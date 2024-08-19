We've spotted Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's signature scent (so now it's ours too)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's perfume of choice is an otherworldly, under-the-radar floral that's perfect if you don't want to smell like everyone else
We've spotted Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's perfume in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it photo clue - and it is the definition of a striking signature scent...
While the list of best long-lasting perfumes boasts blends to suit every preference, narrowing it down to just one chic buy can feel like an impossible task. This is where recommendations can come in handy, especially when they come from the mouths of those who are synonymous with style and elegance. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one such star to fit that description and while she didn't necessarily vocalise her scent go-to, she did the next best thing - slipped it into an Instagram post.
So, if you're looking for a luxurious, less-mainstream fragrance to elevate your collection of best perfumes for women, here's why Huntington-Whitetely's deserves a moment of your time - particularly if you're a fan of tuberose...
Why Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's perfume is the blend to add to your collection
Tucked away in the depths of an Instagram carousel (posted in March 2024), detailing her outfit whilst travelling on a private jet, a certain orange-tinted glass bottle could be seen peaking out of Rosie's handbag.
Upon closer inspection, we have identified the model's scent of choice - with its crisp white label and chrome lid - as Maison Crivelli's Tubéreuse Astrale...
RRP: £205 for 50ml | Notes: tuberose, osmanthus, leather accord, cinnamon bark and carrot seeds essential oils and musks
Defined as a leathery floral, this scent layers luxe tuberose with musky hints of leather, cinnamon bark and carrot seeds to deliver a multi-faceted aroma that sparkles on the skin. It's milky and a little powdery, given depth by its warm and earthy notes. Tubéreuse Astrale is also a Extrait de parfum, which is the most concentrated of fragrance formulas.
Ideal for floral fragrance fans seeking a blend with more of a rich and aromatic edge, Tubéreuse Astrale, as the name suggests, revolves around tuberose - or more accurately: "breathing in the scent of tuberoses while gazing up at the Milky Way and shooting stars," (per the brand, itself).
It's powdery but also boasts a musky quality, thanks to notes like leather and spicy cinnamon, while carrot seed oil adds an alluring, earthy warmth. The beauty of such a varied lineup means that this scent is versatile. Its warmth will lend itself well to the winter months, whilst its floral opening is ideal for early spring, for instance - as Huntington-Whiteley's post would suggest.
