Gillian Anderson swears by this complexion-booster whenever she wants a peachy glow

We love a celebrity product recommendation but more so when it's also a makeup artist's go-to.

Gillian Anderson is pictured with blush on the apples of her cheeks and wearing a black and white dress and diamond necklace at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California/ featured in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk/Variety)
If your skin is in desperate need of a pick-me-up, Gillian Anderson's blush favourite might just do the trick, as it offers a spring-ready, peachy radiance to the skin - and even makeup artists love it.

When it comes to achieving fresh and glowy makeup, the best liquid blushes and powder formulas are ideal for adding a pop of colour and dimension to your face - particularly if your complexion is looking a tad pale and lack-lustre. Now, as far as which of the best blushers to go for, seeking some celebrity guidance is often a good avenue to go down. After all, with access to the industry's leading makeup artists, of course, the A-listers of the world are going to pick up a few tricks of the trade, along with a collection of hardworking pro-approved products.

That is certainly the case for Gillian Anderson, who revealed that her go-to blush product, which she swears by for a flattering 'peach glow,' was actually given to her by an MUA - and yes, we have all the details...

The MUA-loved blush Gillian Anderson uses for a peachy glow

Emptying the contents of her beauty bag for Harper's Bazaar's 'Inside My Beauty Bag' series, Anderson shared that she carries Sisley's L'Orchidée blush with her and reaches for it whenever her skin needs a boost.

She described it as offering a 'peach glow,' which she says is really nice, "at the end of putting makeup on - just makes you feel and look um, peachy."

A product shot of the Sisley L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush in peach, which features an orchid-like design/ pictured on a white backgroundMUA-loved
Sisley Paris
L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush

This highlighter and blush hybrid is available in three flattering shades but as Anderson describes hers as giving a 'peachy glow,' we would guess that 'Corail' is the shade she uses. As for the formula itself, it features a trio of light-diffusing shades to sculpt and enhance your skin, adding a long-lasting glow and pop of flattering colour. It's also enriched with white lily, to ensure comfort and maintain the softness of the skin beneath.

If the fact that Gillian Anderson uses and loves it isn't enough of a sell, it turns out her makeup artist actually put her onto the glow-giver. "I think my makeup artist gave that [the Sisley blush] to me a while ago, and I carry it," noted Anderson, before quipping that she'll apply it when she's looking "pale and exhausted," to presumably brighten and freshen up her complexion.

Interestingly, Anderson and her MUA aren't the only fans of this blush and highlighter hybrid, which speaks to its quality and finish. Michelle Yeoh also wore it (and in the same 'Corail' shade) to the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. She opted for a very flattering blush placement with it too, wearing it high on her cheekbones.

