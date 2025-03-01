A makeup artist has revealed what setting spray is for - and it might surprise you
If your makeup fades, creases and goes cakey throughout the day, you might be falling victim to this common setting spray mistake...
Do you often find yourself with creasing, caky, separated makeup throughout the day? Well, this setting spray misconception might be the reason behind it all.
When it comes to applying makeup, you'll most likely want it to look as fresh as it did when you left the house, all day. So you might find yourself reaching for one of the best makeup setting sprays within your beauty arsenal.
But for those who have witnessed their makeup fading despite dousing their complexion in setting spray, it turns out you may be making this one common mistake. Here the experts weigh in on the real purpose of setting spray - and the answer may shock you.
The common mistake that's causing your makeup to fade
With 15 years of experience as a professional makeup artist, Tiffany Lumpkin took to YouTube Shorts to reveal the biggest mistake that she sees many of us making, which is shortening the longevity of our makeup. Amassing over 3.2 million views and nearly 3,000 comments, it's clear that plenty of people could relate to this big beauty conundrum: 'What's the difference between a setting spray and a fixing spray?'
Thankfully Lumpkin puts this frequently-asked question to rest: "Setting sprays are meant to hydrate the makeup, setting sprays are meant to make the skin look like skin."
"A lot of people get really mad when their setting spray doesn't work, because I don't think people really understand what setting sprays do," she explains. Typically formulated with water, the makeup artist says: "[Setting sprays] are amazing products but they're not meant for longevity, they're not waterproof, they're not sweat-proof."
So, how do you lock your makeup in place? Well, that's where fixing spray comes into the mix. The key difference is that fixing sprays are alcohol-based, the makeup artist explains in the video: "If you want to fix your makeup, make it waterproof, sweat-proof [and] transfer-proof, you want a fixing spray." As for the main fixing spray ingredients to look out for, Lumpkin advises: "It's going to have ingredients in it like butane, magnesium carbonate, and it basically just absorbs all the oils."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
What are setting sprays?
So, what is setting spray and when should you be using it? Laura Mercier’s Makeup Artist and National Education and Events Manager, Jess Kohn gives us the full debrief: "A setting spray is a product designed to be spritzed at the end (or even in between steps) of your makeup, helping to melt the layers together and extend makeup wear.
Creating a seamless, fresh-faced appearance, "Setting sprays are perfect for everyday use, creating a fresh, radiant finish and making makeup look more skin-like," Kohn explains. As for the skin types that should be using a setting spray, Kohn recommends: "Dry, normal or mature skin are likely to benefit more from a setting spray as they can keep the skin hydrated and prevent makeup from settling in fine lines or collecting around dry areas."
RRP: £35
Equipped with a stellar blend of hydration-boosting ingredients, such as blue agave extract, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, MILK's Power Grip Setting Spray is designed to refresh the complexion and lock in moisture for a glass-like finish.
RRP: £36
This micro-fine mist from Laura Mercier is equipped with a plant-derived matrix, purslane flower extract and glycerin-infused water, which work together to soothe, nourish and protect the skin from pollutants. Not to mention, the hydrating veil minimises the appearance of unwanted shine, while boosting the vibrancy of your makeup look - without a sticky finish.
RRP: £48
For a luxe option, Hourglass' Veil Setting Spray not only hydrates the skin for a dewy finish but also works to blur the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven texture. This nourishing formula enhances your makeup and encourages a seamless, skin-like finish.
What are fixing sprays?
For those who struggle with makeup fading and creasing throughout the day, or those wanting to lock their look in place for a special occasion, you may benefit from a fixing spray. "Fixing sprays often contain much stronger holding agents that lock makeup in place, ensuring it stays intact for long periods," explains Kohn. "Whilst they offer resistance to humidity, sweat, and transfer, so are ideal for long wear, they don't always contribute to the finish of your makeup," says Kohn.
Delivering stellar staying power, these mists may be best suited for oily or combination complexions as "they can help control shine and keep makeup locked in place," says Kohn. While they can be great for special events, Kohn advises: "Makeup artists often use fixing sprays on the red carpet as they help ensure your makeup will not budge, however, I don't recommend a fixing spray for everyday wear as they can sometimes be slightly heavier and not allow the skin to breathe."
RRP: £30
Lock in a waterproof, matte complexion with the highly-rated ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Spray, which is equipped with green tea extract to help tighten pores and witch hazel to absorb excess oils. This fixing mist is ideal for those wanting to fix their makeup in place all day, whether that be for a special event or day-to-day.
RRP: £7.99
L'Oréal Paris' Infallible range is widely popular in the beauty scene, so it's only natural that they introduced a new addition of a fixing spray to their lineup. The microfine texture of this mist works to secure makeup in place for up to 36 hours of wear time, while also giving your complexion a refresh.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
The Molekule Air Mini+ uses medical-grade technology to clear your air: it's sleek, chic, and clever too
The Molekule Air Mini+ Air Purifier does things a little differently to the rest: it actively destroys impurities in the air from a chic, sleek base
By Laura Honey Published
-
I tried the 'one touch' tidying rule – it's the best way to combat decision fatigue when decluttering
Do you struggle to make quick decisions when decluttering? The 'one touch' decluttering method could be the answer
By Katie Sims Published
-
9 Hourglass makeup buys for a radiant look, tested and ranked by a beauty writer
As someone who prioritises glow above all else, I put Hourglass' lineup of complexion-enhancing products to the test...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The under-the-radar body brand A-listers use to prep their hands for award season
From a skincare-packed cleansing wash to luxuriously hydrating butter, this is a body brand worth getting to know
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jamie Lee Curtis just gave this timeless manicure her seal of approval
Combining a minimalist design with a popular nail shape, the actress's manicure is a classic for a reason
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I swear by these stick-on wrinkle patches - it’s like Botox while you sleep
Wear Wrinkles Schminkles to bed, wake up looking fresher, says our Beauty Editor
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
I've used this iconic Rimmel powder for over a decade and it's still my favourite
It may cost £5 and hail from the '90s, but this silky-to-touch powder beats every other formula I've tried
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We've found out the secret behind Kristen Bell's subtle SAG glow - and it's perfect for pale skin this summer
Kristen Bell's makeup was sensationally glowy at the 2025 SAG Awards and there's one product she used that we want to get our hands on
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These cranberry nails look almost as juicy as the real thing - and will be everywhere in 2025
While a red manicure is always a classic pick, 2025 is ushering in a slightly cooler iteration...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller persuaded me to buy this award-winning face serum
Created by 'London's most sought after facialist,' this Vitamin C serum is a must-have for brighter, more even skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published