I always use these £8 pimple patches for pesky spots while travelling abroad

Going on holiday is an occasion to look forward to for obvious reasons. But any kind of travel can disrupt your usual skincare routine and play havoc with your complexion in general. Luckily, one affordable and lightweight solution can be thrown into your suitcase (or hand luggage) easily to keep it in check: spot patches.

I've been away from the UK for nearly four months and this easy solution has, in fact, been keeping my skin looking and feeling fresh during my extended sojourn. From changing climates and humidity levels to regimen adjustments, you could say I’ve been on as much of a journey with my skincare routine as I have with my travels around the world.

Though I don't usually experience acne or blemishes, they’ve been far more common during my trip. From excessive sweating in hot countries like Sri Lanka to a lack of sleep while on a road trip during New Zealand's winter, I’ve been plagued by breaking out in surprise spots most mornings – which is why Hero's Mighty Patch Original spot patches have come in handy.

My go-to pimple patches Hero Mighty Patch The Original 24 Pack $11.97 at Amazon RRP: £7.99 Made from 100% medical-grade hydrocolloid, these patches work to draw out impurities and heal spots, most notably whiteheads. Their easy-to-apply, clear and ultra-adhesive nature makes them the ideal spot solution, especially for holidays when you need something lightweight and easy to carry.

Why I always turn to the Hero Mighty Patch pimple patches for surprise spots

While I had to leave behind much of my favourite skincare (including heavy jars and glass bottles), one thing I did bring in multiples were my favourite pimple patches from Hero. A beauty editor favourite, I’ve never met a person who has tried these and doesn’t love them.

Made from hydrocolloid, these spot patches keep things simple without strong actives like acids or retinoids. You simply pop one onto your spot and wait for things to get better in a matter of hours (more on the application process later), making them ideal for on-the-go use.

As mentioned, they’re also ultra-lightweight and affordable, meaning they’re so easy to take with you on any trip – even if you're only travelling with hand luggage. And, unlike many other spot solutions, patches won’t count towards your liquid allowance.

How to use the Hero Mighty Pimple Patches

While you can use these spot patches at any time (they are clear, so barely detectable), I always reach for them during my night skincare routine. After cleansing my face thoroughly and applying serum and my best face moisturiser, I clean the area of the spot once more, wait for it to dry and apply a patch with clean hands. When I wake up around 6–8 hours later, the patch has either drawn out the 'gunk' within the spot or simply reduced its size and redness to make it practically non-existent.

The hydrocolloid covering makes for a perfect healing environment, protecting the area overnight and keeping things clean. When the patch is ready to be removed, it will have turned white – usually in a few hours or as you sleep.

For me, these have become the most practical and effective way to clear up spots quickly – which is essential when you’re on a special trip. And at just under £8 (sometimes on sale for even less), you can stock up on these and never have to be shy about using them – unlike lots of expensive skincare.