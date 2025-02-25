Michelle Yeoh wore the prettiest spring-ready blush to the SAGs - and it's £42 off right now
Pairing effortless curls with a pop of coral blush, Michelle Yeoh has single-handedly informed our spring look...
Michelle Yeoh's makeup at the SAG Awards was a masterclass in achieving fresh and brighter-looking skin whilst still keeping things simple - and this one blush palette played a big hand...
When in pursuit of a luminous complexion - the sort that might mirror the soft, balmy gleam of spring - there is sometimes a tendency to overdo it. While the best foundations, glowy primers and bronzers can all work wonders, sometimes all you need is one of the best liquid blushes or powders to inject a bit of life into your post-winter skin. We're all the more convinced of this fact after seeing Michelle Yeoh's soft and perfectly spring-ready makeup at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Of course, Yeoh always looks radiant, but it was her choice of coral blush (and the overall blush placement) for the event that especially drew our gaze.
The delicate pop of peachy-pink colour has been on our minds ever since, and luckily for us, we know exactly which blush was used - oh, and it's currently on sale.
Right now you can nab £42.05 off Sisley Paris' L'Orchidee 3 Coral blush - the exact shade Michelle Yeoh wore to the SAG Awards.
The luxe blush palette behind Michelle Yeoh's spring-ready look
In case you haven't seen Yeoh's look from the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23rd, the star opted for a chic and curly, side-swept hair look, paired with a grey gown - featuring sequined floral embellishments. In contrast to the shimmery dress, her makeup, which was created by celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani, was quite subtle and matte.
Yeoh wore mascara and eyeliner with a coral and chestnut eyeshadow look, along with a rosy lip colour and, of course, a hint of coral blush on her cheeks - the exact shade of which, Bedrani shared on Instagram.
RRP: £94
This blush looks as pretty on the skin as it does in the pan. With its orchid-inspired pattern, this pressed powder features three flattering blush shades - each boasting micronized pigments and pearls - to provide a sheer and radiant flush to your skin.
Breaking down the whole look, from Yeoh's base products to her eyeshadow, Bedrani revealed that Sisley Paris' L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush in shade '3 Coral' was used to create the delicate flush.
The palette is definitely on the more premium side, but luckily, there are other popular coral-pink blushes on the market (find our picks below), which will offer a similarly flattering pop of colour to your cheeks. Yeoh's blush placement, in general, is also something to take on board. The tint has been blended up from the apples of her cheeks to her cheekbones, further adding to the bright and lifted effect.
Recreate Michelle Yeoh's spring blush look
As mentioned, Yeoh's Sisley Paris blush is pricey (costing £94), so we've rounded up a few more budget-friendly options, two of which offer a coral hue and blurring powder formula.
RRP: £46
Like the Sisley Paris blush, Hourglass' Ambient Lighting blush delivers a blurring and luminous finish to the skin. Its marbled formula is buildable and adds the perfect amount of tint to your skin, whilst its Photoluminescent Technology affords that 'ambient' flush.
RRP: £26
Bobbi Brown's blush is also available in a similar pink-peach iteration and is infused with pearl to deliver a luminous and multi-dimensional flush to your complexion.
RRP: £26
If you're not a lover of powder formulas, there are also some very flattering coral-pink cream blush options out there - like Merit's sheer and easy-to-blend Flush Balms. They're available in 13 chic shades, but we recommend either Stockholm or Lusitano for this sort of look.
To recreate Yeoh's blush placement, we recommend using a small tapered blush brush - like Hourglass No.15 blush - and blending your choice of powder pigment upwards, from the centre of your cheeks to the top of your cheekbones. Using a smaller blush brush will give you added precision and control - the key is to not position your blush too low.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
