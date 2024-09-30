After years of searching for the perfect neutral polish, I've finally found it

As a beauty writer and DIY nail girl, I've tried my fair share of pink nail polishes. But none have impressed me or replicated that salon look I crave. I've always been disappointed. Until now...

If you're a fan of neutral nail designs and want to try out the natural nails trend, then you'll love the nude nail polish colour that I've been gatekeeping. There are so many reasons why I love this product, but one of the main ones is that you don't have to apply what feels like hundreds of layers to get a decent colour - plus it's so quick-drying that you can get salon-quality nails in a hurry.

Bubble bath nails have been a huge trend this year along with milky nails and nude nails, too. So it was my pleasure to tap into one of the biggest nail trends of 2024 with this affordable and super-chic nail polish that I'm finally willing to share with you...

WHY NAILBERRY IS THE BEST NEUTRAL NAIL POLISH I'VE FOUND

Every time I go to the salon to get my nails done, I always ask for the same colour. A nude pink is my go-to and only very rarely would I ever ask for any other shade. But let's face it, we can't afford a salon mani every week, so I decided to try and find the ultimate shade at home that would give me the colour and coverage I normally pay for.

That's when I discovered Nailberry in Elegance and I've never looked back. As someone who has ridged nails, it's even more of a challenge to find a nude colour to cover my nails evenly. But this formula does not disappoint, it's pigmented, glossy and never chips.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Elegance Check Amazon Subtle yet chic, this semi-sheer pinky hue is so wearable all year round. Designed to be used as the base for your French Manicures, this elegant shade is the perfect nude nail colour. Just one coat creates a natural sheer nude but two or three produces the most stunning milky pink that looks so professional. The formula itself is free from 12 harmful ingredients, is vegan and cruelty-free and is breathable, so extremely kind to your nails. The polish itself has a shiny finish but I always use a base and top coat to seal everything in place.

I love that this nail polish not only gives me my perfect pink colour but it also dries so quickly, too. I hate waiting around for formulas to dry before adding another coat, but with Nailberry Nail Lacquer, you don't have to. The formula sets quickly and you only really need two or three coats for a lovely chic colour.

How many coats of Nailberry Nail Lacquer do you need?

an image of one coat (l) and three coats (r) of nailberry nail lacquer in elegance (Image credit: Future)

If you wanted to use Nailberry Nail Lacquer in shade Elegance for a base for French tips then you would only need one coat. But for me, I find two or three coats are plenty to provide enough colour coverage and give a dose of gorgeous glossiness. Even with my stubborn ridged nails, this formula manages to conceal them effortlessly and provides a chic coverage that looks salon-worthy.

I do always use a base coat which I think really helps with emphasising the pigment and then I seal with a hard-working top coat, too.

How long does Nailberry Nail Lacquer last?

If prepped correctly, with filing, cuticle care, base coat and top coat then you can expect Nailberry to last up to 7-10 days. Post-removal, my nails are always in good condition and feel strong thanks to the breathable formula. Keep applying cuticle oil every day throughout wear and you'll have healthy-looking and feeling nails.

I really see no reason not to try this nail polish for yourself. It's slightly more expensive than some high-street nail products but it's the closest I've ever found to something that resembles a salon-quality manicure. Worth paying a little extra for, this formula is without a doubt money well spent. You'll never look back - I know I certainly haven't!