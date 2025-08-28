Gwyneth Paltrow calls this affordable, 6-in-1 French pharmacy cream her 'miracle moisturiser'

Gwyneth Paltrow has no shortage of luxury skincare at her fingertips, but the product she’s recently dubbed her “miracle moisturiser” might surprise you.

The actress and Goop founder is a fan of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concetré, a cult French skincare staple that costs $29/£22 and has long been loved by makeup artists and celebrities alike.

The 52-year-old has previously admitted she has “lots of fine lines” and dry skin from years spent in the sun, which is why she gravitates towards deeply nourishing formulas. While she may regularly lean on high-tech gadgets like the LYMA Laser and luxury serums from her own Goop line, Lait-Crème Concetré proves that even the queen of clean beauty makes room for affordable, fuss-free skincare that delivers results.

The French cream Gwyneth Paltrow swears by

Gwyneth often describes herself as a late bloomer when it comes to skincare. “I was not a person who ever had a skincare routine as a teenager… this whole skincare thing has come to me later in life,” she previously told Vogue. But since launching Goop in 2008, she has become one of Hollywood’s most transparent beauty voices, sharing her favourite products and routines.

Her approach is rooted in hydration, nourishment, and a less-is-more mindset – whether it’s her morning bath ritual with the best essential oils, her commitment to daily SPF, or the simple moisturisers she reaches for time and again. That’s why it’s no surprise that Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concetré, a French pharmacy staple beloved by makeup artists, has earned a permanent place in her line-up.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Multi-Purpose Moisturiser View at Sephora UK RRP: $29/£22 Lightweight yet nourishing, Lait-Crème Concetré is a cult cream that's praised as a six-in-one formula, which can be used as a moisturiser, a primer, a hydrating face mask, and more.

This is the kind of multi-tasking product that fits seamlessly into her streamlined, wellness-first routine. Enriched with vitamins and essential fatty acids, it soothes dryness, balances the skin barrier, and leaves a smooth base that works beautifully under makeup. No wonder Gwyneth calls it her “miracle moisturiser.”

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on

Shop Gwyneth’s other skincare go-tos