Michelle Yeoh wore the prettiest spring-ready blush to the SAGs - and it's £42 off right now

Michelle Yeoh's makeup at the SAG Awards was a masterclass in achieving fresh and brighter-looking skin whilst still keeping things simple - and this one blush palette played a big hand...

When in pursuit of a luminous complexion - the sort that might mirror the soft, balmy gleam of spring - there is sometimes a tendency to overdo it. While the best foundations, glowy primers and bronzers can all work wonders, sometimes all you need is one of the best liquid blushes or powders to inject a bit of life into your post-winter skin. We're all the more convinced of this fact after seeing Michelle Yeoh's soft and perfectly spring-ready makeup at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Of course, Yeoh always looks radiant, but it was her choice of coral blush (and the overall blush placement) for the event that especially drew our gaze.

The delicate pop of peachy-pink colour has been on our minds ever since, and luckily for us, we know exactly which blush was used - oh, and it's currently on sale.

The luxe blush palette behind Michelle Yeoh's spring-ready look

In case you haven't seen Yeoh's look from the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23rd, the star opted for a chic and curly, side-swept hair look, paired with a grey gown - featuring sequined floral embellishments. In contrast to the shimmery dress, her makeup, which was created by celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani, was quite subtle and matte.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter)

Yeoh wore mascara and eyeliner with a coral and chestnut eyeshadow look, along with a rosy lip colour and, of course, a hint of coral blush on her cheeks - the exact shade of which, Bedrani shared on Instagram.

Sisley Paris L'Orchidee in Shade Coral View at All Beauty RRP: £94 This blush looks as pretty on the skin as it does in the pan. With its orchid-inspired pattern, this pressed powder features three flattering blush shades - each boasting micronized pigments and pearls - to provide a sheer and radiant flush to your skin.

Breaking down the whole look, from Yeoh's base products to her eyeshadow, Bedrani revealed that Sisley Paris' L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush in shade '3 Coral' was used to create the delicate flush.

The palette is definitely on the more premium side, but luckily, there are other popular coral-pink blushes on the market (find our picks below), which will offer a similarly flattering pop of colour to your cheeks. Yeoh's blush placement, in general, is also something to take on board. The tint has been blended up from the apples of her cheeks to her cheekbones, further adding to the bright and lifted effect.

Recreate Michelle Yeoh's spring blush look

As mentioned, Yeoh's Sisley Paris blush is pricey (costing £94), so we've rounded up a few more budget-friendly options, two of which offer a coral hue and blurring powder formula.

To recreate Yeoh's blush placement, we recommend using a small tapered blush brush - like Hourglass No.15 blush - and blending your choice of powder pigment upwards, from the centre of your cheeks to the top of your cheekbones. Using a smaller blush brush will give you added precision and control - the key is to not position your blush too low.