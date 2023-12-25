5 quick tricks to go longer between hair washes - for when you're feeling lazy during Twixmas

If you’re somebody who has to wash their hair every day or two, you may be keen to stave it off and want to know how to push back your hair wash to closer to a week – particularly if you’re currently off work or making the most of bank holidays by doing as little as possible.

As a trichologist Anabel Kingsley, brand president at Philip Kingsley, advocates regular hair washing for optimum scalp and hair health – and notes that “scalp training” is actually a myth. "You can not train your hair to be less greasy by washing it less," she stresses.

How often you wash your hair will vary depending on your hair's thickness and how much oil your scalp products. But if you’ll be lounging around in the comfort of your own home, you are likely to accumulate less build-up. “Your scalp will not gather as much dirt, sweat and pollution if you are staying home and not exerting yourself physically,” Anabel confirms. “However, it will still continue to produce oils. This can be increased in the festive period due to our diets [with the] intake of fatty, oily and sugary foods, which increase oil production." She adds that any use of styling products will also still contribute to build-up.

However, if you are going to try to put off your next hair wash for as long as possible in the near future, below are some tips to help you get the most out of the days that follow your hair wash.

How to extend your hair wash

1. Double shampoo

It’s likely that you’re reading this because you’re in a position where you want to get the most out of your already-washed hair. But if you can plan ahead, getting the most out of your hair wash starts in the shower. Make sure that your hair wash is a thorough one; double shampooing gives your scalp and hair a thorough clean to really remove any build-up. Gently using a scalp scrub or massaging tool can also help.

Our beauty editor recommends...

Straand The Crown Cleanse Shampoo View at Sephora RRP: £20 A new-to-the-UK brand, this shampoo kind of does it all – it's gentle, reduces dandruff and balances the microbiome for clean hair that doesn't feel stripped.

2. Use a scalp toner

As Anabel mentioned, using a scalp toner can support the health of your scalp and, in turn, your hair by helping to regulate sebum production. This is particularly useful in the case of oily or dry scalps that also experience dandruff and itchiness.

Our expert recommends...

Philip Kingsley Stimulating Scalp Toner View at Boots RRP: £10 With witch hazel to absorb excess oil, this soothing formula is suitable for both dry and oily scalps can be used on freshly washed, damp hair or dry hair. There's also an Itchy/Flaky edition for those with dandruff.

3. Make use of dry shampoo

The best dry shampoos are a staple in lots of people’s hair styling routines to help get an extra day. But dry shampoo technology has come a long way since it was first invented and some have fantastic cleaning abilities. Top tip: you can apply dry shampoo as a preventative measure, not just once you start to see or feel the accumulation of oil in your hair.

Our beauty editor recommends...

Living Proof Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo View at Cult Beauty $9 at Bluemercury $18 at Anthropologie (US) RRP: £27 In my opinion, this is the best dry shampoo for actually making hair feel cleaner. What's special about it is that, as well as containing fast-absorbing powders, it also features a powder removal system so that there's no heavy build-up within the hair. Not only that, but conditioning ingredients help to balance sebum production.

4. Wear your hair in an updo

When it comes to hairstyles for greasy hair, there are a few different options you can choose from – updos or half-up styles can be particularly good for disguising oily roots, from a sleek low bun to a braided style. Apply some dry shampoo before you style to give your hair a bit of a refresh. Scrunchies are particularly on-trend and make for a nice, easy accessory to elevate your look.

Our beauty editor recommends...

Slip Silk Large Silk Scrunchies View at Cult Beauty RRP: £39 for 3 Available in various different colours and sizes, Slip's scrunchies are made with the highest grade mulberry silk, not to mention they look chic while being gentle on the hair.

5. Use a clarifying shampoo

When you do come to wash your hair after pushing it back by a couple of days from your usual schedule, you’ll want to give it a really good clean. Clarifying shampoos are designed to give hair that deep clean and remove as much build-up from the hair as possible, but a double shampoo with your favourite formula will give a good clean.

