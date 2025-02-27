Amanda Holden's houndstooth mini dress perfectly balanced retro and contemporary
If you're looking for a retro look with a contemporary edge, Amanda Holden just offered the perfect inspiration
If you're looking for a retro look with a contemporary edge, Amanda Holden just offered the perfect inspiration and made us fall even more in love with houndstooth.
Amanda Holden leaned into the current 60s fashion trends when she stepped out in a delightful houndstooth mini dress. Mini skirts and dresses along with retro patterns are bang on trend right now, and Amanda added a contemporary edge by accessorising with a longline black coat, black tights and towering black heels.
The presenter shared details of the dress with her Instagram followers, which featured a cute white collar and large vintage buttons to the front. Named 'Irene,' The dress can be purchased from Detheia, which Amanda suggests will ship worldwide. Hands up who now can't wait to add houndstooth to their wardrobe and embrace vintage chic?
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
Shop houndstooth mini dresses
Houndstooth is such a classic and eye-catching pattern, and this dress is a timeless addition to any wardrobe - and it's also currently on sale. Featuring black piping along the seams, short sleeves and a flattering, slightly flared skirt, this can be styled so many ways.
With a bold houndstooth print, easy round neck and short sleeves, classic and contemporary collide in the most showstopping way when you wear this dress. Dress up with heels and a blazer, or dress down with flats and a denim jacket.
Shop more retro mini dresses
Peonies and sheer prettiness! The Paulina Dress is made from a soft and floaty fabric and features an all-over illustrated purple peony print. You'll also find a classic collar with rounded tips, a velvet bow tie, laid-on velvet piping to the bodice and long balloon sleeves. The perfect retro dress.
Eye-catching, retro, and oh-so chic, what is not to love about this dress? It's crying out to be paired with knee high boots and either a blazer or oversized knitted cardigan. Get it in your wardrobe quickly.
There's not a lot else to say about this dress other than 'buy it now.' It's in the sale, it's selling fast, and it's absolutely stunning. Velvet material, and featuring a contrasting shirt material at the chest, puff sleeves and pretty buttons to the back, this is heaven in a dress.
We love how Amanda styled her dress with monochrome accessories, which really made the dress pop. However, mini dresses can be styled in so many different ways, and easily lend themselves to being worn with knee high boots and anything from long and flowing coats to short jackets.
On the day Amanda wore her houndstooth mini dress, her signature blonde hair was worn in loose waves, and her makeup a little more neutral and casual than we usually see from the star. She opted out of accessories, which really let the dress speak for itself - this is a memorable look we can't wait to re-create ourselves.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
The most influential rug trends of 2025: 5 key styles to instantly refresh your space
If you're in need of an interior pick-me-up this year's rug trends have something for every home
By Emily Smith Published
-
Serena Williams' bold and flowy beach trousers with matching bikini is perfect for poolside days to come
Serena is showing us exactly how it's done when it comes to standout beachwear
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Serena Williams' bold and flowy beach trousers with matching bikini is perfect for poolside days to come
Serena is showing us exactly how it's done when it comes to standout beachwear
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Sienna Miller's Sorel boots are the perfect footwear for rainy spring days
We're shopping these boots before they sell out!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's sophisticated mini skirt styling is just as unbeatable 10 years later - and we're taking notes
If you've ever hesitated to try a mini skirt, here's your sign
By Molly Smith Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's espresso brown co-ord has woken us up to the joys of waistcoats no matter the season
Clodagh McKenna has styled her go-to ME+EM waistcoat and trousers in a way that would work for spring and we're taking notes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does this bra make my boobs look smaller? I put the Berlei Minimiser Bra to the test. Here's what I thought...
I want a bra that looks good, as well as being comfortable, supportive and flattering - is that too much to ask?
By Julie Player Published
-
Of all the trench coats at the Burberry show, Geri Halliwell's ecru style is the one that feels really fresh for spring
We're shopping similar styles for the months ahead
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's denim shirt and cosy ankle boots made a dynamic duo for casual spring dressing
Helen Skelton's signature style blends practicality and elegance and her denim shirt and boots are the epitome of this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Looking to mix up your colour combinations? Uma Thurman’s coat and sleek trousers make a case for navy and brown
Uma Thurman was the picture of understated elegance in a statement navy coat with brown wide leg trousers - and now this colour combo in on our to-try list.
By Lucy Wigley Published