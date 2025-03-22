Blush never stays on my skin, but this combo is the first to keep my cheeks rosy all day

While some people find that their mascara flakes away or their foundations separate, for me, it was my blush that kept pulling a disappearing act. That is until I started layering two formulas together - now my cheeks are eternally rosy.

As far as my makeup routine goes, blush is a non-negotiable step. I could write an essay about the merits of the cheek pigment if given half the chance and complimenting my use of any of the best blushers, is a guaranteed way to win my favour. Alas though, like with any good love story, blush has not always reciprocated my affection. As someone with fairly dry skin, I've avoided powder formulas for years, for fear of them absorbing any much-needed hydration but found that my best liquid blushes and favoured cream formulas had their own drawbacks. Just a few hours of wear, for instance, would see them melt away into the makeup void or worse still, separate and cling to those offending dry patches.



Now though, I've cracked the code to longevity with the help of not one but two blushes - and along with sharing my favourite new combo, have quizzed the pros for other blush-related solutions...

The blush combo I swear by for a lasting pop of colour

Blush is one of those products that can be as equally transformative as it can be frustrating. On more than one occasion I have packed a rosy pigment onto the apples of my cheeks only for it to be almost undetectable in pictures and fully non-existent by the time I go to remove my makeup that evening. Sound familiar?

Even nailing the perfect blush placement for your face shape often holds no weight in how long your favourite cream or powders last. What might though, is layering two formulas together.

Hourglass Unreal Liquid Blush View at SpaceNK RRP: £30 Complete with an unusual dropper-style bottle (which offers more control and cuts down on mess), this blush affords such a hydrated, lit-from-within flush. It blends and melts into the skin perfectly and a little really goes a long way. The formula also features hyaluronic acid to attract moisture and smooth the skin, for an effortless finish. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush View at Cult Beauty $29.99 at Walmart $48 at Amazon RRP: from £29 This pressed blush looked as beautiful on the skin as it does in the pan, thanks to its marbled design and soft-focus finish. It offers a vibrant and luminous pop of colour to the cheeks, whilst smoothing and blurring the skin. As a side note, the full-size palette is £46, but I have the smaller travel-size option (£29) and have been so impressed by how well it has lasted. I've had it for months and haven't even reached the pan yet. Hourglass No. 15 Blush Brush View at Cult Beauty RRP: £48 While on the pricier side, this brush has transformed my blush application. Its tapered shape and stippling bristles blend and buff beautifully, allowing an even coverage and for your blush to really melt into the skin. The size of the brush head also affords precision and works with both liquid and powder formulas.

For me, it's layering a powder over a liquid, specifically Hourglass' Unreal Liquid blush and the pressed Ambient lighting blush. These two products were already among my favourite Hourglass makeup buys, separately and while you might think it's overkill to wear them both, I've found that together, the duo offers a lasting rosy radiance.

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, I've always preferred cream and liquid formulas for the dewy look they would give my skin (with it being on the dryer side and all), but this pairing actually allows me to have the best of both worlds.

(Image credit: Future)

I apply the Unreal Liquid first, which acts as a hydrating base - delivering pigment and that all-important glow to my cheeks - before dusting over the Ambient Blush powder. This step sets it in place, whilst also adding its own pop of pigment and a veil of blurred radiance - by way of its subtle light-reflecting particles. While I've used the word 'set,' the powder doesn't fully mattify the look of my blush or dry out my skin. The gleam from the liquid beneath still shines through and acts almost like a hydrating barrier. Like the best eyeshadow primers would be for your favourite shimmers.

I use shade Vision in the Unreal and Luminous Flush in the powder and find they marry together beautifully, for a flattering pop of rosy colour. As we can see, the blush is very much there in pictures but isn't too overpowering - in part thanks to the blending power of the No.15 brush, which I use in tandem with both.

On the left, is a picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's makeup freshly done and taken in natural lighting. On the right, is a picture of Naomi's makeup on the same day, taken eight hours later in artificial lighting. (Image credit: Future)

Now, as for how well the pairing actually lasts. Above, you can see a side-by-side of my makeup in the morning - freshly done - and eight hours later, still very much flushed.

The two formulas almost counteract each other, with the liquid warding off dryness and dullness, and the powder adding another layer of colour and preventing the liquid shade from separating or melting away. A similar concept to powdering your under-eyes post concealer or your best serum foundations.

Further validating my liquid and powder blush trick, No7 Makeup Artist Ambassador, Nic Chapman comments that the powder indeed works similarly to a setting powder, "but with some extra pigment to really make your blush pop! The liquid and powder formulas will set together and last all day."

How to find your perfect blush?

Now while I personally swear by this combo, what works for me might not work for you. So, Nic Chapman has also shared some other blush-related solutions, whether you have dry skin (like me), suffer from hot flushes or find your go-to formulas collect in your fine lines.

What to make blusher last all day?

No matter your blush complaint, Chapman reminds us that prep is crucial to ensuring your makeup lasts all day. "Make sure you start with a hydrating base by moisturising and layering with a primer to help grip the makeup that you’re about apply. I love the No7 Pro Artist Runway Ready Primer as it is a 2-in-1 moisturiser and primer that creates a smooth base for your makeup.

"You can also use a powder over a liquid blush to intensify your colour whilst locking your liquid blush in for longer."

Blush solutions and how to apply for your skin type

Whether you find blush separates on your oiler skin or melts away during hot flushes, Chapman has also shared a few helpful application tricks...