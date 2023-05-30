We can't stop looking at Andie MacDowell's glamorous gray Hollywood waves at Cannes
Andie MacDowell just debuted the most fabulous hairstyle at Cannes
Andie MacDowell just proved once again that gray hair is so chic, rocking a side-swept, glamorous Hollywood style for the Cannes Film Festival.
A topic of conversation that has become somewhat synonymous with Andie MacDowell is the embracing of gray hair for women, and why aging is exciting. In the past, she's had the most iconic response to people saying her gray hair ages her, saying, "I want to be old. I'm tired of trying to be young."
The Four Weddings and a Funeral star has been steadfast in this stance for a few years now, refusing to dye her signature curly hair back to its original black hue. Of course, she didn't change her tune this summer either, debuting a seriously chic hairstyle while attending the premiere for the upcoming movie The Old Oak at Cannes.
Andie took the idea that gray hair should always remain short and threw it out the window, showcasing fabulous her gray locks in a long hairstyle similar to Kate Middleton's recent side swoop. Rocking a deep side part, Andie's hair was curled with big, perfectly styled waves, giving off an air of Old Hollywood glamour as she graced the red carpet. To get a similar style, we'd recommend using a curling wand with a large barrel, which will give you those big, sleek Hollywood waves.
Her ensemble also stunned, as she rocked the premiere in a fitted, floor-length black gown, complete with sparkling embellishments and a semi-plunging neckline. For makeup, she chose to do a chic smokey eye, which perfectly added to the subtle glamour of her red carpet look.
Le Curl 1.25" (32MM) Titanium Curling Wand, $39 | L'ange
Want to get Andie MacDowell-level curls? Use this 1.25-inch curling wand, which gives big waves while also helping your style last longer, elevating shine, taming frizz, and retaining moisture - it's also one of the best curling irons for thick hair!
Andie has been an inspiration for women with gray hair everywhere, revealing in the past that she's gotten fed up with trying to look younger. "How old do you think I look? I'm going to be 65. What, do you think I look 75 just because I let my hair go gray?" she once said in an interview with Katie Couric. "I don’t care. I want to be old. I’m tired of trying to be young. I don’t want to be young. I’ve been young. I just can't keep up the charade! I can't!"
The star revealed that she likes the way she looks with gray hair as opposed to her black hair. "It looks good on me. As it was growing out, my eyes popped and the color of them looked a little different," she told Katie.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
