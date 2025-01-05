Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to making her skin feel 'tight and lifted' in just 3 simple steps

Getting Victoria Beckham's enviously glowing skin is easier than we thought, with the A-lister revealing that she uses just three products 'daily' to keep her skin hydrated as well as looking 'tight and lifted.'

The downfall of all our beauty-related New Year's resolutions comes down to time. Maybe you've already ditched some of those exciting products you promised to try out after spotting them in the woman&home beauty awards - maybe they haven't even made it out of their packaging yet! We go in with the best of intentions but, when we're rushing around with work and other commitments, we want a quick routine that can give us healthy, glowing skin with the least amount of effort possible.

And it is possible - Victoria Beckham has just proved so with her super simple three-step morning routine that leaves her skin looking 'tight and lifted' as well as hydrated, radiant, and glowing.

Appearing on Instagram in a luxurious VB branded cover up and a hair towel, Victoria posed the question, "My goal really is for my skin to look the best that it possibly can - how do I do that? How do I ensure that my skin is looking fresh and hydrated? What can I do?"

We've been asking her those same exact questions for years, with her skin's healthy glow forever being the epitome of our skincare goals. So how does she do it and how can we replicate her routine?

"You can start with a great cleanser. That is the most important part," she shared. "It's how I start my day, it's how I end my day - every single day."

She goes in with the Lactic Acid Cleanser from her Daily Cleansing Protocol, which she says is a 'super strong' product that will leave your skin feeling 'super, super clean' as it 'brings out all the unwanted toxins.' She doesn't do this everyday, though, and switches between the Lactic Acid and the Oil Cleanser, which is the other, more gentle face wash in her Cleansing Protocol Duo.

"It's quite strong," she said of the Lactic Acid cleanser, "Sometimes I use it just mixed with some water, wash my face and take it off. But sometimes I leave it on for a little while too and it can act almost as a bit of a mask - just don't leave it on too long."

After focusing on working the wash into the areas around her nose as, she says, this is 'where she tends to get clogged pores,' she goes in with two dampened cleansing pads to remove the product.

It might seem like a lot of focus on just simply washing your face but, as Victoria says, "Making your skin look the best it can really does start with making sure your skin is clean."

Shop Victoria Beckham's Daily Skincare Essentials

Victoria Beckham The Daily Cleansing Protocol £100 at Victoria Beckham A pair of cleansers here gives you the chance to swap and switch depending on your skin needs on any given day. The Daily Oil Cleanser is a gentle wash that helps strengthen and protect skin, while removing makeup and impurities, while the slightly harsher Daily Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser exfoliates to leave skin glowing. Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum with TFC8 £116 at Victoria Beckham Working to instantly repair damage and inflammation to give you stronger, smoother, healthier skin, the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum can be used both morning and night. Simply apply 4-5 drops on fresh, clean skin and massage into the face. Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer with TFC8 £60 at Victoria Beckham This lightweight moisturiser works to restore the radiance and hydration of dull, tired skin and leaves you with a refreshed, glowing complexion. The TFC8 technology works as a revitaliser and helps to smooth and firm the skin, delivering a 'picture perfect complexion with every use.'

When her face is dry and 'feeling super clean,' she goes in with the Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Serum. She explains that she uses this both in the morning and night and applies it all over the face and down the neck too.

"The other thing I like to do is really pay attention to the eye area, both underneath and on top because this is where I feel that I really need the hydration," she added as she pressed the product gently into her skin. "I like to really push the product in, almost massaging my face while getting the product into my skin - I actually even do my mouth!"

With the serum applied, she leaves it for a 'few seconds' to dry before applying her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser. This is the secret to her 'tight and lifted' skin, she says, with the TFC8 in the formula nourishing dull skin and smoothing fine lines for a refreshed and hydrated complexion.

"Your skin will feel tight and lifted," she said while applying the moisturiser. "Also look at that glow! Again, I'm applying it by massaging in an upward sort of motion."

Rubbing any leftover moisturiser into her hands, she finished up her routine saying, "My skin feels clean and hydrated [and] nourished. It also feels firm and quite lifted - and there's nothing wrong with that," she added with a cheeky smile.