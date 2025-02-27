Amanda Holden's houndstooth mini dress perfectly balanced retro and contemporary

If you're looking for a retro look with a contemporary edge, Amanda Holden just offered the perfect inspiration

If you're looking for a retro look with a contemporary edge, Amanda Holden just offered the perfect inspiration and made us fall even more in love with houndstooth.

Amanda Holden leaned into the current 60s fashion trends when she stepped out in a delightful houndstooth mini dress. Mini skirts and dresses along with retro patterns are bang on trend right now, and Amanda added a contemporary edge by accessorising with a longline black coat, black tights and towering black heels.

The presenter shared details of the dress with her Instagram followers, which featured a cute white collar and large vintage buttons to the front. Named 'Irene,' The dress can be purchased from Detheia, which Amanda suggests will ship worldwide. Hands up who now can't wait to add houndstooth to their wardrobe and embrace vintage chic?

Shop houndstooth mini dresses

Phase Eight dress
Phase Eight Viola Houndstooth Mini Dress

Houndstooth is such a classic and eye-catching pattern, and this dress is a timeless addition to any wardrobe - and it's also currently on sale. Featuring black piping along the seams, short sleeves and a flattering, slightly flared skirt, this can be styled so many ways.

River Island dress
River Island Dogtooth Shift Mini Dress

With a bold houndstooth print, easy round neck and short sleeves, classic and contemporary collide in the most showstopping way when you wear this dress. Dress up with heels and a blazer, or dress down with flats and a denim jacket.

Quiz dress
Quiz Knit Dog Tooth Jumper Dress

Gorgeously chic and incredibly versatile, this is a stunning knitted finish, bodycon take on the classic houndstooth dress that will see you through every season with the right accessories.

Shop more retro mini dresses

Joanie dress
Joanie Paulina Peony Print Mini Dress

Peonies and sheer prettiness! The Paulina Dress is made from a soft and floaty fabric and features an all-over illustrated purple peony print. You'll also find a classic collar with rounded tips, a velvet bow tie, laid-on velvet piping to the bodice and long balloon sleeves. The perfect retro dress.

Phase Eight denim dress
Phase Eight Cotton Geneve Denim Dress

Eye-catching, retro, and oh-so chic, what is not to love about this dress? It's crying out to be paired with knee high boots and either a blazer or oversized knitted cardigan. Get it in your wardrobe quickly.

& Other Stories mini dress
& Other Stories Collared Velvet Mini Dress

There's not a lot else to say about this dress other than 'buy it now.' It's in the sale, it's selling fast, and it's absolutely stunning. Velvet material, and featuring a contrasting shirt material at the chest, puff sleeves and pretty buttons to the back, this is heaven in a dress.

We love how Amanda styled her dress with monochrome accessories, which really made the dress pop. However, mini dresses can be styled in so many different ways, and easily lend themselves to being worn with knee high boots and anything from long and flowing coats to short jackets.

On the day Amanda wore her houndstooth mini dress, her signature blonde hair was worn in loose waves, and her makeup a little more neutral and casual than we usually see from the star. She opted out of accessories, which really let the dress speak for itself - this is a memorable look we can't wait to re-create ourselves.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

