The unlikely place you should apply blush for perky-looking skin this winter

While a rosy cheek and a sunkissed nose bridge are usually what we enlist our trusty blush products for, this unconventional undereye blush trend promises another flattering finish - especially if you have tired eyes or a dull-looking complexion this winter...

When it comes to makeup application, one of the first things many of us learn is that blending one of the best liquid blushes across the apples of your cheeks or along your cheekbones, is how one mimics a flattering and natural-looking flush. A blush, be it a cream or powder formula, adds a hint of colour and freshness to our complexion, but apparently, we've been neglecting one area of our faces that could also benefit from a rosy hue... our under-eyes.

Though typically reserved for our best foundations and concealers, the area under our eyes is indeed proving to be a trending blush placement this season. So naturally, we've quizzed a makeup artist on why it's so popular and what the benefits are (if any).

What is the undereye blush trend?

While this concealer blush trend isn't exactly new (it first hit viral status back in 2022), it's making the rounds once again, with many claiming it's a hack for colour-correcting and brightening your under-eye area, while others tout it as the perfect way to add a cohesive, cold-weather flush to your cheeks.

Either way, the term 'undereye blush' has hundreds of videos under its hashtag on TikTok, with many using liquid blushes and powders in tandem with their best concealers - many of which have garnered thousands of likes and comments.

So, while we understand that it's a popular 'trick,' what are the pros to applying your blush in this specific area? According to Laura Mercier’s Makeup Artist and National Education and Events Manager, Jess Kohn: "Using blush under your eyes is a great technique to use if you want your makeup to look more natural." Kohn adds that "when applied sparingly and with a light hand, adding a light dusting of blush under the eyes helps meld your concealer shade with the blusher on your cheek, creating a more cohesive look."

How to apply undereye blush

To achieve a cohesive blush look and a brightened under eye, Kohn advises to, "Apply a small amount of your favourite cream blush after your foundation but before your concealer. The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Blush is fantastic for this as it is a water-based formula, ensuring extra hydration.

"You can take the product across the cheek and under-eye area, applying your concealer on top of the blusher under your eyes. The blush tone will be more muted and natural looking and the cream formulas will prevent any dry looking under eyes."

Does it help with the look of dark circles?

Think of undereye blush as a similar principle to colour correcting - where green is used to counteract redness, for instance, or orange to cover purple-y dark circles.

"Using a pink or peachy toned blush near the under-eye darkness can go a long way at colour correcting any blue/purple," says Kohn.