How to achieve Cindy Crawford's iconic, blown-out waves - with tips from the pros

Famed for her voluminous blowout, circa the '90s, Cindy Crawford's effortless 2024 update on the bouncy look is similarly iconic - not to mention chic for every occasion. So naturally, we've quizzed a professional hairdresser on exactly how we can achieve it...

When one thinks of volume and perfectly blow-dried hair, model Cindy Crawford is usually the first name to spring to mind, what with her hair's gravity-defying bounce and ever-flattering feathered layers. The aptly named 'blowout' - which is so synonymous with the star - is one of those timeless hairstyles that has and will continue to endure, rarely budging from the seasonal roundups of hair trends. That said, as of summer 2024 though, Crawford has offered a slight update on her iconic hairstyle - and it requires your best curling irons at the ready.

So, if you've been on the hunt for a chic way to style your strands, or are as equally enamoured by Crawford's hair as we are, we've enlisted the expertise of a pro, to help us recreate her look...

How to recreate Cindy Crawford's loose waves, per a pro

If you've been staying across Cindy Crawford's social media or events calendar, you'll likely already have an idea of the hairstyle we're referring to. If not, allow us to point you towards her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where, she paired a chic black dress, with loose, almost beachy waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

As we can see, Crawford's hair still features that trademark volume, but instead of bouncy layers, her strands have been expertly curled into large beachy waves, creating a very effortless and fluid look to her hair.

This style is ideal for a formal setting - as Crawford proves - but can also be worn slightly more tousled, for more of a casual, everyday look, examples of which you can also find on the model's Instagram and recent red carpet appearances.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) A photo posted by on

How to recreate Cindy Crawford's loose waves

While we could gaze all day at her perfectly coiffed hair, let's get straight to the styling.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To master her classic look, Celebrity Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James says it requires, "a combination of proper technique, tools, and products," all of which he has outlined for us...

Prep your hair: "If starting on freshly washed hair, apply a heat protector and blow-dry your hair in sections, starting from the back and working to the front," instructs James, adding that. "It is worth using a volumising spray to add lift at the roots, and you can for added lift through the crown and top of the hair use Velcro rollers to give more body." James recommends the Oribe Invisible Defense Universal Protection Spray and Color Wow’s Raise the Roots spray for your prep. Create the Waves: "For frizzy or thick hair use a straightening iron as it compresses the hair for added sleekness," then James says to take, "sections of hair, twisting the iron away from your face to create soft waves (the GHD Chronos Straightening Iron waves beautifully and adds more shine). Allow the sections to cool before touching them to set the waves." If you have fine or straight hair, James instead recommends using a curling iron, "wrapping sections of hair around the wand, holding each section for about 5-7 seconds and alternating the direction of the curls for a more natural, beachy look. Classic curling irons offer more control and precision for defined, lasting waves." Finish and Set the Style: "Tousle and separate your hair with your fingers to separate the waves and create a more relaxed look. Then apply a light-hold hairspray to keep the waves in place without making them stiff."

What products to use for Cindy Crawford's waves

Now that we're all clued on the styling technique, James has also shared product and tool recommendations for achieving and settting the look in place...