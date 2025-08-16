The 12 beauty buys that we've tried, tested, loved and used every last drop of this August

With 'beauty' in our job titles, our team quite literally test beauty products for a living to see whether they actually do what they say on the tin - and, more importantly, if they're worth parting ways with your money for.

Each month, we're lucky enough to have some of the best new beauty launches (plus some cult classic favourites) land on our desk. Collectively, we're constantly trialling dozens of formulas, from some of the best cleansers and exfoliating body scrubs to the best fake tans for pale skin and long-lasting eyeliners, you name it and we've probably tested it.

That said, only a select few manage to impress us that much to work their way into our daily routines. So, naturally, over the past month we've been collecting bottles, tubs and tubes of products we've loved so much that we've almost rinsed them clean. Introducing, the 12 must-try buys that have stolen the woman&home beauty team's hearts this August...

The product empties our beauty team have loved this month

We know that nothing beats a good old product recommendation, so it's our duty to act as your personal try before you buy service by sharing the formulas that have wowed us so much that we've used every last pump, drop and scoop of them. From a blonde-enhancing conditioner to radiance-enhancing face mist, discover the buys that we simply could not get enough of this month...

Meet the woman&home beauty team

Tested By Tested By Fiona McKim Beauty Channel Editor With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.

Tested By Tested By Aleesha Badkar Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.

Tested By Tested By Naomi Jamieson Digital Beauty Writer Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.

Tested By Tested By Sennen Prickett Digital Beauty Writer In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.