Amanda Holden's houndstooth mini dress perfectly balanced retro and contemporary

If you're looking for a retro look with a contemporary edge, Amanda Holden just offered the perfect inspiration and made us fall even more in love with houndstooth.

Amanda Holden leaned into the current 60s fashion trends when she stepped out in a delightful houndstooth mini dress. Mini skirts and dresses along with retro patterns are bang on trend right now, and Amanda added a contemporary edge by accessorising with a longline black coat, black tights and towering black heels.

The presenter shared details of the dress with her Instagram followers, which featured a cute white collar and large vintage buttons to the front. Named 'Irene,' The dress can be purchased from Detheia, which Amanda suggests will ship worldwide. Hands up who now can't wait to add houndstooth to their wardrobe and embrace vintage chic?

Shop houndstooth mini dresses

Phase Eight Viola Houndstooth Mini Dress £45.00 (was £110.00) at Phase Eight Houndstooth is such a classic and eye-catching pattern, and this dress is a timeless addition to any wardrobe - and it's also currently on sale. Featuring black piping along the seams, short sleeves and a flattering, slightly flared skirt, this can be styled so many ways. River Island Dogtooth Shift Mini Dress £69.00 at River Island With a bold houndstooth print, easy round neck and short sleeves, classic and contemporary collide in the most showstopping way when you wear this dress. Dress up with heels and a blazer, or dress down with flats and a denim jacket. Quiz Knit Dog Tooth Jumper Dress £22.19 (was (36.99) at Quiz Gorgeously chic and incredibly versatile, this is a stunning knitted finish, bodycon take on the classic houndstooth dress that will see you through every season with the right accessories.

Shop more retro mini dresses

Joanie Paulina Peony Print Mini Dress £69.00 at Joanie Peonies and sheer prettiness! The Paulina Dress is made from a soft and floaty fabric and features an all-over illustrated purple peony print. You'll also find a classic collar with rounded tips, a velvet bow tie, laid-on velvet piping to the bodice and long balloon sleeves. The perfect retro dress. Phase Eight Cotton Geneve Denim Dress £119.00 at Next Eye-catching, retro, and oh-so chic, what is not to love about this dress? It's crying out to be paired with knee high boots and either a blazer or oversized knitted cardigan. Get it in your wardrobe quickly. & Other Stories Collared Velvet Mini Dress £57.00 (was £97.00) at & Other Stories There's not a lot else to say about this dress other than 'buy it now.' It's in the sale, it's selling fast, and it's absolutely stunning. Velvet material, and featuring a contrasting shirt material at the chest, puff sleeves and pretty buttons to the back, this is heaven in a dress.

We love how Amanda styled her dress with monochrome accessories, which really made the dress pop. However, mini dresses can be styled in so many different ways, and easily lend themselves to being worn with knee high boots and anything from long and flowing coats to short jackets.

On the day Amanda wore her houndstooth mini dress, her signature blonde hair was worn in loose waves, and her makeup a little more neutral and casual than we usually see from the star. She opted out of accessories, which really let the dress speak for itself - this is a memorable look we can't wait to re-create ourselves.