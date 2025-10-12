Into natural beauty? Tropic Skincare's 2025 Advent Calendar needs to be on your radar for the festive season
Let us tell you, this calendar is a favourite amongst our beauty team for good reason...
Infused with tropical botanicals and backed by cutting-edge science, Tropic Skincare is hailed for its freshly-made, natural skincare formulas that are both ethical and effectively unlock visible results.
With all that said, it might not come as a surprise that our beauty team have been fans of the British skincare brand for a while now. In fact, an array of the best Tropic skincare products has earned a rightful spot in our daily beauty routines, from the best hyaluronic acid serum that is ultra-hydrating on thirsty skin to the best retinol for a youthful-looking complexion.
So, you can imagine our excitement when we heard about the launch of the brand's all-new 12-day advent calendar. Hosting a plethora of Tropic's best-selling skincare and makeup formulas, buckle up as we're here to give you a sneak peek inside ahead of the countdown to Christmas.
Our beauty team unboxes the Tropic Skincare Advent Calendar 2025
Housed in a chic and compact box, with forest green pull-out drawers, the Tropic Skincare advent calendar makes for a luxurious unboxing experience throughout December. With its contents boasting a worth of £320, the calendar will set you back £149, meaning you'll be saving an impressive 53% on the best-selling products that are nestled inside.
Beauty editor approved
RRP: £149
Number of products: 14 (6 full size)
Total value of products included: £320
What's included? Behind 12 doors, you'll be treated to 14 skincare and makeup formulas, all of which are vegan, cruelty-free and harness the best of nature's ingredients. Think the brand's popular Rainforest Dew serum, radiance-boosting bronzing drops and a limited-edition fragrance.
Take a look inside the Tropic Advent Calendar 2025
Take this as your spoiler warning! For those wanting to take a sneak peak inside, ahead of the December countdown, we've collated a list of the contents that you can expect to unbox in the run up to the 'big day' - from the best cleansers to a soothing sleep spray.
- Smoothing Cleanser Complexion Purifier 50ml
- Morning Mist Soothing Toning Essence 30ml
- Skin Feast Nourishing Moisturiser 20ml
- Sun Glaze Illuminating Bronzing Drops 15ml
- Glow Berry Brightening Serum 10ml
- Rainforest Dew Hydration Serum 30ml
- Youth Potion Enriched Retinal Complex 10ml
- So Sleepy Pillow Mist 30ml
- Limited Edition The Full Lip Service - the Watermelon Blush Lip Stain, Lip Smooth & Lip Silk
- Limited Edition Passion Flower & Pink Pepper Hand Cream 50ml
- Limited Edition Blend No. 1 Eau De Parfum 50ml
- Exclusive Tropic Mirror
When does the Tropic advent calendar go on sale?
For those looking to nab the Tropic Skincare calendar, we're thrilled to say that it's available to shop now - having launched on the 15th September 2025. However, it is worth noting that all orders of the advent calendar will ship from the 3rd November 2025 - arriving with plenty of time before the official Christmas countdown begins.
How to shop the Tropic advent calendar
If you want to get your hands on the advent calendar, you can shop it via the Tropic Skincare website or face-to-face via their 20,000+ ambassadors located across the UK. There is only a limited quantity of calendars, which will be sold on a first come first served basis, so if you're wanting to bag one, it's wise to add it to your basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.
