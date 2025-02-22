Times celebrities looked chic in jeans and T-Shirts, from Christy Turlington's smart-casual outfit to Kendall Jenner's off-duty look

When you're stuck for what to wear, the times celebrities looked chic in jeans and T-shirts are proof that the classic wardrobe combo is a fast-track route to effortlessly stylish dressing. One that A-listers, as you will see, turn to time and again.

A simple top paired with denim might immediately indicate a more casual outing, as shown by Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie dressing down to run errands. However, you can use accessories - such as handbags, shoes and outerwear - to elevate the duo for a more dressed-up occasion, as demonstrated by Christy Turlington and Chantel Jeffries to great effect.

So, if you're struggling to muster up much sartorial inspiration right now, then let us present to you the moments that famous women enlisted jeans and T-Shirts to head-turning effect. The best bit? Everything you need is already in your wardrobe...

32 times celebrities looked chic in jeans and T-shirts

1. Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While jeans and a T-Shirt may generally signal a relaxed vibe, Kendall Jenner proved that the combo could still be paired together with smart results for an elevated off-duty look. The star wore a navy cropped top with indigo denim while out in New York in 2023, which she accessorised with a beige baseball cap, a wine red handbag and black loafers.

2. Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney looked effortlessly cool while out in New York in 2024. The actress wore a loose white printed T-Shirt tucked into a pair of bootcut blue jeans - which she elevated with a pair of black sunglasses and wine red heels.

3. Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the weather is neither warm nor chilly, layering is key. Dakota Johnson wore a casual white T-Shirt beneath an elegant black cardigan, along with a pair of slouchy blue jeans and cream heels for an outing in Los Angeles in 2024.

4. Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid pulled together the perfect relaxed ensemble while out in New York in 2022. The model paired a simple grey T-Shirt with low-rise slouchy blue jeans, accessorising with a black belt and black trainers.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Ashley Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can play around with your colour palette when it comes to the jeans and T-Shirt formula. Ashley Robert looked summery out in London in 2021 in a high-necked white top and white cropped denim - which she paired with a matching jacket, as well as all-white sunglasses, handbag and sandals.

6. Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba stepped out in the perfect weekend ensemble in Los Angeles in 2024. The actress styled her terracotta-toned loose T-Shirt with a pair of baggy dark blue jeans, accessorising with a beige baseball cap, quilted wine-hued handbag and white trainers.

7. Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A jeans and T-Shirt combo can be utilised to great effect, even if the weather isn't playing ball. Margot Robbie wowed while out in New York in 2023 in a white top, layered beneath an unbuttoned beige shirt and grey blazer jacket, along with blue jeans and smart black accessories.

8. Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber proved that less can often be more when it comes to the jeans and T-Shirt look. The star turned heads in a form-fitting white top and straight leg pale wash denim in Los Angeles in 2023 - which she elegantly elevated with black accessories and yellow kitten heel slip-ons.

9. Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't beat jeans and a T-Shirt for running errands. Katie Holmes looked comfy but stylish in a baby blue top paired with dark blue denin while out in New York in 2023. The actress gave her ensemble a summery edge with a straw basket cross-body bag and espadrille heels.

10. Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham has long been a fan of a jeans and T-Shirt combo. While out in New York in 2023, the star opted for a simple grey top tucked into a pair of pale wash flares - which she dressed up with a wine-red handbag.

11. Rita Ora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing Rita Ora as she headed out in Los Angeles in 2023. The singer wore a white T-Shirt - with an asymmetric jagged hemline - along with baggy ripped blue jeans, a black leather jacket and white platform sliders.

12. Shanina Shaik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the temperature is a little chilly, then the standard jeans and T-Shirt can be upgraded with a long-sleeved top. Shanina Shaik wore a camo-print number out in Los Angeles in 2023 with light blue straight leg denim and black accessories.

13. Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian is a fan of giving a classic outfit formula a fashion-forward edge. The star opted for a form-fitting white T-Shirt with a pair of grey printed jeans while doing some shopping in London in 2023.

14. Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a premiere in 1995, Gwyneth Paltrow opted for an iconic clothing combo - a white T-Shirt and blue jeans. The actress walked the red carpet with then-partner Brad Pitt in the look, which she teamed with a black leather jacket and chunky black boots.

15. Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston is known for her laidback style. The actress was spotted on a film set in New York in 2009 while wearing a dark grey T-Shirt along with a pair of indigo blue flared jeans.

16. Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget white T-Shirts with blue jeans, sometimes a black top looks even more chic. This was the memo that Olivia Rodrigo got when she popped out for dinner in London in 2023 - adding a smart black handbag and ballet flats for the occasion.

17. Chantel Jeffries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chantel Jeffries exuded laidback style while out in Los Angeles in 2024. The model wore a brown form-fitting T-Shirt with a pair of loose blue jeans, which she elevated with an eye-catching Louis Vuitton handbag.

18. Christy Turlington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white T-Shirt and blue jeans look can be dressed up depending on the occasion, as Christy Turlington proved while out in New York in 2024. The model gave her simple ensemble a smarter edge with a cream longline jacket and pair of brown block-heeled Chanel shoes.

19. Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez opted for a cosier button-through black top for an autumnal outing in New York in 2017. The star paired the piece with straight leg dark blue jeans, a pair of black heeled ankle boots and a bright red handbag slung across her body.

20. Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always one to carry off a casual look with stylish aplomb, Sienna Miller wowed in a plain white T-Shirt with a pair of baggy grey trousers while running errands in London in 2008. The actress finished off her look with a black and white striped handbag.

21. Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber exuded elegance while out at Paris Fashion Week in 2019. The model wore a white T-Shirt with a pair of straight-leg white jeans, which she styled with a classic checked blazer, edgy black and white Converse trainers and a black handbag.

22. Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an easy understated daytime outfit, look no further than the ensemble Emily Ratajkowski wore while out in Cannes in 2022. The star styled a black crop top with a pair of blue straight-leg jeans - artfully frayed at the hem - and a pair of brown leather loafers.

23. Gisele Bundchen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen enlisted the most chic T-Shirt of them all - a black and white striped 'breton' top - to go with her blue jeans while out in New York in 2018. The model accessorised with a large black tote bag and white trainers.

24. Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to jeans and T-Shirt combos, it's often all in the accessories. Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted out in New York in 2007 in a grey top and blue denim, which she gave a fun edge thanks to a fuchsia pink handbag and bright yellow heels.

25. Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra kept things low-key while out for the evening in New York in 2019. The actress wore a black T-Shirt and a pair of pale wash blue jeans, along with a black leather jacket and black chunky boots.

26. Elsa Hosk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Elsa Hosk as she was spotted out in Los Angeles in 2024. The model wore a plain grey T-Shirt tucked into a pair of straight leg blue jeans, which she gave a stylish edge with a brown leather jacket, a wine-red handbag and a pair of dark green ballet flats.

27. Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid wore the ideal easygoing jeans and T-Shirt combo while out in New York in 2022. The model paired a loose pale yellow crop with a pair of black straight leg jeans and a pair of black slip-on Birkenstock sandals.

28. Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a jeans and T-Shirt combo might seem like an exclusively daytime look, Alexa Chung proved that it could be styled for night too. The star elevated her black top and blue denim with a silver trench coat and black heeled boots while at New York Fashion Week in 2014.

29. Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham looked elegant while out for the evening during New York Fashion Week in 2024. The model paired a loose black T-Shirt with a pair of baggy pale wash ripped jeans, along with a black aviator-style jacket and black strappy heels.

30. Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one does casual fashion quite like Jennifer Garner. The actress paired a black and white striped top with blue jeans - featuring red stripe detailing down the side - and white trainers.

31. Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore was spotted in Los Angeles in 2021 in a modern take on the jeans and T-Shirt look. The actress wore a purple and white tie-dye style top with a pair of loose indigo blue denim and a pair of black sandals.

32. Sofia Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As any jeans and T-Shirt fan will know, nothing brings a cooler edge to a look than a printed white top. Sofia Richie paired her's with blue straight leg denim, black slip-on Vans and an elegant black handbag.