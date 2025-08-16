The 12 beauty buys that we've tried, tested, loved and used every last drop of this August
These impressive formulas are top of our repurchase lists...
Aleesha Badkar, Naomi Jamieson, Fiona McKim
With 'beauty' in our job titles, our team quite literally test beauty products for a living to see whether they actually do what they say on the tin - and, more importantly, if they're worth parting ways with your money for.
Each month, we're lucky enough to have some of the best new beauty launches (plus some cult classic favourites) land on our desk. Collectively, we're constantly trialling dozens of formulas, from some of the best cleansers and exfoliating body scrubs to the best fake tans for pale skin and long-lasting eyeliners, you name it and we've probably tested it.
That said, only a select few manage to impress us that much to work their way into our daily routines. So, naturally, over the past month we've been collecting bottles, tubs and tubes of products we've loved so much that we've almost rinsed them clean. Introducing, the 12 must-try buys that have stolen the woman&home beauty team's hearts this August...
The product empties our beauty team have loved this month
We know that nothing beats a good old product recommendation, so it's our duty to act as your personal try before you buy service by sharing the formulas that have wowed us so much that we've used every last pump, drop and scoop of them. From a blonde-enhancing conditioner to radiance-enhancing face mist, discover the buys that we simply could not get enough of this month...
RRP: £35.85
"PSA to hair brands: not every blonde wants to eradicate all warmth. Icy and ashy isn’t always the aim, and a golden touch can be flattering - especially when using blonde highlights to blend natural greys. Thanks to Blonde Absolu Cicaflash, I can tell Kerastase really gets that nuance. Not only is this conditioner packed with strengthening ingredients that my fragile ‘do just drinks up, it has a subtle violet pigment that gently dials down overtly brassy tones, but is so much more elegant than the usual ‘sledgehammer effect’ intense purple haircare. I’m about as crushed as this tube is that it’s run out."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £22
“As someone with quite dry and sensitive skin, finding a cleanser that doesn’t leave my face feeling overly stripped and tight, post-wash, was once quite a challenge. I say once because I’ve since found just that, as you can probably tell from this very well-loved tube of Laneige’s Water Bank Cleansing Foam. I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve squeezed every last drop out of this product - even going so far as to unscrew the lid and scoop out any remaining residue with my finger - such is my love for it. Its formula, which features hydration-locking hyaluronic acid, feels so gentle and nourishing, while the creamy-foam texture feels so cushioning, whilst still thoroughly cleansing my skin of impurities and leftover makeup.My complexion is left feeling squeaky clean, soft and glowy, especially when I follow up with my favourite Laneige Cerapeptide toner. Alas, I think I’ve drained every last dollop of foamy goodness from this tube, but will most definitely be restocking it.”
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £22
If you speak to anyone on the team, they'll tell you how much I pride myself on being a self-tan aficionado, so I'd say I'm well-versed on knowing how to spot a good formula. Speaking of which, The Organic Pharmacy's Self-Tan makes my curated list of favourites. It comes as no surprise to me that this mostly natural formula is also Victoria Beckham's self-tan of choice as its cocktail of nourishing ingredients, such as jojoba oil and shea butter, work to simultaneously hydrate the skin whilst imparting an enviable bronzed glow. The results also aren't alike other fake tans on the market that leave behind a tangerine tint, instead, the healthy-looking finish is comparable to a natural sun-kissed glow.
RRP: £9.99 for 30ml
"A product so good, I finished two. My perpetually dry skin means that I always need tp include one of the best hyaluronic acid serums in both my morning and evening skincare routines. And with that much serum going onto my face, I do get through it quite quickly - something that is often reflected in my bank account. This is one of my favourites for value for money. Its lightweight, but creamy formula soothes, hydrates and nourishes the skin, leaving a soft, quenched and bouncy finish - all for under £10."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £20
"You can tell I’ve really gotten into an eyeliner when it’s this covered in smudges and I’ve lost the lids on both sides. The reason I’ve got Kosas Soul Gazer Intensifying Gel Liner into such a mess is because it’s been my go-to for months. It’s come to a festival with me, many summer BBQs and rolls around the bottom of my work bag daily. Why? It delivers what it promises - a lovely non-dragging texture, richly pigmented colour (this is Depth, a chocolate brown) and excellent staying power, even on my hooded lids. I’m eying up aubergine-toned Bewitch as my next victim - but will try and take slightly better care of it."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £48
"Tatcha’s Luminious Dewy Skin Mist has been a loyal companion of mine for months, thanks to its multi-tasking and ultra-hydrating formula. It features ingredients like Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid, which instantly refresh and revitalise the skin. You can apply it over or under makeup, both of which I do, as I just love the glow it gives and how soothing it feels - it’s been a real staple in the recent heatwaves for adding a quick burst of moisture to my hot face. I also swear by it in the colder months for adding life back into my makeup, especially when I’m struggling with dryness. My bottle is very well loved, with just a few sprays left, which I’m trying to ration as best I can because I can’t bear the thought of being without it."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £50
As someone with blemish-prone skin, I'm always sceptical to trial skincare products that are designed to target breakouts. That said, I'm extremely grateful that I did try TempleSpa's Clear To Me Serum. This clarifying formula is jam-packed full of skin-loving goodness (I'm talking salicylic acid, niacinamide, zinc and a plethora of vitamins) that aims to prevent blemishes, refine skin texture, reduce oiliness and minimise redness - all of which I can attest to. With consistent use, my complexion had quite literally never appeared more balanced, plus, I noticed spots popped up less frequently and aggressively. Not to mention, it's also very gentle, lightweight and fast-absorbing which allows for a seamless application every evening - without causing any irritation to my sensitive skin. I must admit, I felt a pang of sadness as I squeezed the last pipette of serum onto my face, so that should tell you just how much I loved it.
RRP: £9.99 for 200ml
"This is a must-have, can't live without, every hair wash product for me. A rinse-out liquid conditioner that works to repair damaged hair, this is the only product that detangles my long, twice-yearly bleached hair, and leaves it with a soft, shiny and healthy-looking finish. Just eight seconds in my hair and the work is done. Now I just need to remember to rebuy before my next hair wash..."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £16
"I've already sung the praises of this cleanser in our guide to the best Caudialie skincare products (spoiler!) This second inclusion here just proves how much I love it - and have squeezed out every last drop. VinoHydra is a real find because it combines a refreshing, foamy gel-wash feel with more hydrating properties than you’d think possible in that kind of texture. My skin feels clarified but also soft and bouncy after using this. I also love the squeezy, rosy pink tube, which cheers up my shower caddy a treat."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £28
A product so good, that two of our team have gone through a whole jar...
"I love a body scrub, and this one from Tropic is just a dream to use. For starters, the lemon sherbert-esque scent is just gorgeous and so energising in the mornings, but I’m also just obsessed with the way the oils from this polish cling to the skin long after the granules have washed away. It just wraps you in hydration and feels so luxurious to use. I’m down to my last few scoops, but alas, I just can’t resist the spa-like feel of this scrub or how smooth it leaves my skin, so I’ll likely be all out by this week’s end - and swiftly ordering my next tub."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
"I've always been bad at sticking to using body scrub, but I love this so much, it's encouraged me to make a habit of it. Firstly, the delicious citrussy smell transports me straight to a tropical citronella-filled island, making me feel refreshed but relaxed. But the soft, oily scrub is what really makes this. The scrub is made up of delicate grains that exfoliate without scratching and are doused in a rich oil, leaving skin rejuvenated but with a soft, supple and moisturised feeling that lasts all day. A little luxury treat I can't wait to use over and over again."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £32
I'm a sucker for a face mist. Having a sensitive complexion, face mists are simply a non-negotiable product within my daily routine thanks to their refreshing nature, ability to soothe the complexion and added skincare benefits. That's where this gem of a formula from REN comes into play. This milky mist not only effectively calms the skin during flare-ups, but also locks in hydration and nourishes the skin's natural moisture barrier. With each spritz, this formula left my once thirsty complexion feeling hydrated, plump, supple and with a soft glow.
RRP: £33 for 100ml
"This is a must-have for me whenever I leave my hair to dry naturally. I have naturally quite wavy / sometimes curly hair, and while I love the curl pattern I end up with when air drying, the halo of frizz that comes with it, I don't love so much. This lightweight gel-cream smoothes down any frizz that creeps in without weighing down the hair or making it greasy or crispy at all. I've used a lot of curl creams in the past, but my 'every last drop squeezed out of it' bottle just proves my unending love for this one."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
Meet the woman&home beauty team
With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.
Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.
In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
