Does travelling abroad make your hair fall out? We asked experts for the truth

After spending more than four months travelling, I noticed my hair had taken a hit. Changing climates, water quality and stress levels have resulted in increased shedding – which led me to wonder how common a problem this is with travel generally.

It also made me consider whether there were specific reasons why my hair's health had changed and, if so, what can be done about them. (Could one of the best hair masks or supplements help, for example?) It’s fair to say that a four-month journey can, unsurprisingly, take its toll on skin and hair health. But what about shorter trips or summer holidays? Can these also change the way your hair looks, feels and even grows?

I was determined to find out what was behind my excess hair shedding, and if it is something others experience, as well as ways to counter any negative side effects while away from home. After speaking to two trichologists, I was enlightened…

Can travel cause hair loss or excess shedding? Two trichologists weigh in

There are several factors I’ve considered as to why my hair has been shedding more and looks limp and devoid of life while travelling, but stress is the one underlying reason that both experts cited. Going on a trip can be exciting and is usually something we look forward to; it doesn’t come without a certain amount of stress, however, from planning to things going wrong while you're far from home. And, yes, this can inherently impact the way your hair looks and feels.

Anabel Kingsley, brand president and consultant trichologist at Philip Kingsley, confirms that stress can play a role when it comes to the causes of hair loss while travelling. "When we are under stress, our bodies may not absorb nutrients as well as they should. We also may not be eating the correct foods as we would normally do,” she explains. “With high levels of stress, this can put pressure on the adrenal glands, increasing the body’s production of the stress hormone cortisol. This then, in turn, leads to hair loss.”

What else can cause hair loss while travelling?

Stress is not the only thing that might be behind a noticeable change. Your hair becomes accustomed to a certain routine, environment and water quality, meaning any drastic or instant change (like the ones you may experience when visiting a foreign country) can be a shock to the system.

“Travelling can impact hair loss and shedding due to stress, dietary changes, disrupted sleep patterns, environmental changes, and alterations in hair care routines,” notes Hannah Gaboardi, celebrity trichologist and Viviscal ambassador. “These factors can push more hair follicles into the resting phase, weaken hair and contribute to increased shedding.”

One thing I’ve definitely found impacts my hair is different types of water. Spending most of my travels in New Zealand and Australia, the water here is far softer than in London, where I've spent the past decade living. While soft water is usually considered to be better for the hair, it can contribute to a change in your strands if they’ve been used to something else for so long; soft water usually causes my hair to become frizzy and more difficult to manage.

Hannah confirms that being abroad can affect the hair due to varying water qualities. “Hard water, with high mineral content, can make hair dry and brittle, while soft water can make it feel limp," she confirms. "Varying chemical levels, like chlorine, can also damage the hair and scalp.”

Remember, too, that visiting hot countries can affect the hair; UV rays from the sun are damaging to strands, just as they are to skin, and can result in dry, brittle and weakened hair.

How to protect hair and prevent increased shedding while travelling abroad

While my preparation may not exactly have been adequate, you can learn from my mistakes in order to maintain your hair's health while travelling – no matter how long or short.

First, experts advise tackling the issue of water quality head-on by investing in a water filter that you can bring along with you. It may sound extreme, but if you are going away for a longer period of time, it may be worth it. Hannah also recommends, “adjusting [your] haircare products to suit the local water conditions," adding that you can generally mitigate negative side effects by “managing stress, maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring good sleep.”

Next up is sun protection, which Anabel says is crucial. “Just like with our skincare, it is important to use products to protect against the drying and damaging effects of the sun, sea, wind and chlorine," she says. "Wearing a hat is ideal, or using an SPF cream on the scalp too, however if this is not possible then it is important to use protective products.”

Other things I personally have found to help include investing in some hair-specific supplements while away, being extra gentle with my hair while combing it, and avoiding heated styling tools where possible – instead opting for up dos that protect the hair as much as possible.

If you have recently returned from a holiday or you are still away and are struggling with noticeable increased shedding or poor hair and/or scalp health, it’s always worth visiting your GP or a trichologist if things do not improve. Below are some products that can help to support your hair's health while travelling.