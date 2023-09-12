Marcia Kilgore, founder of Beauty Pie, shares her ultimate beauty secrets

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

From skincare giants Bliss Spa and Soap & Glory, to FitFlop, Marcia Kilgore has been the brains behind many well-known and much-loved brands. As a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur, with a wealth of skincare and beauty expertise, Marcia certainly has the Midas touch when it comes to making people look - and feel - gorgeous.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard of (and more than likely bought virtual basket-fulls) from Beauty Pie, the brand Marcia founded in 2016, which delivers luxury beauty without the high-end price tag.

After getting fed-up with the retail markup structure that made it impossible to sell high-performance beauty products at affordable prices, Marcia's idea was to create a club that offers premium products, made by the world’s leading manufacturers but at warehouse-direct prices. "When you buy most products at retail, you’re probably paying at least 12 times what they really cost to manufacture. Customers deserve better than that," affirms Marcia.

From daily rituals to her favourite facial-in-a-jar cream, we grilled Marcia on the beauty tips, tricks and top product picks she can't live without. You are welcome.



1. Daily essential

Beauty Pie Traceless Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen + Primer | RRP: £17 for members (£60 for non members) "Wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen, every single day, is the most important thing you can do for your face. UV radiation ages your skin, literally melting your collagen and elastin, changing your DNA and wreaking havoc on your melanocytes." This one absorbs like a dream, creating a perfect canvas for makeup. "It feels like face cream, but acts like sunscreen. It also leaves skin glowing," says Marcia.

2. Facial in a jar

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream | RRP: £19 for members (£120 for non members) Consider this your one-stop shop to plumped, quenched, healthy-looking skin. Brimming with wrinkle-smoothing, elasticity-boosting ingredients, it recharges skin that's lost its oomph. "This is a does-it-all anti-ageing cream to brighten and smooth," says Marcia. "We sell thousands each week."

3. Ultimate skin-rejuvenator

Beauty Pie Super Retinol + Vitamin C Night Renewal Moisturizer | RRP: £18.50 for members (£80 for non members) "A daily skincare essential, retinoids are the only proven anti-ageing molecule," says Marcia. If you don't already use retinol as part of your nightly regime, consider this your cue to start. Formulated with 1% slow-release encapsulated Retinol and Ferulic Acid, it resurfaces, smoothes and brightens skin.