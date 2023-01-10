Huda Luminous Matte Foundation review: we test the cult camera-ready base

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I was excited to write this Huda Luminous Matte Foundation review. I’ve always heard brilliant things about this brand's bases and I’m a huge fan of their eyeshadow palettes, so I had high hopes.

In my opinion, the best foundation is one that gives a luminous, flattering finish and – crucially – doesn’t look like a mask. There’s nothing worse than that dreaded ‘pan face’ of a flat, matte complexion. Sometimes, even the best full coverage foundations, can look a bit heavy or claggy, so my hope was for that not to be the case when it comes to this base.

Specifications Price: $42/£36 Available shades: 36 Coverage: Full, high-coverage Finish: Matte but glowing Extra features: Unfragranced, 24h wear, Waterproof, Vegan, Non-Comedogenic

Huda has three base options, including GloWish, a tinted moisturizer and #FauxFilter Skin Finish, a brilliant foundation stick. I decided to review Huda’s #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation because, on paper, that’s exactly what I’m looking for when it comes to foundation. A durable matte foundation that still looks radiant on the skin. Sounds pretty dreamy, right? So, how did I get on? My full Huda Luminous Matte Foundation review will reveal all.

Huda Luminous Matte Foundation review: our beauty editor's full review

Huda foundation packaging

The Huda Luminous Matte Foundation Rhiannon tested (Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

Let’s start this Huda Luminous Matte Foundation review with my first impression – the packaging. The liquid foundation is stored in a square plastic bottle with a black lid and a black pump dispenser. It’s stylishly monochrome, and the matte ombre design at the bottom feels quite sleek and chic. I much prefer plastic foundation bottles to glass – as a generally clumsy person, I feel calmer knowing there's not going to be a dramatic smash down the line. It makes it a better option for travel, too.

The pump dispenser gives you a great amount of control, and it has the benefit of keeping the formula hygienic and airtight. One pump gives just the right amount of foundation for a full face, but you can do a little extra half-pump if you want a bit more. So far, so good.

The foundation formula

This foundation is available in 36 shades, with Huda confidently claiming there is a shade to suit all skin tones. I opted for '220N Custard', one of the lighter shades with a neutral undertone.

This is a little thicker than my usual go-to foundation. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it means that it took a little bit more prep to apply it well. Pro tip – warming up the formula with my fingers before applying it to my face helped it blend better. How to apply foundation with a texture like this is all down to personal preference and I did test it with a brush too. For me, I just felt it sunk in better and looked less 'foundation-y' when I used my fingers to blend the base in.

The formula itself doesn't shout about any skincare ingredients – this base boasts more about its long-wearing benefits, promising a whopping 24 hours of wear as well as being waterproof, transfer-proof, and sweat-proof. These high-octane promises are good if you're looking for durability over anything else, but the lack of hydrating ingredients means this may be a little dry on some skin types, and some may prefer a kinder-to-skin option.

How does it look and feel on skin?

Rhiannon wearing just Huda Luminous Matte Foundation (l) and with a full face of makeup (r) (Image credit: Rhiannon Derbyshire)

On first impression, Huda Luminous Matte Foundation felt a little drier than my everyday, slightly sheer foundation, but not dramatically so. The whole point of this review is to get really in-depth, so I'm looking for any possible downside here.

I've been wearing sheer CC creams and my best tinted moisturizers recently, so to begin with the high-coverage matte look did throw me a little. But I just added some glowier finishing touches – a cream blush and a slightly shimmery bronzer to stop things from looking too matte.

It felt quite comfy on my skin, but not as much as my usual light-as-a-feather base if I'm being really fussy. However – it looked great, especially on camera. When I was taking the selfies for the purpose of this Huda foundation review, I was really quite wowed by how great my skin looked.

This foundation is, after all, called '#fauxfilter', and, as my front camera showed me, it certainly does live up to its insta filter-inspired promise.

How about after a day of wear?

For a foundation that's all about durability, I really wanted to put this through its paces. I did my main testing for this Huda Luminous Matte Foundation review on a day that I ended up being out of the house for 16 hours. After applying at 7am, I left to get to a breakfast meeting, then boomeranged from there to the office and various other events and appointments. I ended the day with 'one drink' with friends at 7pm, and – as you would imagine – rolled home four drinks down at around 11pm.

The foundation fared extremely well through a busy, sweaty commute and remained pretty pristine all day. At around 6pm (its 11th hour of wear, in fairness) it felt a little bit dry around the cheeks and forehead. If I'd had one on me, I think a spritz of face mist would have set things right and quenched those areas of dehydration. Anyway, from there I was genuinely impressed by how well my complexion still looked – maybe not as pristine as the Paris filter, (especially after my third margarita), but certainly very close.

Huda Luminous Matte Foundation review: our Beauty Editor's verdict

(Image credit: Huda Beauty )

I really enjoyed doing the testing for this Huda foundation review. When it comes to bases, it's too easy to get stuck in a rut with your favourites, but I was surprised by how much I liked the look of this matte, high-coverage foundation.

It may not be one I'd use every day, because it's a slightly heavier look than I'd normally go for, but there is certainly a space for this base in my collection. The 300 (ahem) selfies I took on my phone are a testament to how this is a foundation that's especially good for pictures, so this will be a base I go to for those events like weddings and big birthdays.

The dryness will be a factor for some complexions, but I do think that could be balanced by using a hydrating moisturizer and primer and quenching with a facial spritz mid-way through the day. It's certainly worth the effort for this flattering, long-wearing base.