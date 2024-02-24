I've tried dozens of hair dryers, but the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer is what I use most

Keen to know if the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer is worth investing in? Our Beauty Editor put it to the test to find out.

They say three’s a trend, and the best hairdryers seem to be getting smaller by the launch. First up, it was the Dyson Supersonic that led the way with a teeny weeny, Honey-I-shrunk-the-hairdyer size in 2016, with the Shark Style iQ following in 2021, and the Zuvvi Halo Hairdryer in early 2022. The MD London BLOW Hair Dryer came later the same year, and by that point, it was no surprise to see that it was smaller than your average dryer, but also, interestingly, much narrower.

If you’re not already familiar with the man behind the brand, allow us to catch you up. MD London is the brainchild of renowned hairdresser Michael Douglas. With more than 35 years of experience in the industry, there’s very little he doesn’t know about hair, and when he’s not working with big-name brands or sharing hair advice on his Instagram channel, he’s styling the (impressively glossy hair) of his girlfriend Davina McCall. Douglas’ aim with MD London is to demystify the world of hair styling, giving uncoordinated mortals like me the tools they need to achieve salon-worthy hair at home, without spending hours styling or ending up deflated and with arm-ache. Let’s see if he’s managed it, eh? Read on for everything you need to know about the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer…

MD London BLOW Hair Dryer specification

RRP: £195

£195 Added extras: Short nozzle, long nozzle

Short nozzle, long nozzle Weight: 360g

360g Power: 1600W

1600W Cable length: 3 metres

3 metres Warranty: 3 years

My first impression of the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Jess Beech)

As I’ve already mentioned, the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer is much smaller than you’d traditionally expect a hairdryer to be. That’s not to say it’s flimsy though, and it still feels robust. It’s also ‘T’ shaped, so the weight and shape are evenly distributed between the front and the back. Not only does the size make it easy to store (a big pro if, like me, you don’t have much space for your beauty bits) but this combined with the innovative shape also makes the styling process much more straightforward. One, it’s easier to manoeuvre into different positions (like switching from the front to the back of your head) and two, it’s also really light – meaning there’s no arm-ache by the time you’ve finished. It’s the perfect size for travel too, so you don’t have to invest in a second, holiday-only dryer or put up with the annoyance of trying to use something that’s attached to the wall.

Aesthetically, it’s sleek and simple, making for a tool you’d happily have on display. And instead of your classic black, it’s available in a choice of three eye-catching colourways (blue, blush and green) all finished with gold accents.

How does the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer perform?

Beauty Editor Jess before (L) and after (R) using MD London BLOW Hairdryer (Image credit: Jess Beech)

I know you shouldn’t judge a tool by its size, but there was part of me that thought this might only be as good as a travel hairdryer rather than one to knock my beloved Dyson Supersonic off the top spot.

First things first, it’s easy to turn on (just press and hold the button on the side) and then adjust the settings between a choice of three airflows and three temperatures. I flitted between them all a bit to begin with but found that the highest speed and middle heat worked best for my thick, naturally curly and frizz-prone hair. The setting buttons are quite reactive, so just be mindful when holding the tool so as not to accidentally change them.

I’ve used the MD London Blow Hair Dryer to dry my hair after leaving it to air dry for an hour or so, and also when it’s straight-out-of-the-shower sopping and it works just as well in both scenarios. It feels mighty even though it’s small, with a comparable amount of oomph to a full-size dryer. My hair felt soft and smooth after use, rather than dry or rough, which I’ve taken as an indication that it’s kind to my strands rather than frazzling them. The narrow shape means that precision styling comes as standard even if you’re not using the nozzles, which is great for someone like me who’s aiming for a sleek finish and wants to tame their hair into submission. There’s a cool shot too, which is great for sealing your finished style.

Now, if you’re looking at my before and after photos and thinking that the finish could be glossier or smoother, let me put it on the record that I don’t have the kind of hair that ever looks salon-worthy just from using a hairdryer. Even my hairdresser, who is brilliant, relies on the straighteners to add shine. What I am looking for is a reduction in frizz, sleek lengths and tamed curls – all of which the MD London Blow delivered.

It’s not relevant to the performance, but I also wanted to draw your attention to the fact that thanks to a reverse motor at the back, the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer is self-cleaning. That means no tell-tale burning smell a couple of months down the line, and no need to tediously pick fuzz out of the filter. A small but helpful pro, and just another way in which it’s saving us time.

Does the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer come with extra attachments?

In the box with your MD London Blow Hair Dryer you’ll find two attachments. There’s a smaller, shorter nozzle which Douglas recommends for styling “fringes, quiffs and short hair”, plus a longer one which is great for styling larger sections of hair without compromising on a sleek finish.

Although the attachments are described as magnetic, they don’t simply attach with magnetic force and still need to be slotted together via clips. The benefit of the magnets is to hold them extra tightly, so they’re impressively secure. They haven’t fallen off once for me during styling – or even when I accidentally dropped the tool on the carpet. The only slight downside is that it takes a bit of welly to remove them, so switching between them isn’t entirely seamless.

Although it’s not included with the dryer, there is also the option to buy an additional diffuser attachment for £25.

How does the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer compare?

Criticising the MD London Blow Hair Dryer feels like nit-picking because there’s really very little I didn’t like about it. The attachments take a bit of effort to get on and off, and I have found myself accidentally changing the temperature settings with my hand during drying, but other than that there’s nothing to complain about.

Of course, at £195 it’s still very expensive for a hairdryer, but when you compare it to £329.99 for the Dyson, it doesn’t feel quite so eye-watering. There is the benefit of a three-year guarantee too, which is generous, and does reassure you that this is a tool that’s built to last rather than one that’s going to give up the ghost after a year.

Should I buy the MD London BLOW Hair Dryer?

I think the thing I love most about the MD London Blow Hair Dryer is that it doesn’t over-promise with big claims about a huge reduction in drying time or eliminating damage like other tools do, but just quietly and confidently makes the process faster, more efficient and considerably easier.

The branding all feels very personal and helpful too, with QR codes included on the box and on the instruction leaflet that take you straight to a video of Michael explaining how to make the most of your tool. It’s a nice, thoughtful touch, and one that makes it feel like you’re not just buying a hairdryer, but benefitting from the expertise of a pro hairdresser too.

Overall, if you’re looking for a new hairdryer that will dry your hair quickly, not take up huge amounts of space in your dressing table and look good in the process, you can stop searching.

About this review, and the reviewer

Jess Beech is an experienced fashion and beauty editor, with more than eight years experience in the publishing industry. She has written for woman&home, GoodtoKnow, Now, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Own and Chat, and is a former Deputy Fashion & Beauty Editor at Future PLC. A beauty obsessive, Jess has tried everything from cryotherapy to chemical peels (minus the Samantha in Sex and The City-worthy redness) and interviewed experts including Jo Malone and Trinny Woodall.