one shoulder strap.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why the look works so well for this time of year. She says: "Amal's burgundy jumpsuit is everything we want to see in an outfit during this time of year. Burgundy is warm, wintry, and well and truly festive. Plus, a jumpsuit is perfect for so many body types, making them the ultimate flattering choice for special occasions."

A one shoulder silhouette can really help to elongate your figure and is especially good for rectangular body shapes. Personally I'm quite pear-shaped, but I love a jumpsuit that creates balance and is so easy to style.

How to style your jumpsuit

Chisel Toe Metallic Slingback
ME+EM Chisel Toe Metallic Slingback

These shoes are not going to still be in stock if you check back next week. They're my hot pick from the ME+EM sale, and aside from a jumpsuit the slingback design would look really nice with some straight leg jeans like Amal Clooney's.

Sosandar Metallic Woven Clutch Bag
Sosandar Metallic Woven Clutch Bag

The perfect size for all your essentials, this Sosandar bag can be paired with everything from a little black dress to a smart trouser suit. The woven fabric has definitely got a bit of Bottega Veneta about it, don't you think?

Tennis Beaded Stone Long Drop Earrings
Missoma Tennis Beaded Stone Long Drop Earrings

Black Friday jewellery deals is what we've got our eye on this year, however Missoma earrings have a habit of selling out, so don't hesitate to add these tennis earrings to your basket. You've heard of a tennis bracelet, now it's time for tennis earrings! Wear with your hair up for maximum impact.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

