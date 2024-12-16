These beauty tools have made my life so much easier – and I'll be gifting them to friends this Christmas

I didn't realise how much certain little beauty buys would make my day-to-day life so much easier this year, but now I wouldn't be without them. That's exactly why I'm gifting them to my friends this Christmas – and you should too...

Whether you're shopping for Christmas gifts for friends or your loved ones, gift giving can be one of the trickiest tasks when it comes to festive season planning – a struggle that I know all too well. While one of the best hair dryers or best red light therapy devices would certainly be an impressive present choice, they often also require making quite a big investment.

So, this year I'm taking a different approach by finding gifts that my loved ones will not only appreciate but that will also make their lives easier. That's why I'm sharing the secrets to my very own effortless beauty regime and gifting these small-yet-mighty, tried and tested beauty tools that have made a huge impact on my daily routine.

Although these gifts maybe slightly 'unsexy' compared to a luxe long-lasting perfume or some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, they're actually incredibly handy and will most likely end up being some of your most used products throughout the year. From a dermaplaning device to quality makeup brushes that don't shed, these are the 6 products I've found myself continuously reaching for (sometimes even daily)...

1. Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush View at Amazon UK RRP: £14 I have long, fine hair that tends to get particularly knotty, so a quality hairbrush that aces at detangling (without tugging or pulling your hair out) is a must. That's where this Tangle Teezer comes into play. I appreciate its ergonomic, handled design that's easy to grip and manoeuvre through my strands. Its soft-flex teeth work to effortlessly glide through both wet and dry hair, eliminating any knots and leaving it smooth and tangle free. Plus, the flexible bristles also make for a great scalp massage while also helping to stimulate circulation, hair growth and minimise irritation. 2. Real Techniques Everyday Essentials + Makeup Sponge Kit View at Amazon UK RRP: £20.99 Prove me wrong, but I believe quality makeup brushes are the key to a good makeup day. Whether you're buffing in your foundation or blending your eyeshadow, everyone's goal is to achieve a seamless makeup application and this nifty five-piece kit from Real Techniques does the trick. Equipped with an expert face brush, blush brush, eyeshadow crease brush and powder setting brush – plus a sponge – you'll have all you need for an effortless makeup application. Not only are these tools super lightweight and easy to use, but they also feature synthetic, custom cut bristles that are both long lasting and easy to clean, too. 3. Hollywood Smoother Dermaplaning Device Rose Gold View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £49.95 I'd heard people rave about dermaplaning, but I never knew I needed a dermaplaning tool until I tried this one. This electric device works to remove dead skin cells, peach fuzz hair and other unwanted buildup from the skin to reveal a smoother, brighter and more radiant complexion. I treat my skin to this regime roughly every 30 days or so and each time I notice a huge difference in how my skin feels, my makeup applies and my skincare products absorb. It really is one of those beauty gifts that you never knew you wanted until you receive one. 4. Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Tool View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £24 For those experiencing facial tension or who want to encourage a more defined complexion, a gua sha is a great gift. This facial massager is a spa-like treat in your skincare regime, helping to minimise puffiness while sculpting the contours of your face, for a refreshed and revitalised appearance. I'd recommend opting for a stainless steel version as the non-porous material prevents any build-up of dirt, meaning a lower risk of bacteria-caused-breakouts (though you can also avoid this by cleaning your tool regularly). 5. Brushworks Makeup Brush Cleaner Tray View at Amazon RRP: £5.99 Makeup brushes are breeding grounds for dirt and bacteria, which can cause your skin a number of issues, such as breakouts and rashes, so it's essential that you regularly clean your brushes. I can't tell you how much easier this silicone brush cleaner tray has made this task since I invested. Whether you use it with soap and water or a dedicated brush cleansing solution, this tray features three different textures on its surface that you simply swirl your brushes over in order to remove excess makeup and dirt. It truly gives your brushes a new lease of life and you can rest easy knowing they won't wreak havoc on your complexion (until it's time for your next cleaning session, of course). 6. Denman D91 Dress-Out Brush View at LookFantastic RRP: £7 Previously, I could never achieve a sleek updo as my hair would always succumb to kinks and flyaways. So much so that I always felt like I was missing out on a secret trick to a flawless updo that everyone else was privy to. But then I discovered a secret... a backcombing brush. While I don't actually use the brush for backcombing, the stiff, compact bristles work amazingly well for slicking my hair back and smoothing out unwanted frizz and flyways, resulting in a sleek and smooth finish.