A makeup artist has revealed what setting spray is for - and it might surprise you

Do you often find yourself with creasing, caky, separated makeup throughout the day? Well, this setting spray misconception might be the reason behind it all.

When it comes to applying makeup, you'll most likely want it to look as fresh as it did when you left the house, all day. So you might find yourself reaching for one of the best makeup setting sprays within your beauty arsenal.

But for those who have witnessed their makeup fading despite dousing their complexion in setting spray, it turns out you may be making this one common mistake. Here the experts weigh in on the real purpose of setting spray - and the answer may shock you.

The common mistake that's causing your makeup to fade

With 15 years of experience as a professional makeup artist, Tiffany Lumpkin took to YouTube Shorts to reveal the biggest mistake that she sees many of us making, which is shortening the longevity of our makeup. Amassing over 3.2 million views and nearly 3,000 comments, it's clear that plenty of people could relate to this big beauty conundrum: 'What's the difference between a setting spray and a fixing spray?'

Thankfully Lumpkin puts this frequently-asked question to rest: "Setting sprays are meant to hydrate the makeup, setting sprays are meant to make the skin look like skin."

Why Your Makeup Isn’t Lasting - YouTube Watch On

"A lot of people get really mad when their setting spray doesn't work, because I don't think people really understand what setting sprays do," she explains. Typically formulated with water, the makeup artist says: "[Setting sprays] are amazing products but they're not meant for longevity, they're not waterproof, they're not sweat-proof."

So, how do you lock your makeup in place? Well, that's where fixing spray comes into the mix. The key difference is that fixing sprays are alcohol-based, the makeup artist explains in the video: "If you want to fix your makeup, make it waterproof, sweat-proof [and] transfer-proof, you want a fixing spray." As for the main fixing spray ingredients to look out for, Lumpkin advises: "It's going to have ingredients in it like butane, magnesium carbonate, and it basically just absorbs all the oils."

What are setting sprays?

So, what is setting spray and when should you be using it? Laura Mercier’s Makeup Artist and National Education and Events Manager, Jess Kohn gives us the full debrief: "A setting spray is a product designed to be spritzed at the end (or even in between steps) of your makeup, helping to melt the layers together and extend makeup wear.

Creating a seamless, fresh-faced appearance, "Setting sprays are perfect for everyday use, creating a fresh, radiant finish and making makeup look more skin-like," Kohn explains. As for the skin types that should be using a setting spray, Kohn recommends: "Dry, normal or mature skin are likely to benefit more from a setting spray as they can keep the skin hydrated and prevent makeup from settling in fine lines or collecting around dry areas."

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Makeup Setting Spray View at Sephora RRP: £35 Equipped with a stellar blend of hydration-boosting ingredients, such as blue agave extract, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, MILK's Power Grip Setting Spray is designed to refresh the complexion and lock in moisture for a glass-like finish. Laura Mercier Setting Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £36 This micro-fine mist from Laura Mercier is equipped with a plant-derived matrix, purslane flower extract and glycerin-infused water, which work together to soothe, nourish and protect the skin from pollutants. Not to mention, the hydrating veil minimises the appearance of unwanted shine, while boosting the vibrancy of your makeup look - without a sticky finish. Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray View at Cult Beauty RRP: £48 For a luxe option, Hourglass' Veil Setting Spray not only hydrates the skin for a dewy finish but also works to blur the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven texture. This nourishing formula enhances your makeup and encourages a seamless, skin-like finish.

What are fixing sprays?

For those who struggle with makeup fading and creasing throughout the day, or those wanting to lock their look in place for a special occasion, you may benefit from a fixing spray. "Fixing sprays often contain much stronger holding agents that lock makeup in place, ensuring it stays intact for long periods," explains Kohn. "Whilst they offer resistance to humidity, sweat, and transfer, so are ideal for long wear, they don't always contribute to the finish of your makeup," says Kohn.

Delivering stellar staying power, these mists may be best suited for oily or combination complexions as "they can help control shine and keep makeup locked in place," says Kohn. While they can be great for special events, Kohn advises: "Makeup artists often use fixing sprays on the red carpet as they help ensure your makeup will not budge, however, I don't recommend a fixing spray for everyday wear as they can sometimes be slightly heavier and not allow the skin to breathe."