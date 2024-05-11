This lipstick alternative is the perfect solution for dry lips that want some colour

Do you avoid bold lipsticks through fear that their formulas might cling and accentuate any dryness? Well, I may have the perfect solution for you and it comes in the form of Tatcha's Kissu Lip Tints...

While the best long-lasting lipsticks boast everything from matte reds to glossy nudes, when your lips are looking (and feeling) dry, a bright and heavy-feeling formula is often the last thing you want to apply. This is something I can very much relate to, as I hate when lipsticks seem to highlight any chapped areas, rather than mask them. The alternative is a nourishing balm but often you have to sacrifice tint or endure stickiness instead. Well, until now perhaps, as Tatcha's latest lip offering is something of a game-changing multi-tasker.

Offering all the comfort of a balm and the ease of a tint, the Kissu lippies coat your lips in creamy colour - whilst also proving UV protection and warding dryness. And if that isn't enough to impress, here's why I've given them sole residency in my handbag...

Why every dry-lip sufferer needs a Tatcha Kissu lip tint in their makeup bag

Encased in very luxe-looking (and feeling) pearlescent tubes, with the lids embossed with the gold Tatcha logo - which once removed, reveals yet more gold packaging within - these lip tints are a dream to use.

They glide on, offering a creamy wash of colour that is buildable, for a bolder finish or can be blotted down, for a chic stain-like effect, whilst still retaining the initial moisturising balm feel.

A multi-tasker Tatcha The Kissu Lip Tint SPF 25 View at Space NK RRP: £35 Available in three flattering shades (Camellia, Midnight Lily and Plum Blossom), these creamy tints are a treatment, lipstick and SPF rolled into one stylish tube. The formula offers buildable coverage that is lightweight and comfortable to wear, whilst also being nourishing and protecting your lips with SPF25.

Another of their main sells for me, aside from their colour range and creamy formula, was the SPF 25 protection they boast. While we all know to protect our skin with the best sunscreens and best facial sunscreens, our lips often get overlooked. And though the best SPF lip balms offer the perfect alternative to slathering your mouth in greasy sunscreen, Tatcha's tints are the first I've encountered with a wear and pigment reminiscent to lipstick.

(Image credit: Future)

Colourwise, they're available in three shades; Camellia (a pinky red), Midnight Lily (a deep berry) and Plum Blossom (a terracotta), all of which offer just the right amount of sheen.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My favourite is 'Camellia,' which I like to blot out for a blushy lip-stain effect and as someone with stubbornly chapped lips - no matter how much balm I use - I found the formula very hydrating and didn't cling or collect into any drier areas. They're also glossy but not sticky, which is often the trade off when opting for a tinted balm over a more traditional lipstick. No, these glide on and have more of a light, velvety feel, yet have a slightly juicy finish - which is what helps ward off the chap. They also don't have that classic lipstick-y smell, nor are they perfumed, which I really appreciate.

The one drawback is the price-point. They are a tad expensive for a lip product - costing £35 a pop - however, considering that they offer nourishment, tint and UV protection (not to mention the cute packaging) I would argue that they are worth the spend - especially with summertime on the way, when you might be thankful for a lightweight and versatile lip product.

How to apply the Tatcha Kissu Lip Tints

These lip tints are pretty self-explanatory. Unlike that of liquid tints and peel-off lip stains, you just swipe them onto your lips like you would a normal lipstick. As mentioned, they're buildable but Tatcha recommends applying liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure and says to reapply every two hours.