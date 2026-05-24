These clever/comfy 2-in-1 dresses create the chic look of a co-ord – without the effort
The hybrid dress will take all the effort out of creating a full look
As well as keeping up to date with the key looks and must-have items, at womandhome.com, we like to keep an eye on the smaller micro trends emerging on the high street too, and one of those is the 2-in-1 dress, which seems to be everywhere right now.
As the name suggests, a 2-in-1 frock is designed cleverly to look like a top and skirt but is actually just one piece, so you can create a full ensemble with minimal effort. It’s a savvy idea and means you can wear a top and skirt aesthetic without the hassle of tucking in, readjusting or worrying about your waistband riding up, so it’s no surprise that this style of dress has quickly gained popularity, and there are plenty of designs available right now to suit all kinds of plans and any summer capsule wardrobe.
Whether you’re on the hunt for an easy and comfy combination for the weekend or looking for something polished and pretty for a wedding, you’ll find some of the very best hybrid styles below.
Shop 2-in-1 Dresses
This zingy hued design is one of the best wedding guest dresses of the season and will have you standing out from the crowd for all the right reasons.
No matter which style you go for, we promise you'll find it easy to wear and super useful when you need to pull together an outfit in a hurry. You can get a whole ensemble without any hassle, so a 2-in-1 design will make a wise addition to any wardrobe.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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