A practical guide to downsizing your makeup bag to 6 products (by a former beauty hoarder)
Because no, you don’t need 15 different lip colours in your handbag
When it comes to our beauty collections, it’s easy to get carried away. We’re constantly bombarded with newness and that all-too-familiar itch of wanting the next big thing. Which is why, after working in the industry for over a decade, I have amassed an embarrassingly large amount of products.
But along with the cravings we get for the shiny and new, it’s also very common to want to declutter, rid ourselves of our hoard of best foundations and best face moisturisers, to create a more streamlined collection. After a recent house move, I found myself in this very situation. Packing away almost all of my beauty stash gave me the perfect excuse for an extreme, Marie Kondo-level declutter. My love of organisation took over, and after days of swatching, sniffing and swiping, I’d successfully cleared out over 10 years worth of products.
If you’re thinking about doing the same, I've shared the six essentials that made the cut, along with my tip for figuring out whether formulas are still effective or if they may have expired.
How to downsize your makeup bag to just the essentials
If your beauty bag is currently bursting at the seams but you're at a loss for where to start the decluttering process, my top tip is checking whether any have expired. Of course, it's always hard to say goodbye, but it's harder to justify keeping a product that's passed its prime.
Signs your product might have expired
First things first, most beauty products have an expiration icon on the bottom of their packaging, such as ‘12M’ or ‘6M’, this is a hugely helpful signpost for how many months the formula inside is typically good for. But it’s well worth writing the date of purchase next to this icon, to help you to keep track of how long you’ve had the item for.
When it comes to skincare, particularly with active ingredients such as exfoliating acids and retinoids, it’s never worth taking the risk and using an expired formula. Not only can the product lose efficacy, but there’s also the chance that it could irritate your skin. If unsure, look out for changes to the texture, colour or smell of a product, these are useful signs as to whether it may have expired.
The 6 products I can't live without
For me, it wasn’t just about having a clear out. Whilst I’ve always been the woman with 15 different lip colours in my handbag, now isn't the time to be lugging around all that unnecessary weight. I wanted a low-maintenance, handful of items that I loved – and that worked well for all occasions, from a work meeting to Sunday brunch with my family. So, I downsized my makeup bag to just six products that tick every box, from complexion to brows and lips to lashes, these versatile essentials have all bases covered…
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
RRP: £33
As the name would suggest, this wondrous little perfecting stick is a truly multi-purpose complexion perfector. Touted as one of the best cream foundations, the balmy formula glides on easily and gives a lightweight satin finish to the skin, it can be layered up into a full coverage concealer, or applied lightly and diffused into a sheer wash of coverage across the face. It’s so handy for any aspiring makeup minimalists, as it’ll replace your concealer, foundation and tinted moisturiser.
RRP: £30
An excellent mascara is a staple in any makeup bag, but when it comes to a downsized routine, it’s never been more important to find a formula you adore – that’s also flexible to different looks. Throughout my many years working as a beauty editor, Lancôme’s iconic Hypnôse mascara remains one of the very best I’ve tried. Smudge-proof, clump-free volume that can be built up into a bold flutter with multiple coats, or worn lightly for natural-looking lash definition.
RRP: £29.50
Bobbi Brown’s Longwear Cream Shadow Sticks can do no wrong, not only are they easy to apply and blend, the formula has phenomenal, crease-free, staying power. When downsizing my makeup bag I wanted an everyday eyeshadow that I loved, and the new Hazelnut shade ticked every box. The warm, matte, mocha-brown hue, is an uber-flattering versatile shade that can be worn as an eyeshadow or liner – either winged out or smudged around the lashline for a smokey finish.
RRP: £6
Yes, you could sculpt and define your brows with pomade and pencil and then layer on a setting gel to hold your flawless arches in place all day, or you could just swipe a little of the e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel through your brows and be done. The tinted formula adds thickness, fills sparse patches, tints hair and sets them perfectly in place. So simple, but so effective.
RRP: £35
Bronzer is a non-negotiable product in my makeup bag (downsized or not), there’s nothing quite like it for waking up the skin and adding a warm glow, but selecting a bronzer that can be tailored to your needs is key. The formula of Haus Labs’ offering is seriously impressive, it’s so lightweight yet builds up on the skin flawlessly (with zero patchiness) so you can opt for a light-as-can-be bronze or a stronger sunkissed glow.
RRP: £36
One of my all-time favourite beauty brands for a reason, Ilia’s Multi-Stick in the shade All Of Me is a swipe-on dewy balm that gives a sheer wash of coral-pink. It’s the perfect natural flush you need to brighten lips and cheeks instantly, ideal for all occasions. If you prefer a deeper tint, opt for the berry hue, A Fine Romance, or for a rosier glow, try the poppy-red shade, Dear Ruby.
Victoria Jowett is a PPA-award-winning beauty journalist, who has written for titles including ELLE, Women’s Health and Harper’s Bazaar. She started her career at weekly fashion magazine, LOOK, before spending eight years at Cosmopolitan, leading the beauty team.
With over 13 years of experience in the industry, Victoria has interviewed everyone from Britney Spears to Kendall Jenner about their beauty routines. When she’s not writing about the latest skincare breakthroughs, swatching a beautiful lipstick or quizzing a dermatologist for their best advice, you can usually find her flicking through an interiors magazine or trying (and likely failing) at some DIY around the house.
-
-
Are radios having a revival? The trend you'll want to tune in to
Radios are having a revival, so I asked experts for the best radios to buy, where to put them, and why everyone is tuning in to this interior trend.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Dunelm's A Frame Heated Airer is a game-changer for saving space (and money) at home
The Dunelm 3-Tier A Frame Heated Airer is an affordable, space-saving way to dry clothes, with space for shoes and a family's worth of clothes, it's a steal
By Laura Honey Published