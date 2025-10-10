Sporty with a polished twist? Don't let Adidas' take on the Mary Jane pass you by
Getting tired of your trainers? This chic Mary Jane and sports shoe fusion gives the classic adidas Sambas a run for their money
Comfortable trainers have a place in every autumn capsule wardrobe. Whether you’re a fan of the best white trainers and a colourful pair of our favourite adidas Sambas, there’s no shoe quite like a sporty, stylish slip-on-and-go sneaker.
And while trainers certainly support a large swathe of our autumn outfit ideas. Sometimes we want to feel a little more polished, without compromising on comfort. And we struck gold when we came across the adidas Samba Jane Shoes. These take everything we love about our Sambas, including their sporty, rounded silhouette, contrasting gum soles, and bold colourways broken up by classic adidas stripes, and combines it with another favourite footwear style – Mary Janes.
An unusual pairing, this duo really works, and it will put in the mileage in your wardrobe too. Adding a feminine twist to classic sporty trainers delivers a smart-casual aesthetic that will work with everything from jeans and tailoring, to our favourite autumnal midi dresses.
Shop Adidas Samba Jane Shoe
Perhaps even easier to wear than your most comfortable trainers, the Samba Mary Jane shoe has a velcro strap in place of laces to make slipping these shoes on a breeze, and plenty of reviews have praised the comfort it offers, even on wider feet.
Available in a classic black and white colourway, as well as a bold red in addition to the white pair pictured above, these leather shoes blend the sporty look of trainers with the vintage aesthetic of a Mary Jane, producing something that feels exciting and fresh. And it’s ideal if you want to tap into the Samba trainer trend but don’t want to wear the same thing as literally everyone else.
But it isn't just adidas that has invested in this fusion style; other sporty favourites such as Puma have released pretty perfect metallic pumps that might just save your feet come party season. Shop some of our favourites below.
Shop More Mary Jane-inspired Trainers
Whether you go for an adidas or Puma pair of Mary Jane trainers, they make for some of the best trainers you could invest in this season. As well as working to add a fashion-forward flair to your favourite pair of jeans, they’re some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, making trainers and dresses a winning combination for style and comfort.
Ideal if you have a penchant for trainers but need to smarten up your look, just when you think trainers can't get any more innovative, this look proves us all wrong.
