How to achieve Cindy Crawford's iconic, blown-out waves - with tips from the pros
Cindy Crawford's elevated twist on beachy waves is so chic and we know *exactly* how to master the look...
Famed for her voluminous blowout, circa the '90s, Cindy Crawford's effortless 2024 update on the bouncy look is similarly iconic - not to mention chic for every occasion. So naturally, we've quizzed a professional hairdresser on exactly how we can achieve it...
When one thinks of volume and perfectly blow-dried hair, model Cindy Crawford is usually the first name to spring to mind, what with her hair's gravity-defying bounce and ever-flattering feathered layers. The aptly named 'blowout' - which is so synonymous with the star - is one of those timeless hairstyles that has and will continue to endure, rarely budging from the seasonal roundups of hair trends. That said, as of summer 2024 though, Crawford has offered a slight update on her iconic hairstyle - and it requires your best curling irons at the ready.
So, if you've been on the hunt for a chic way to style your strands, or are as equally enamoured by Crawford's hair as we are, we've enlisted the expertise of a pro, to help us recreate her look...
How to recreate Cindy Crawford's loose waves, per a pro
If you've been staying across Cindy Crawford's social media or events calendar, you'll likely already have an idea of the hairstyle we're referring to. If not, allow us to point you towards her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where, she paired a chic black dress, with loose, almost beachy waves.
As we can see, Crawford's hair still features that trademark volume, but instead of bouncy layers, her strands have been expertly curled into large beachy waves, creating a very effortless and fluid look to her hair.
This style is ideal for a formal setting - as Crawford proves - but can also be worn slightly more tousled, for more of a casual, everyday look, examples of which you can also find on the model's Instagram and recent red carpet appearances.
How to recreate Cindy Crawford's loose waves
While we could gaze all day at her perfectly coiffed hair, let's get straight to the styling.
To master her classic look, Celebrity Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James says it requires, "a combination of proper technique, tools, and products," all of which he has outlined for us...
- Prep your hair: "If starting on freshly washed hair, apply a heat protector and blow-dry your hair in sections, starting from the back and working to the front," instructs James, adding that. "It is worth using a volumising spray to add lift at the roots, and you can for added lift through the crown and top of the hair use Velcro rollers to give more body." James recommends the Oribe Invisible Defense Universal Protection Spray and Color Wow’s Raise the Roots spray for your prep.
- Create the Waves: "For frizzy or thick hair use a straightening iron as it compresses the hair for added sleekness," then James says to take, "sections of hair, twisting the iron away from your face to create soft waves (the GHD Chronos Straightening Iron waves beautifully and adds more shine). Allow the sections to cool before touching them to set the waves." If you have fine or straight hair, James instead recommends using a curling iron, "wrapping sections of hair around the wand, holding each section for about 5-7 seconds and alternating the direction of the curls for a more natural, beachy look. Classic curling irons offer more control and precision for defined, lasting waves."
- Finish and Set the Style: "Tousle and separate your hair with your fingers to separate the waves and create a more relaxed look. Then apply a light-hold hairspray to keep the waves in place without making them stiff."
What products to use for Cindy Crawford's waves
Now that we're all clued on the styling technique, James has also shared product and tool recommendations for achieving and settting the look in place...
RRP: £289
Touted as one of the best hair straighteners, James recommends the ghd Chronos as it's "ideal for controlling frizzy or bulky hair and achieving long-lasting waves." The tool itself features an optimum styling temperature of 185°C and boasts a rounded design, making it ideal for both straightening and achieving a smooth curl or wave.
RRP: £159
James says ghd's Creative Curl wand is perfect, "for fine or straight hair to create defined waves." This tool creates both natural curls and waves with its tapered tip and features a cool tip, for extra control when styling.
James also recommends the Aveda Air Control Light Hold Hair Spray (at Look Fantastic), to hold your waves in place.
RRP: £400
"For those looking to minimise heat applications, air curlers are great as they use airflow to create curls but may not provide the same definition or lasting power as traditional tools." The Dyson Airwrap is one of the most popular air stylers on the market and is the perfect multi-tasker as it dries, curls, shapes and hides flyaways.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
