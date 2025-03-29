How to fake tan your back without bending like a pretzel - three tanning experts explain

the Dreaming of a gorgeous, glowy back you can show off in your favourite strappy dresses during sunny season? Then you're probably wondering how to fake tan your back.

Fake tan is a tricky business. You’ve got to get the right shade (not too dark, but deep enough to make a difference) and find the right formula, be that the best fake tan for mature skin, a mist, mousse or cream – and that’s before you’ve even started applying it to your body.

Along with how to self tan your face, the question of how to fake tan your back is a query that comes up time and time again. So, to spare you the stress (and potential for pulled muscles) from trying to bend yourself like a pretzel to reach between your shoulder blades, we’ve enlisted the help of three pro tanners for their top back tanning tips.

How to fake tan your back without pulling a muscle

1. Make a makeshift tool

Struggling to reach? No problem. You can’t extend your arms à la Mr Tickle, but you can extend your tool. “I always slip a tanning mitt onto a wooden spoon,” admits James Read, tanning expert and founder of Self Glow by James Read. “Secure it with an elastic band, and then I’m all set to give my back a gorgeous glow.” If you’re not keen to get quite so crafty, “there are some back tanner tools on the market which are great for harder-to-reach areas,” adds pro tanner Gina Garbutt.

Bondi Sands Back Applicator Check Amazon RRP: £6.99 Pop your tan directly onto the padded part of the tool to easily tan the tricky-to-reach bits of your back. This tool works best with mousses rather than creams or lotions.

2. Don’t go too dark

Our advice with tanning is always to keep it natural, but it’s even more important when it comes to how to fake tan your back. “If you can't recruit someone to assist you with tanning your back – a willing partner, housemate or trusted spray tanner – the best advice is to use a tan that enhances your skin tone and isn’t super dark, so that any streaks or hard to reach areas don’t result in striped and obvious tan lines,” advises Garbutt.

It’s better to go a little lighter than too dark – you can always add more but you can’t take it away, only wait for it to fade. Be wary of using the best instant tans on your back as these tend to dry very fast and don’t give you much time for blending if you make a misstep.

3. Work in sections

If the prospect of tanning your entire back feels daunting, split it into smaller sections. “Think of your back in four quarters and start from the centre outwards, blending outwards with a mitt” advises Read. “Take your time and use a tanner with a guide colour so you can see where your tan is being placed while going back to your mirror regularly.” Applying more than one layer can help to make sure you haven’t missed a spot too.

4. Choose the right formula

Picking the right type of tan can make all the difference to how easy (and messy) tanning your back is. Mousse is good, as long as it’s not too drippy, as it gives you control.

Or, expert tanner James Harknett recommends using a mist. “To tan your back with a mist, simply hold the self-tan bottle slightly above your shoulder, bend your head forward slightly and spray the mist in a side-to-side motion across the top of your back, ensuring you cover the area evenly,” he says. “You can also reach around to spray your lower back by bringing the bottle around to your side and spraying upwards – as long as the nozzle design of your mist allows. My top tip is to place a dark towel or bath mat under where you’re spraying.” No one wants slippery tiles or a muddy patch on their carpet.

Equally, if you want to play it safe, go with the best gradual tan, which is always our top pick for the best fake tan for pale skin. “Gradual tans can be great on your back if you’re applying them yourself,” adds Read. “You can subtly build up a colour and won’t be a stark comparison between where the tan has and hasn’t been applied if you miss an area.”

Self Glow by James Read Endless Summer Gradual Tan Moisturiser $50.70 at Harvey Nichols US Check Amazon RRP: £44 A gradual tanning lotion packed with skin-loving ingredients including hyaluronic acid and shea butter. Use in place of your normal body lotion. Three Warriors Self-Tan Mousse Check Amazon RRP: £34.99 A pro-approved tan (James Harknett is a fan) this formula is easy to apply and dries fast so you're not left feeling sticky. Leave on for an hour for a subtle glow or up to five hours for a deeper tan.

5. Don’t forget to exfoliate

Our backs can be a prime spot for breakouts, and given we’re going to so much trouble to tan them, we don’t want to create or exacerbate any blemishes in the process. “Make sure you’re using a suitable body cleanser to avoid bacteria build-up and keep skin clean and hydrated,” advises Garbutt.

Products that contain beta-hydroxy acids will speed up the rate at which your tan fades but are brilliant at keeping blemishes at bay. If you already have spots and are worried about tan making them more obvious, “start by applying a thin layer of moisturiser to prevent your self-tan from clinging to blemishes or dry areas, ensuring your tan looks flawless,” recommends Read.

Physical exfoliation can also help to keep your back strappy top-ready. “Use a gentle exfoliating glove on the back two or three times a week as we head into the summer months,” advises Harknett. “Concentrate on bra strap lines in particular as this is where skin cells build up, sometimes causing the tanning agent to grab a little darker here.” Make sure you moisturise post-tanning to help your tan last longer. “Always remember to keep your back hydrated once it’s tanned,” says Harknett. “Use a gentle lightweight lotion. Moisturisers in spray cans make the back so much easier to reach.”

6. Sculpt and shape

Ok, so you’ve mastered how to fake tan your back – time to level up. If you want to take it one step further than just being beautifully bronzed, you can use fake tan to contour your back - also known as tantouring.

“The best way to achieve a toned look is to start by applying a layer of self-tanning serum,” explains Read. “After waiting two hours, apply a second layer on the sides of your back, as well as the front and back of your shoulders. This technique, which I call ‘overlaying’, will help add definition and is set to be a major trend this season.” Wearing a special dress and really want to make a statement? “Using a subtle highlighter placed on the top of the shoulder bones and the top of your back is really beautiful,” adds Garbutt.