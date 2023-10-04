Bondi Boost Blowout Brush review: We try the big tool that promises big volume

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Blow dryer brushes are great for multiple reasons, but the key benefit is they are great for creating an at-home blow dry – and our Bondi Boost Blowout Brush review will take you through one of the less expensive tools on the market. Although this Aussie-inspired brand is barely five years old it's been making serious waves (no pun intended) among beauty fans, so we were intrigued to give one of its hot tools a whirl.

Specifications RRP: $69.99/£67.99 Cord length: 9ft/3m No. of settings: 3 heat/speed Warranty: Not specified

If you struggle a maneuver your best hair dryer and a separate brush at the same time, one of the best hair dryer brushes combines both elements of the at-home blow dry in one easy-to-use tool. Bondi Boost’s black-and-white offering features a very big brush head, promising to create lots of volume and a smooth finish.

To get a feel for how well it dries and styles hair, our contributing Beauty Editor put the Blowout Brush Pro through its paces to help you decide if it’s worth your purchasing power. Here are her thoughts…

Our beauty editor's Bondi Boost Blowout Brush review

Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro Design

(Image credit: Bondi Boost )

At a glance, Bondi Boost’s brush certainly looks good, what with its almost entirely black-and-white color scheme and minimal design features. Settings are changed by twisting the base of the chunky handle, while an LED light (the one tiny bit of blue!) indicates the current selection. There are three different settings to choose from – high speed and cool shot, low speed and heat, and high speed and heat.

What sets it apart from most other brushes is its big barrel, which at 75mm is one of the larger blow dryer brush sizes available on the market. Its curved, oval shape creates a lot of volume, but the straight edges allow for smoothing, too. The brush also features a generous 9ft/3m long cable so you aren’t overly restricted on where you style once you plug in – a pro for anyone who's become accustomed to the ease of using the best cordless straighteners.

What attachments come with the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro?

Like many blow dryer brushes, Bondi Boost’s Blowout Brush Pro takes a one-size-fits-all approach, so there’s no option to swap out the big oval brush for a smaller one. Some similar tools, such as the T3 AireBrush Duo, for example, do come with more than one brush head, which gives users more of a customisable experience. But if that isn’t one of your prerequisites for purchasing and you just want one tool that can achieve a big, bouncy blow dry, Bondi Boost has you covered.

How well does the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush perform?

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

To get a real feel for its styling capabilities, I tested the Blowout brush both on freshly-washed wet hair and to touch up dry hair, though I generally find I get the best results with these types of tools by styling my hair from wet to dry.

It took a few slow passes through each section of my hair to dry it, but the decent number of bristles – of which there are multiple types and lengths – secure onto the hair to stretch it out nicely while drying. The blow-drying experience was also snag-free, though do make sure you detangle before attempting to use any kind of hot brush!

Once I’d worked through blow drying all of the sections, my hair was left with a nice bit of shine and generally very smooth, no doubt thanks to the ionic technology involved. When used as a refreshing tool for dry hair, on the other hand, I found that the lower setting worked best for me, as mine is on the fine side and quite frizz-prone. But it was super easy to touch up previously styled hair in 10-15 minutes and make it look a bit more polished.

What's not good about it?

As someone who is partial to a bouncy blow dry and who has a lot of long hair to style, the size of this brush worked really well for me. But you could argue that this chunky design is also a downside – although you are able to style larger sections of hair at a time, it’s a bit more difficult to get a larger brush into the roots. Not only that, but for those who want a more precise styling tool or who simply prefer using a smaller tool, Bondi Boost’s offering will be too large. You can't please everybody!

Bondi Boost Blowout Brush review: the W&H verdict

All in all, this is a solid choice if you don't want the purchase of your new blow dryer brush to break the bank. While I wouldn’t go as far as to say that I was blown away by Bondi Boost’s Blowout Brush – there is only so much it can do, after all! I did like it though, and I found that I achieved nice results in my hair that lasted well with the help of my go-to styling products. It ticked the boxes in terms of yielding smoothness and shine as well as being easy to use.

There are tools that I’d reach for over this one, but what it’s hard to argue with is how well it performs in relation to its under £70 / $70 price tag – it’s by no means cheap as chips, but it is considerably more affordable than lots of blow dryer brushes that come with three-figure price tags (Dyson Airwrap we're looking at you), and pretty decent. I deem it a worthy consideration if you have a bit of budget but don’t want to spend in the 100s.